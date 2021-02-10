There are 10 games scheduled in the NHL for Thursday, so there’s plenty of action on the board. Below, you’ll find a few of my favorite shot prop bets, and if you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com. I’m +62.1 units in the NHL.
Logan Couture OVER 2.5 +100 (DraftKings)
Couture enters Thursday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on a three-game goal streak. He has three goals, four points and 10 shots over that span. He’s played at least 20 minutes in four straight games and torched the Kings on Tuesday, as he put six pucks on net and finished with two points. Los Angeles has allowed the fifth-most shots, the sixth-most scoring chances and the fourth-most high-danger chances at 5v5, per 60 minutes, according to Natural Stat Trick. Couture is not only a good bet to have three shots against the Kings, he’s a good bet to score (+195).
Andrei Svechnikov OVER 2.5 SOG -155 (DraftKings)
Svechnikov worked out for us last week, and I think we can go right back to his shot prop. He was recently promoted to the Hurricanes’ first line thanks to six goals and 10 points to the start the season. He’s a volume shooter, as he comes in with 33 shots in 10 games after having 183 in 68 games last season. Svechnikov has had at least two shots in every game and at least three in seven games this season. This will be his third game against Dallas, and he had seven total shots in the first two meetings earlier in the year.
Anders Lee OVER 2.5 SOG -148 (DraftKings)
Lee is another volume shooter we should target. He comes into the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins with 37 shots on goal in 11 games, and he’s had at least three shots on goal in six straight contests. In fact, he’s been over 2.5 in eight of his 11 games this season. He plays on the No. 1 line and on the first power-play unit, so he’s a good bet to get at least 17 minutes of ice time.
Others to consider: Steven Stamkos OVER 2.5 -162 (DraftKings); Leon Draisaitl OVER 2.5 SOG -134 (DraftKings); Max Pacioretty OVER 3.5 -55 (DraftKings)
Sides: Tampa Bay; Winnipeg; Vegas -1.5; Calgary