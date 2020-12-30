Every week, I will attempt, using tools and stats from FTNBets.com, to slay the sportsbooks, scribbling my favorite side, total or prop picks for the week’s upcoming NFL slate. Some will win. Many will lose. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you. With the regular season’s final act on the horizon, here are three picks to ring in the New Year:
Derrick Henry to get 150+ rush yards (+325, PointsBet) — In normal circumstances, this would be a wager unintelligent enough to warrant considerable derision. Game flow, in-game injuries and other unpredictable events could cause a running back to fall well short of the presented threshold. However, Henry is not your ordinary run-of-the-mill RB. He’s a brutalizing downhill runner who twice eclipsed 200 rush yards against Houston’s hapless defense, one of those milestones occurring earlier this season. Only 223 rush yards away from becoming the eighth RB to reach 2,000 in a season, he’s sure to receive every opportunity to scribble his name in the record book. The Texans are a punch line defensively. This season, they’ve allowed a staggering 5.41 yards per carry and 138.8 rush yards per game to RBs. With Mike Vrabel determined to eradicate the stench of last week’s de-pantsing in Green Bay, Henry bulldozes his way into history.
David Montgomery to get 100+ rush yards (+110, PointsBet) — Thanks to an incredibly friendly schedule, play-caller change from Matt Nagy to Bill Lazor, improved offensive line play and the respectable execution of Mitchell Trubisky, Montgomery is all of a sudden inside the top-five in total rushing yards on the season. He’s busted through arm tackles piling up impressive YAC numbers (3.30 YAC/att on the year) and missed tackle rates (24.8%). With three 100-yard performances to his name over the last five weeks, including an 11-carry, 103-yard gashing of Green Bay in Week 12, he’s living up to all of this bullhorn’s wildest expectations. In a critical matchup for playoff positioning, he should again gash a Packers front allowing 4.48 yards per carry and 93.1 rush yards per game to RBs. Peaking at the most opportune time, Montgomery owns fiery digits. Ride the hot hand. It’s #MandatoryMontgomery, after all.
Arizona -2.5 (-110, DraftKings) — John Wolford. No, he isn’t some random friend request who popped up on your Facebook feed, he’s the starting quarterback for the L.A. Rams in a must-win game against division rival Arizona. Oh, and he’ll be without the services of top vertical weapon Cooper Kupp (on the Reserve/COVID-19 list) and pavement pounder Darrell Henderson (ankle). Good luck, kid. Wolford could be Kurt Warner 2.0, but he could also be the next Ben DiNucci. Yes, the Rams’ suffocating defense is operating at full strength, a unit that has yielded a mere 6.1 pass yards per attempt, 213.9 pass yards per game and 16 passing TDs in 15 games. With Kyler Murray good to go, the outcome should look very different from the high-scoring 38-28 affair the Rams sealed in Week 13.
