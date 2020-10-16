Life is good for a gambling debutante.
Wide-eyed and with a cyber pocket full of promotion-based free money, I’ve been lured in by the flashing lights and chummy wording of this MGM sports betting app. "It's on us!" it says, like every bartender who's ever ruined my night.
With assurances that if I lost I’d get my money back, I first wagered on Cam Newton. He tested positive for COVID-19, so my bet was voided.
Fifty dollars then went toward the Seattle Seahawks beating the Minnesota Vikings by more than a touchdown last weekend. With a late 94-yard drive and a 6-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, Russell Wilson lifted the Seahawks to a narrow, unlikely 27-26 win and a 5-0 record.
But it was too little, too late for my wager. I mean, I was right - the Seahawks won. But close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. (And bocce. And archery.) But not this.
Still! A mulligan. I sent a message through the app reasoning that I was owed that $50 refund from the nullified Cam bet.
In short order, my account was credited (albeit with five $10 “free bets,” but whatever) like it was nothing. Perhaps not every customer service representative is the kind and benevolent goddess that Jason* (*name changed for safety) from BetMGM is. But it’s good to know that with a good argument, you’ve got a chance at redemption.
I suppose my only advice this week - take it or leave it as always - can be summed up thusly: Shoot your shot, and screenshot everything.
I’m off to throw those $10 bets at Gazette Preps editor Lindsey Smith’s weekly NFL picks, aside from her Achilles’ heel in the Eagles.
The damage: Still technically even! Is this getting boring?
National Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-522-4700