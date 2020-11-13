Time for a burnout.
Taped-up, a lap down and running on fumes, Cheapskate is finally in the black. All it took was a left turn into NASCAR country.
A $25 bet on Chase Elliott winning the Season Finale 500 netted $137.50.
I've periodically written about the sport and played NASCAR fantasy. I can't predict what will happen with any sort of regularity. Some drivers do better at certain tracks, others are on hot streaks. But those intangibles!
I talked myself into every potential winner at some point. Denny Hamlin had a helluva season - his seven wins were second only to Kevin Harvick. Brad Keselowski is a former champion who often flies under the radar and makes off with victories like this. Team Penske teammate and fellow title winner Joey Logano can never be counted out.
Something about that Chase Elliott, though. NASCAR’s most popular driver had been running really well the last month aside from a blip at Texas. He won the previous week at Martinsville to stay in the hunt, and he seemed to see the results earlier this year with a fire under his behind. (No, not literally.)
This just felt like the time for the second-generation Cup driver to ascend where his most-popular predecessor, Dale. Jr., could not - well-titled as well as well-liked.
Oh, the gasp and dance after I called it correctly. I think I get it now. Not the “how,” to be sure, but the “why” of sports betting. Seeing that big number pop up in my account - with a laurel wreath around it no less! - triggered a tidal wave of serotonin.
So I finally figured out my calling - NASCAR betting. On the eve of the season finale. Drat.
Guess we’re headed back to the NFL.
This week I’m going to try giving the experts the wheel. I'll do what The Gazette’s daily contributors at FTNbets.com recommend this Sunday. No pressure, gentlemen.
The damage: +$62.50!
National Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-522-4700