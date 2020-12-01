Thanksgiving dinners have come and gone, the leftovers have been consumed, and it is time to look forward to Week 13 NFL action. We have already seen some of the opening lines move in just a few short days, but that does not mean all the value has been sucked out of these betting lines. Here are the most intriguing of those matchups and betting lines for the upcoming week.
New Orleans Saints (-3) at Atlanta Falcons, 45.5 total
These two teams faced off two weeks ago in New Orleans. It was the first full game as a starter for Taysom Hill. The Saints won that game 24-9. Is this offense as explosive without Drew Brees? No. But they have played differently under Hill. The Saints are controlling the ball more on offense and slowing games down. This has allowed the defense to dominate, allowing just 12 points total in the two games with Hill under center. They held Matt Ryan to 19 completions on 37 passing attempts in that game and managed to pick him off twice. The Saints are playing differently, but so far not less effectively with Hill under center.
New England Patriots (-1) at Los Angeles Chargers, 47.5 total
The Patriots have won three of their last four games to right the ship after being 2-5. The Chargers have lost five straight games against the spread. The Chargers have eight losses, and the 10-point loss last game was the first time they lost by double digits — the other seven losses were all by one possession. The only thing the Chargers do consistently this year is play in close games decided by one score. One-score games come down to coaching decisions, and when the choice is Anthony Lynn vs. Bill Belichick, I’ll take the best coach to ever do it over a guy fumbling his way through it.
Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at Arizona Cardinals, 48.5 total
This game has playoff implications, with the Rams currently the first wild-card team at 7-4 and the Cardinals occupying the newly added third wild-card spot at 6-5. Both trail the 8-3 Seahawks in the NFC West. The interesting part of this game is that both offenses are ranked in the top 10 in the league. Even with that being the case, each of these teams has only seen the over cash in three of 11 games. It does seem like a low total for a Cardinals game, but the Rams have been playing games in the 40s or below all season. I’m not sure who wins between these two evenly matched teams, but I doubt we see the offensive fireworks some have predicted.