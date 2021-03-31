There are nine games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, so there’s plenty of action on the board. Below you’ll find a few of my favorite picks and shot props. If you’re looking for more bets this season, check out the FTN Bet Tracker at FTN Bets.
Carolina Hurricanes -162 (DraftKings) at Chicago Blackhawks +140 (PointsBet) — O/U 5.5
The Blackhawks took care of the Hurricanes by a score of 2-1 Tuesday, but the Hurricanes controlled the play. They outshot Chicago 32-16 and 28-15 at 5v5. According to Natural Stat Trick, Carolina had 56 shot attempts at 5v5 compared to 15 against. They finished with 23 scoring chances and 11 high-danger chances, while the Blackhawks could only muster 11 scoring chances and three high-danger chances.
The Hurricanes enter this matchup with 16 wins in their last 24 games and they are tied for the most road wins in the NHL with 12. They’ve only allowed more than three goals in two of their past 20 games and their 1.84 GA/60 is the fourth-best mark in the league. Chicago has scored the sixth-fewest goals at 5v5 per hour and ranks 27th in HDCF/60.
Prediction: 3-1, Carolina
Best bet: Carolina
Prop bet: Andrei Svechnikov O 2.5 SOG; Vincent Trocheck O 2.5 SOG; Sebastian Aho to score at least 1 point
Dallas Stars -125 (DraftKings) at Nashville Predators +108 (DraftKings) — O/U 5.5
The Predators edged the Stars 3-2 in overtime Tuesday to extend their winning streak to six games. Juuse Saros has only surrendered six goals in his past six games, which is a big reason why Nashville has played to the under in seven of its last nine games.
Dallas has played to the under in five of its past eight games and four straight on the road. The Stars are tied for 29th in GF/60 (2.01) with Nashville, which has me leaning toward the under. Only the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning have allowed fewer goals at 5v5/60 than Dallas this season, and the Preds rank 11th in GA/60.
Consider the over on Jason Robertson’s shot prop as he’s had at least three shots on goal in eight straight games and 10 of his past 11. He’s been plus money at William Hill throughout this streak and has scored first in each of his last two games, which is something we’ve hit over the past week at FTN Bets.
Prediction: 3-2 Dallas
Best bet: Under
Prop: Jason Robertson O 2.5 SOG
Other bets to consider: MON @ OTT U 6.5; CLS @ TB U 5.5; VGK ML