After a wild and crazy NFL season, we have finally reached the final game.
Super Bowl Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers features a handful of storylines, but it also features plenty of action for all the gamblers out there. Player props and lines are the obvious things to bet on, but the Super Bowl is also filled with other action, such as the coin toss, commercials and the length of the national anthem.
Let’s check out some of my favorite bets for Sunday’s contest.
Patrick Mahomes pass attempts: 41.5
The pick: OVER
This is the most important game of the season, and the Chiefs have arguably the best player in the NFL in Mahomes. Do you really think they are going to take the ball out of his hands and rely on a rookie running back who has missed a ton of time down the stretch? Kansas City is already facing a pass funnel in Tampa Bay, a defense that allowed 39.2 pass attempts per game during the regular season, the second most in the league. Opposing offenses also called pass a healthy 65.4% of the time against the Buccaneers this season, the highest rate in all of football. Mahomes threw 38 passes in the AFC Championship game against Buffalo, despite the Chiefs leading for basically three quarters, while he also threw 30 passes before leaving against the Browns in the divisional round. With the Chiefs favored by just three and the game featuring a total of 56 points, I think Mahomes goes over this number.
Darrel Williams receiving yards: 12.5
The pick: OVER
Williams is perhaps the unsung hero of this Chiefs offense. He doesn’t have the highlight plays like Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce, but Williams always seems to makes the right play and is a dependable option. Even with Clyde Edwards-Helaire active in the AFC Championship game, Williams still played a healthy 46 snaps and continues to be Kansas City’s preferred back on third downs. Williams didn’t reach this mark in his last game but did hit it against Cleveland, and I think he gets just over it Sunday. Running backs averaged 7.8 targets per game against the Buccaneers during the regular season, good for the second most in the league. A huge reason behind that is the fact that Tampa Bay blitzes 39% of the time, a top-five rate in the NFL. Meanwhile, while Mahomes has been elite against the blitz this season, his average depth of target unsurprisingly drops, and I think Williams is a player who would benefit from that.
Mike Evans receiving yards: 63.5
The pick: UNDER
We know Evans finds the end zone, but he’s actually been under this mark for yardage in 12 games this season. The Chiefs are great against opposing No. 1 receivers, as they just held Stefon Diggs to 77 yards and much of that came when the game was out of reach. Evans also doesn’t see near the same target share that Diggs does. During the regular season, opposing wide receivers from the left side of the formation averaged under 40 yards against the Chiefs. Evans lines up there around 40% of the time.