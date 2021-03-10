There’s plenty of NHL action Thursday with 10 games on the schedule. Below you’ll find a few of my favorite picks and shot props. If you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTNBets.com.
Florida Panthers -135 (DraftKings) at Columbus Blue Jackets +117 (DraftKings) - 5.5
The Florida Panthers took care of the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Tuesday and have taken two of three against them this season. The Panthers have points in seven of their past 10 games and enter with a 9-2-1 record on the road. Only the St. Louis Blues have more road wins than Florida.
The Blue Jackets only have three wins in their last 12 games, and they’ve scored two or fewer goals in six of their last nine. In fact, they’ve been held to one or zero goals in four of their last six contests (two shutouts). They rank 31st in scoring chances and high-danger chances for at 5v5 per 60 minutes, according to Natural Stat Trick. Meanwhile, the Panthers have surrendered the fewest high-danger chances and the third-fewest scoring chances at 5v5 per hour.
Prediction: 3-2, Florida
Best Bet: Panthers
Prop Bet: Aleksander Barkov O 2.5 SOG
Nashville Predators +200 (DraftKings) at Carolina Hurricanes -227 (WilliamHill) - 5.5
Last week I suggested taking the Carolina Hurricanes on the puck line (-1.5) in a game against the Detroit Red Wings, and they won 5-2. I think we can go back to them to win by at least two goals against the Nashville Predators as there really isn’t any value in taking them on the money line. You can get them at +112 at DraftKings using our free Parlay Calculator at FTNBets.com.
The Hurricanes edged the Predators 3-2 on Tuesday but they dominated the game. It was Carolina’s sixth straight win and it enters with 11 wins over the past 14 games. The Predators have lost four of their past five and they’ve scored two or fewer goals in six of their last nine contests. Nashville ranks 30th in goals for at 5v5 per 60 minutes and they’ll be without their two top offensive defensemen in Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis. They’ll also be without Dante Fabbro who was handed a two-game suspension in Tuesday’s loss for elbowing Carolina’s Brock McGinn. Fabbro logged 22:49 in that game, which leaves Nashville extremely thin on the blue line. Goals will be hard to come from as the Hurricanes have allowed the seventh-fewest at 5v5 and they’ve surrendered the second-fewest high-danger scoring chances.
Prediction: 4-1, Carolina
Best Bet: Carolina -1.5
Prop: Andrei Svechnikov OVER 2.5 SOG
Others to consider:
Sides: Pittsburgh Penguins; New York Islanders; Toronto Maple Leafs
Totals: PIT at BUF U 5.5; NJ at NYI U 5.5; WPG at TOR O 6.5
Shot Props: Tyler Toffoli O 2.5 SOG; Kyle Connor O 2.5 SOG; Bryan Rust O 2.5 SOG; Alex Ovechkin O 3.5 SOG; Anders Lee O 2.5 SOG