Arizona Cardinals (3-2) @ Dallas Cowboys (2-3)
Moneyline: Cardinals -144 (DraftKings), Cowboys +100 (DraftKings)
Spread: Cardinals -1, -115 (FanDuel)
Total: 55
Life without Dak Prescott for the Dallas Cowboys begins Monday night as they welcome the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium. Andy Dalton will take over for the injured Prescott, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury last week. Dalton completed nine of his 11 passes for 111 yards in the win over the New York Giants.
The matchup in Dallas marks the third straight game on the road for Arizona. They’re 1-1 on this three-game road trip and coming off a 30-10 victory against the New York Jets. Kyler Murray had a career-high 380 passing yards in the win and scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. Coming into Week 5, he led all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns and rushing yards (296).
While the Cowboys may look to lean on Ezekiel Elliott a bit more with Prescott sidelined, no team has allowed more points per game than Dallas’ 36. They’ve surrendered the sixth-most yards per game (404.4) and the fifth-most rushing yards (155.8). Look for Murray, Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds to have success on the ground. DeAndre Hopkins will be a handful for the Dallas secondary as well as he entered the week with a league-high 45 catches and 528 receiving yards.
Dalton’s 16 passing touchdowns last season were a career low, but he only played 13 games and had very little to work with in Cincinnati. Dalton is surrounded by weapons in Dallas including a much better offensive line. He’s more than capable of doing his part so the game surpasses the 55-point total, despite the Cardinals playing to the under in all five of their games so far.
Prediction: Arizona, 34-31
Kyler Murray OVER 40.5 Rushing Yards, -110 (FanDuel)
Murray leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards per game (59.2) and he’s surpassed the 40-yard mark on the ground in three of his five games this season. In fact, he’s surpassed the 40-yard rushing mark in five of his past eight games. Murray also has seven red-zone rushing attempts, tied for the second-most among quarterbacks.
Kenyan Drake OVER 57.5 Rushing Yards (FanDuel)
Drake has been disappointing this season, mostly because of his lack of usage in the passing game, but he’s had at least 16 carries in four of his five games. He’s also had at least 60 rushing yards in those games. As mentioned, the Cowboys have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards (4.7 YPC) and 43 rushing first downs, which is tied for the fourth-most.