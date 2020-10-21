Every NFL Thursday, I will attempt, using the tools and stats from FTNBets.com, to slay the sportsbooks, scribbling my favorite side, total or prop picks for the week’s Thursday night game. Some will win. Many will lose. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you. Here’s where I’m stacking greenbacks on Giants/Eagles:
Side: NYG +4 (DraftKings -110) — In a division Boston College would have a reasonable shot at winning, this storied rivalry doesn’t have the same meaning it once possessed. Both teams are sapped by injuries. Both teams are largely dreadful. Both teams feature visible warts. Still, if there is a silver lining, it’s the Giants’ overachieving defense. Thought to be one of the flimsiest units in the league before the season, New York has played admirably whether defending the run (3.89 YPC allowed to RBs) or the pass (233.2 air yards/game; fewest in the NFL). Weighing the shortcomings Philadelphia is suffering from almost universally, the G-Men keep this one snug. Keep in mind 69% of early public spread tickets sided with the Eagles. Fading the majority is usually a sound strategy.
Prop 1: Devonta Freeman UNDER 77.5 total yards (William Hill -118) — Undoubtedly mispriced, this is an aggressive line, even if Saquon Barkley miraculously trotted out on the field. Freeman, who’s dominated the opportunity share the past two weeks, is New York’s unrivaled bell-cow back. Still, his secondary profile (2.04 YAC/att; 12.1% missed tackle percentage) is equivalent to taking multiple shots of bottom-shelf Montezuma tequila — upchuck-worthy. Fletcher Cox and Co. excel at shooting the gap and wrapping up running backs. This season, they’ve surrendered just 3.21 yards per carry and 110.3 total yards per game to rushers. Darrell Henderson and Jerick McKinnon are the only RBs to cross the proposed threshold. Behind an offensive line dead last in adjusted line yards, Freeman won’t be the third.
Prop 2: Travis Fulgham OVER 4.5 receptions (William Hill -118) — A true diamond in the rough, Fulgham has emerged from the darkest recesses of the depth chart to seize the No. 1 gig. His story is one for a Disney production, a globetrotter who’s exemplary of carpe diem. Over the past three weeks, he piled up 18 receptions (on 24 targets) for 284 yards and three TDs. Equally outstanding, he’s notched a 13.1 average depth of target and ranks WR16 in yards per catch (17.4) and WR38 in contested catch rate on the year. Drawing the Giants on short rest, he’s a strong candidate to haul in five-plus receptions for the third-straight week. His primary matchup, James Bradberry (69.9 passer rating allowed), has balled. Still, the underdog will continue to bark, loudly.
Last week: 2-1 ATS