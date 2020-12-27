Buffalo Bills (11-3) at New England Patriots (6-8)
Money line: Bills -322 (DraftKings), Patriots +270 (BetMGM)
Spread: Bills -7
Total: 46.5
Buffalo clinched the AFC East last week, but the Bills have their sights set on locking down the No. 2 seed in the AFC.
Buffalo has won four straight games. It edged New England 24-21 in Week 8, but the Patriots have since been eliminated from the playoffs and enter this matchup on a two-game losing skid. New England has scored 15 points over those two losses, while the Bills have scored at least 26 points in six straight games.
Buffalo has too much firepower on offense and too much at stake not to win by a touchdown. Josh Allen has 4,000 passing yards, 30 touchdowns to nine interceptions, and eight rushing touchdowns. He’s very much in the MVP conversation and could close the gap with another strong performance on Monday night.
Prediction: 31-14, Buffalo
Stefon Diggs OVER 6.5 Receptions -133 (DraftKings)
Diggs is the only player in the NFL with at least four catches in every game this season, and he’s had at least six receptions in 11 straight games. His catch prop needs to be at 7.5 for you to shy away from it, as he’s topped 6.5 catches in six consecutive contests. Diggs has 31 grabs, 37 targets and 369 yards over his past three games, and the Patriots will be without top cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Zack Moss OVER 10.5 Rushing Attempts -110 (DraftKings)
Moss has 13 carries in each of his past two games, and he’s topped the 40-yard mark in each of those contests. The rookie back racked up 81 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 14 carries when these two teams played in Week 8. Teams have been running all over the Patriots this season. They enter Week 16 having allowed the seventh-most rushing yards per game (133) and eighth-most yards per rushing attempt (4.6). Buffalo should be in a situation where they look to run out the clock in the fourth.
Cole Beasley OVER 4.5 Receptions +105 (William Hill)
The over on Beasley catches is totally worth your time when you consider he has 31 targets and 22 receptions in his past three games. The Bills’ wideout has double-digit targets in three straight games and four of his past five. He has the second-best matchup according to FTN’s matchup tool as he’ll see Jonathan Jones who has allowed a 67% catch rate vs. Beasley’s 81% catch rate (fourth-best).