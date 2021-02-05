Nachos, wings, various deeps, multiple adult beverages and ceaseless gambling opportunities — Super Bowl LV is on the immediate horizon.

To get you prepared for the tussle in Tampa, Brad Evans from FTN Bets reveals his three favorite player props to lock, load and hopefully score some cold hard cash.

Leonard Fournette OVER 3.5 receptions (-128, BetMGM)

Anytime touchdowns. Fantasy points. Rush yards. Receiving yards. Give me all the stinkin’ overs on Fournette’s player props. Yes, Ronald Jones will rotate in. But with the complementary back active over the past two games, “Playoff Lenny” logged 69% of the opportunity share, 58% of the rush attempts and 18.8% of Tampa’s targets.

Locked into the “nickelback” role (A craptastic band, sure, but it’s a marvelous numbers-accumulating gig in Bruce Arians’ offense), he should again snag at least four receptions for the fourth consecutive game.

If Kansas City brings the heat as it did against Allen and the Bills, the Fournette will be Brady’s ultimate safety blanket. Short-field coverage, after all, isn’t one of the Chiefs’ strongest suits. During the regular season, they yielded the fourth-most receptions (93) to running backs. Fourteen running backs over 18 games reeled in at least four catches against them. Toss in the reasonable chance Tampa could be scoreboard chasing and it’s undoubtedly one of my favorite bets on the board.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire UNDER 30.5 rush yards (-111, DraftKings)

A first-round pick in last April’s draft, Edwards-Helaire entered the regular season with deafening hype. Sports bettors and fantasy footballers alike fawned over his potential, boasting unreachable predictions he was sure to hit in his first year. Outside of Joe Burrow, there wasn’t a player with lower Rookie of the Year odds.

However, largely mediocre whether through visual or advanced metric measurements, Edwards-Helaire only rarely resembled the all-world player many believed would emerge on the field. On your standard line graph, he was equivalent to GameStop stock — soaring one minute, crashing the next.

Now entrenched in a timeshare with undrafted Darrel Williams, who has run with more break-tackle energy in the postseason (3.46 YAC/attempt), Edwards-Helaire will likely only see 25-30 snaps Sunday. Considering Tampa has mostly bottled up the run this season yielding a mere 3.6 yards per carry, he’s sure to smack into multiple concrete walls. Vita Vea, who sports an 8.6% run stop percentage on the season, swallows RBs whole. Fade the youngster.

Travis Kelce OVER 8.5 receptions (+110, DraftKings)

It’s undetermined if Kelce has a highly contagious case of rabies or simply supreme route-running skills or both, but whatever explains why the man, it seems, is always standing in the open field alone, he’s worth tailing the over on. A premier pass-catching tight end in the league, the Chief has lured at least 10 targets in nine of his last 10 contests. Kelce has only registered nine-plus receptions three times in 18 games played this season, but Tampa’s well-documented susceptibility to oversized targets suggests, at bankroll benefiting odds no less, he could cross the threshold.

During the regular season, the Bucs did surrender the seventh-most receptions to the position. In what will likely be a high-volume game for Patrick Mahomes, Kelce, similar to what he achieved versus Buffalo in the AFC title tilt, could exceed 10 catches, 100 yards and find the end zone.