Playoff runs by the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche helped push sports betting totals slightly higher in May, the Colorado Department of Revenue reported Friday.
The nearly $249 million bet last month was up 1.9% from April and nearly 10 times the $25.6 million bet in May 2020; that was the first month of legal wagering in Colorado, when most major sports were sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports wagering in Colorado totaled $1.39 billion in the first five months of 2021 — the state's betting totals never reached that level last year in eight months of wagering.
Professional basketball was the top sport in May with $86.9 million in wagers, followed by professional baseball with $49.1 million and professional hockey with $15.5 million. Basketball and hockey wagers were helped by the Nuggets and Avalanche both playing in two rounds of playoffs, according to Jessica Welman, an analyst for PlayColorado.com, a sports betting news, analysis and research site.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette