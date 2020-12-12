Denver Broncos (4-8) at Carolina Panthers (4-8)
Moneyline: Denver +165 (William Hill), Carolina -161 (BetMGM)
Spread: Carolina -3.5
Total: 44.5
The Denver Broncos travel to Bank of America Stadium to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with kickoff set for 11 a.m. It’s a rematch of Super Bowl 50, but neither team is close to sniffing the playoffs as they both check in with 4-8 records. The Broncos have lost four of their past five games, and the Panthers have lost six of their past seven games, after starting the season 3-2. To make matters worse, Carolina will be arguably without its two best players on offense.
The Broncos held their own in Week 13 as they only lost 22-16 to the Kansas City Chiefs. They had a chance at the very end of the game, if not for Drew Lock’s 13th interception of the season. Lock tossed two touchdowns in the loss, but he only threw for 151 yards and he had two interceptions. He has at least one pick in each of his past seven games. Tim Patrick caught both touchdowns for the Broncos.
Melvin Gordon racked up a season-high 131 rushing yards on 15 carries in the loss. Gordon has totaled at least 68 rushing yards in games with at least 15 carries (six times). He’ll be leaned on in his matchup as well as the Panthers have allowed 115.1 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per attempt on the ground (10th-highest mark in the league). Denver has also allowed 4.6 yards per attempt on the ground.
The Panthers are coming off a bye week and were expected to get Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup, but he’s listed as doubtful due to quad and shoulder injuries. The star running back has been limited to three games this season. Mike Davis will continue to serve as the starting running back for Carolina, and he’s filled in nicely, as he’s one of three backs with 50 catches on the year. The Panthers will also be without their No. 1 wide receiver in D.J. Moore as he was placed on the COVID-19 list this week. Moore’s 924 receiving yards rank eighth among wideouts.
The Broncos’ 218.7 passing yards allowed per game is the 10th-best mark in the league, and they’re tied for eighth in sacks with 32. They should be able to get pressure on Teddy Bridgewater, who has lost six straight games (the Panthers won in Week 11 with P.J. Walker starting). On the other side, the Panthers rank 28th in sacks with 17.
The Broncos have been impressive for most of the season against quarterbacks — Mahomes was only able to throw one touchdown against them in Week 13. The defense and strong run game will result in an upset win on the road. Give me the Broncos and the under.
Predictions: 21-17, Denver
Melvin Gordon OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards -105 (BetMGM)
Running the football against this leaky Carolina run defense should be the game plan, especially when you consider the Broncos’ passing attack ranks 26th (206.7) and their 55 completion percentage is the worst in the league. As mentioned, Gordon has surpassed 55.5 rushing yards in every game where he’s carried the ball 15 times.
Drew Lock UNDER 33.5 Passing Attempts +100 (William Hill)
With Gordon running better of late, Lock has been held to 30 or fewer passing attempts in back-to-back games. This game has a low-scoring feel to it, and I think we’ll see Gordon and Phillip Lindsay combine for 20-plus rushing attempts.
Robby Anderson OVER 6.5 Receptions +100 (William Hill) & Mike Davis OVER 3.5 Receptions -111 (DraftKings)
I usually avoid this high of a number, but you can take a shot on the over given the Panthers will be without their two best pass-catchers Sunday. Anderson has had at least four catches in every game this season and he has 35 targets (8.75 per game) in his past four games. He could see double-digit targets in this game. Davis had 30 catches in his first four games without CMC, but he’s only had 14 in his past four games. He’ll surpass 3.5 with Moore sidelined.