FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, quarterback Mitch Trubisky passes during North Carolina's pro timing football day in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Cleveland Browns are inclined to keep the No. 1 overall pick in next week’s NFL draft despite getting offers for it. Sashi Brown, the team’s vice president of football operations, said Wednesday that the Browns “feel really good about drafting No. 1."(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)