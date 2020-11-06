The morning after Halloween, as I investigated having bagels delivered, I missed the start of the Bills/Patriots game. And so there emerged an opportunity to enter the world of in-game wagering.

You’ve got to be on your toes.

Flashing colors and numbers changing by the second. I located the Buffalo Bills line - picking the New England Patriots, as promised - with a 5.5-point spread in the second quarter. Done deal, I thought. Click, wager, make it rain on Gazette charities.

Either I hallucinated that number - really hope not, but it’s been a wild week - or I wasn’t paying close enough attention. When I looked at the Fanduel betslip, the number was 2.5. Which probably means it shifted at the last second. Which also means thanks to a late Bills field goal, I just missed my first significant win of this entire gambling adventure.

I tried to save face Monday. With the New York Giants leading 7-3, I still had enough faith in Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning by more than 5.5 points. Golden Tate put an end to those hopes with a late touchdown, and his Giants lost anyway.

That’s what’s called a “backdoor cover” - when an underdog is trailing by more than the point spread, but goes on to score meaningless points late in the game to cover the spread.

So as far as gains this week, a big old bagel. And sadly I never did acquire those actual bagels.

So much for beginner’s luck. I’m starting to lose hope here. “Smart bets” aren’t working. Gut feelings aren’t working. Switching apps to change up the juju isn’t working. Could it be...me?

Never. We’re stepping away from the NFL for one week at least - championship week for NASCAR’s Cup Series. (My other ride is a motorsports column, Speed Read, which has been in the garage for a few months.) See how that turns out next week.

In the meantime, please submit advice via email on how to pick a winner. Anecdotal evidence is not required, but always appreciated.

The damage: -$75

National Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-522-4700

