FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2016, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. In Sunday’s opener at home against the New York Giants, Prescott will be the first rookie starter at quarterback in Week 1 for the Cowboys since Quincy Carter 15 years ago. Throw in running back Ezekiel Elliott, and the Cowboys have the first such rookie combo starting an opener since Roger Staubach and Calvin Hill in 1969. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)