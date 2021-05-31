The month of June kicks off with a three-game NBA playoff slate.
We could see a superstar player out of the lineup in a key Western Conference contest, while the Boston Celtics look to stay alive in a must-win Game 5 against the Nets. There is plenty to look at from a betting perspective, so let’s get to it.
Let’s start with the Los Angeles Lakers, a team coming off a tough loss against the Phoenix Suns over the weekend. Anthony Davis logged just 19 minutes after suffering a groin strain, and while it was originally reported that he is unlikely to play in Game 5, Davis is listed as questionable.
If he is indeed ruled out, I’m taking the over on Andre Drummond’s rebounding prop (10.5), as he’s reached that mark in two of four games this series. And in the two games he didn’t get to 10.5 boards, Drummond hauled in nine and 10 boards but did it in 19 minutes on both occasions. If Davis is out, Drummond would play closer to 30 minutes, and with Davis off the floor over the last two weeks, his rebounding rate is over 40%. Keep an eye on this news throughout the day.
Moving over to Brooklyn, the Nets can close out their series against the Celtics with a win Tuesday. Kevin Durant has been stellar this series, averaging 34.8 points and shooting just over 55% from the field. His points prop has opened up at 30.5, which is a healthy number, but I like the over. He’s eclipsed that mark in three of four games, and the only reason he didn’t in Game 2 was due to a blowout that limited him to 29 minutes. The Celtics have been a bottom-seven post defense all season long. They just don’t have anyone to match Durant, who is averaging 7.3 post-ups per game in these playoffs, good for the third-most among all qualified players.
Finally, the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets are tied two games apiece. Game 4 was a blowout in favor of Portland, but I expect a much closer game here in Denver.
The total opened up at 226, but I am leaning toward the over, as three of the four games cruised past that number. Game 4 didn’t because Denver came out flat and the star players all saw limited minutes in the game.
These are still two bottom-10 defenses in the NBA with plenty of skilled offensive players, so give me plenty of points and the over here.