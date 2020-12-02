Every NFL Thursday, I will attempt, using tools and stats from FTNBets.com, to slay the sportsbooks, scribbling my favorite side, total or prop picks for the week’s upcoming NFL slate. Some will win. Many will lose. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you. Sans Thursday football this week, here’s a look ahead to the Sunday main slate:
Pick 1: OVER 44 Chicago/Detroit (DraftKings, -110) — In the battle for NFC North inferiority, the holiday lights could burn brightly. Both teams are mentally checked out. One team pink slipped its coach and GM; the other may soon follow. And both teams have visible and exploitable defensive flaws. Sure, putting your faith in Mitchell Trubisky is akin to trusting your porker brother to avoid the last Christmas cookie, but the data says take the leap. Detroit has allowed 7.9 pass yards per attempt to QBs and 4.62 yards per carry to opposing rushers. Its forgiving defense combined with Chicago’s suddenly gashable front seven (4.14 ypc yielded to RBs) arrows to a likely repeat of the 27-23 shootout between these two squads way back in Week 1. Throw in the return of D’Andre Swift to spark the Lions' ground game and a final tally in the 50s is palpable. Keep in mind seven of 11 Detroit games have hit the over this season.
Pick 2: Las Vegas/New York Jets — Jets +8 (Draftkings, -110) — Yes, I’m a masochist. Wagering real money on the Jets is, generally speaking, a winless proposition. This season, they’re a lousy 3-8 ATS. Vegas, meanwhile, is a far more fruitful 7-4 in the category. Still, Sam Darnold, for only the second time this season, will have his full battery of weapons — Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims. It’s an arsenal featuring prominent and proven field stretchers. Against a leaky Vegas defense, Darnold and Co. should move the ball with considerable success. The Raiders have yielded 7.1 pass yards per attempt and 270.8 pass yards per game. Most importantly for Darnold, they also bring the blitz just 19.2 percent of the time. In the end, a final score within seven points is the most logical outcome. Bet on the Jets? Really? Ok, maybe the tequila is talking.
Pick 3: David Montgomery rushes for 75+ yards (PointsBet, -134) — For the unfamiliar readers in attendance, #MandatoryMontgomery is a weekly passion play. My adoration for the average-talented running back strangely runs deep. He’s a solid player trapped in a quagmire. This season he’s experienced a major uptick in YAC production (3.02 YAC/attempt) and missed tackle rate (25.4%), still naysayers continuously lambaste him. He can dance too much, but Chicago’s woeful offensive line and QB execution are the primary reasons why his surface numbers lack consistency. However, coming off a monster showing against Green Bay, he should blast his way over the proposed threshold. The Hello Kitties (Detroit) are abysmal defensively allowing 4.62 yards per carry and 116.3 rush yards per game to RBs. Back Monty and score all the monies.
Last week’s record: 2-0 ATS