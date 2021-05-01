The NBA season rolls on with more all-day action Sunday. DFS players and bettors still have plenty of opportunity to get in on the action. Let’s take a look at some intriguing aspects from this slate, shall we?
The Phoenix Suns are tied for first place in the Western Conference and look to keep it going against a weak Oklahoma City team. While Devin Booker and Chris Paul have done the heavy lifting, Deandre Ayton hasn’t been the greatest producer this season. However, I think his points and rebounds line could be interesting here, as he faces a Thunder team that is surrendering the second-most points per possession to the post this season (1.03), as well as the third-worst field-goal percentage off the play type (53.7%). Ayton, meanwhile, is shooting 50% from the post, while the Thunder are also allowing the fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers (16.01).
Meanwhile, New York travels to Houston to face a Rockets team on the second end of a back-to-back. The Knicks open as eight-point favorites, but I think they can win by more than that. Houston has one of the worst defenses in basketball, while New York is still a top-five ranked defense in the league. They are also covering the spread 64.5% of the time this season, which is the highest rate in the NBA. Facing a tired Houston team that is short of tremendous talent, I like the Knicks to cover the spread here.
Finally, I like this game between the 76ers and Spurs to go under the implied total of 221.5 points, especially if San Antonio is without Dejounte Murray. If Murray is out, the Spurs could play slower than they normally do, while the 76ers always play fairly slow as long as Joel Embiid is in the lineup, who averages the most post-up possessions per game in the league. Philadelphia games have gone under the implied total 54% of the time this season, which is the eighth-highest rate in basketball, too.