While Mondays are typically the most dreaded day of the week, the fact that we have an action-packed NBA slate eases the blow of the weekend coming to an end.

I have included my two favorite games for bets when taking an early look at the slate. Typically, these lines will move through the morning and afternoon, so taking advantage of them as early as possible Monday morning is imperative to profiting in the long term.

New York Knicks (+4.5) at Chicago Bulls (-110, William Hill)

Las Vegas continues to disrespect the Knicks, so why not take advantage? Sure, they’re on the second leg of a back-to-back series, but coming in as a top-three team in defense (106.5) against a team that ranks 27th in defense (113.6), you’d think they’d garner a bit more respect.

While the Knicks run a methodical pace and focus on half-court defense, the Bulls run a ton of transition and rank second in the NBA in pace. This should cater to the strengths of R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle, who should have no problem helping the Knicks at least cover, with winning the game being a very real possibility.

While money lines weren't posted yet at the time of writing, this is a spot in which I’d like to target the money line at plus money. Based on the 4.5-point spread, this could come in at or above +140, giving the Knicks a massive amount of value Monday.

Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks — 220 total (-110, William Hill)

Games with superstars early in the season have a tendency to hit the over. This game, however, has under written all over it. Not only are the Lakers the league-leader in defense (104.8) while also ranking in the bottom-10 in pace, but the Hawks are the worst team in the league in terms of over record (5-14), hitting the under in 73.7% of their games. This is a solid one-unit bet anywhere between 218.5 and 220.5, while I would be willing to up it to a two-unit bet if it jumps anywhere above 222.5.