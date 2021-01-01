With the regular-season finale upon us, many teams have mailed it in and have ruled heaps of starters out (see Jaguars but others are fighting for their last chance at a playoff berth.
Because of the wackiness that Week 17 presents, many sites have yet to post props. I have listed the specific site that I pulled each prop from, but there is a chance that they release at a better value elsewhere, so always remember to do your research.
Below are three of my favorite Week 17 props.
Michael Gallup OVER 48.5 receiving yards (-112, FanDuel Sportsbook)
Gallup has key factors working in his favor ahead of Sunday’s game with the Giants. This is a must-win game. To have a shot at the playoffs (if the Washington Football Team loses), the Cowboys must first win this game. He’s also been in sync with quarterback Andy Dalton, fresh off of a 6-121-2 game against the Eagles. To top it off, fellow wideout Amari Cooper is likely to be shadowed by top cornerback James Bradberry, who’s only allowing a 56% catch rate. This should open up more looks for Gallup.
Aaron Rodgers OVER 2.5 passing touchdowns (+125, BetMGM)
Much like Gallup, Rodgers finds himself in a must-win game if the Packers want to lock up the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a win. He’s also on the cusp of another MVP trophy, so there should be plenty of motivation for him. He’s thrown at least three touchdowns in five of the Packers’ last six games and threw for four touchdowns on only 29 total pass attempts against the Bears in Week 12. Expect Rodgers to take control of this game to ensure the top seed in the NFC.
Adam Thielen OVER 67.5 receiving yards (-115, BetMGM)
Sure, the Vikings have nothing to play for. But unless they release an update that they are limiting or sitting starters, I want exposure to this passing attack. Detroit is one of the most exploitable secondaries in the NFL, and thanks to injuries, Thielen will line up opposite of the burnable Amani Oruwariye. With no Dalvin Cook, the Vikings should opt to pass more and Thielen is still a top option, seeing eight or more targets in four of his last five games.