It was a wild Week 4 in the NFL, as we had our first reschedulings due to COVID-19. The Tennessee Titans/Pittsburgh Steelers game was moved to Week 7, while Cam Newton’s positive test caused the New England Patriots/Kansas City Chiefs game to be pushed back a day. To top it off there was a false positive in New Orleans.
The buildup to the week was crazy, and the games themselves did not disappoint.
The Dallas Cowboys/Cleveland Browns game was the highest-scoring game of the slate, featuring the league's leader in passing yards in both Week 4 (+850) and through four games of the season in Dak Prescott. He is currently on pace to break the all-time passing yards mark in a single season — even if his per-game average drops by 100 from where it currently is — throughout the remainder of the season. Cowboys games are now 3-1 in going over, but on the other side, the Cleveland Browns have actually gone over their totals by more points on average, by 14.2 points compared to the Cowboys’ 13.1. Both teams are 3-1 on overs — only the Saints have gone over the total in all four games so far this season.
While the NFL had more points scored than ever before in its first three weeks, through four games the New York Giants have a total of three offensive touchdowns. Amazingly enough, they still have had a game go over — the Arizona Cardinals and their hurry-up offense are the one team to go under the total in every single game this season.
While the Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorites, only the Seahawks have covered all four games so far this season after an impressive eight-point victory in Miami.
They say good teams win and great teams cover. Well, now Russell Wilson has become the betting favorite to win MVP and the Seahawks are the favorite to win the NFC.