Looking ahead to Week 5 of the NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs are the biggest favorite of the week, 13-points over the Oakland Raiders — the line has already jumped after opening at 11.5. Big favorites tend to be a losing bet, but the Chiefs are 7-0-1 against the spread in their last eight games as favorites and are playing a Raiders team that is allowing 30 points per game.
While Patrick Mahomes has been amazing, Russell Wilson has been the best player in football through four weeks and currently sits on top of the MVP leaderboard with +175 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Seahawks are one of just two teams to be 4-0 against the spread this season, and their games have gone over the total 75% of the time. They have the highest total of the weekend at 57.5 points against the Minnesota Vikings, who have fielded one of the worst defenses in the league.
While the Seahawks and Chiefs have been awesome to start the year, not everyone has been so lucky. The Houston Texans just fired Bill O’Brien after an 0-4 start and are one of three teams with an 0-4 against the spread record, joining the Cowboys and Jets. Despite the struggles, both the Texans and Cowboys are favorites this week. The Texans are six-point favorites over the Jaguars, while the Cowboys are 9.5-point favorites against the Giants. No team has allowed more points than the Cowboys this season, while the Giants’ pedestrian offense has scored three touchdowns. It will be a battle of the two most inept units in football through four weeks.