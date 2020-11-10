Can you believe it is Week 10 already in the NFL? As we have seen throughout the nine weeks, there has been some clear value early in the week when it comes to betting. This is why taking a look ahead is key, as the lines will move with sharp bettors and heavy money coming in.
Here is a look ahead at some of the marquee games to bet on in Week 10 of the NFL in games that could see line movement before Sunday’s kickoff.
San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5)
The Saints are favored by nearly double digits. The 49ers have been bitten by the injury bug in 2020, but 9.5 points is a lot. Yes, the 49ers are without Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and many others but the Saints have only three wins by more than 9.5 points on the season, and two of those came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the Saints being 3-5 against the spread this season and a large spread, expect movement towards San Francisco this week.
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots (+7.5)
Ravens/Pats is another game bettors had been anticipating, but the Patriots have become one of the worst teams in the AFC based on their record. Between Cam Newton contracting COVID-19, injuries and offensive struggles, the Patriots are 3-5 after a last-minute Monday victory over the 0-9 New York Jets. Even though New England is at home, it is a 7.5-point underdogs to the Ravens. Baltimore has scored 24 points in each game in 2020, while the Patriots have done so just three times: against the Jets, Seahawks and Raiders. While this line may move toward New England, the Ravens are still an attractive value.
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (-2, total: 56)
The Seahawks have lost two of their last three games but remain one of the premier teams in the NFC. The problem is that their defense continues to struggle. Only the Bengals, Jaguars and Falcons have allowed more yards per play. Offensively, Seattle is second in yards per play at 6.5. With the Rams in the better half of the NFL in yards per play at 5.8, could this be a popular over target? The line is a close one, so we’re going to focus on the over/under. At 56 points, it may continue to rise as one of the more popular over bets of the season and remember Seattle games have hit the over in six of eight. Take advantage before the line moves again.