Spring has sprung, which means the money tree is in full bloom. Our resident greenbacks gardener, FTN Bets’ Brad Evans, surveys the sports betting landscape in an attempt to unearth noteworthy values. Fade or Follow? That, of course, is up to you.
NFL Draft Future: Penei Sewell first non-QB drafted (+150, DraftKings)
Based on shirtless photos making the social media rounds, Sewell is a real-life Incredible Hulk, blessed with the bulk, crafty footwork and brute strength to protect and pave paths. The former Oregon standout, checking in at a mammoth 6-foot-3 and 331 pounds, is a physical marvel and unquestionably the finest offensive lineman in this year’s draft class. With Atlanta and Cincinnati both selecting inside the top-five, odds are strong that after the Trevor Lawrence-Zach Wilson-Justin Fields triumvirate falls off the board, Sewell will promptly enter the conversation. The Falcons’ Matt Ryan has entered a prune-like state and could use a trench mauler. Meanwhile, the Bengals’ Joe Burrow, placed under pressure on 32.1% of his dropbacks last season, is coming off a catastrophic knee injury. TE Kyle Pitts and WR Ja’Marr Chase are other players to watch, but Sewell is the most sensible selection at No. 4 or No. 5.
NFL Draft Future: Najee Harris first RB selected (-140, FanDuel)
No, before you even remotely entertain the idea, Harris isn’t Trent Richardson or Eddie Lacy the sequel. The former Alabama slammer is a big-bodied (6-foot-1, 232 pounds), multidimensional rusher capable of carrying the mail for any franchise in need of a backfield boost, whether schemed for power or zone runs. Last year for the title-boasting Tide, he racked the second-most missed tackles and third-most yards after contact among Division I running backs. More than just a bruiser, he’s also an exceptional receiver who fits any diverse modern-day NFL system. The Steelers, picking at No. 24 overall, recently had a lengthy Zoom call with the rusher, a strong indication he’s high on their draft board. With an obvious need at the position — Benny Snell couldn’t outrun Big Ben dragging a piano in a footrace — he’s a likely top priority. Due to Roethlisberger’s advanced age and skills erosion, Pittsburgh must add balance to its offense. Harris is an ideal choice.