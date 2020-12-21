With Week 15 in the books, there are only two weeks left in the 2020 NFL season, but what a week it was.
We saw the biggest upset of the season, as the New York Jets beat the Los Angeles Rams straight up despite entering the game as 17-point underdogs. Only four teams since 1978 have been 17-plus point underdogs and won the game outright, the last being the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 of last season. While things didn't go well in Los Angeles, it went even worse in Denver, as the Broncos allowed 48 points in a 29-point defeat, failing to cover the spread by 23.5 points, far and away the biggest margin of the weekend.
While the Broncos may have suffered the worst defeat on the scoreboard, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who had the most disappointing loss, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime. The loss sank their playoff odds from 23% to under 1%, all but eliminating them from postseason play.
The playoff picture is heating up as teams fight for the remaining eight playoff spots available, with three teams clinching in the NFC and three clinching in the AFC. The most exciting race is for the final AFC spot, as the Baltimore Ravens, Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns are all battling it out for playoff positioning, with only four of the five teams eligible to make the playoffs. Not only did all five win this weekend, but four of the five covered the spread. While the Ravens are the only team that doesn’t control its destiny, the oddsmakers think Baltimore is the most dangerous, sitting 16-1 to win the Super Bowl, with the Dolphins being the biggest long shot at 80-1.
In the NFC, there are two teams battling it out for the final playoff spot — the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears, with the Cardinals possessing a one-game lead. Even if the Bears get in the playoffs, they are extreme long shots to bring home the Lombardi Trophy, sitting at 150-1.