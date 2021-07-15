The NBA will have a new champion within the next week, and the MLB All-Star game is now in the rearview mirror. That means the attention of the sports gambling world is ready to turn to the start of the NFL season. Sportsbooks across the country have posted futures bets on everything from how many games each team will win, to who will lead the league in various categories, and which teams will win their division, their conference or the Super Bowl. Someone looking to wager on NFL futures could be overwhelmed with the sheer volume of potential wagers they can make on the 2021-2022 NFL season. After scouring the offerings at multiple sportsbooks, here are some of the ones that interest us the most at FTN Bets.
Can the Cleveland Browns win the AFC?
The Browns are a very good team. Their offense is star studded and can hurt you on the ground or through the air. They have one of the best backfield combos in the NFL with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. They have otherworldly pass-catching options like Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on the outside and TEs like Austin Hooper and David Njoku on the inside. The offensive line is very good, and Baker Mayfield has progressed. Even on the other side of the ball, this is a young defense that can create a pass rush and has gotten better on the back end. They had double-digit wins last year and now have an extra game to help them stay there in 2021. Can they win the AFC? Probably not as long as Patrick Mahomes remains healthy, but that does not mean the Browns won’t make some noise this year. You can find them anywhere between +700 and +850 to win the AFC, but that is not the place I want to take my shot. I like the Browns to win the AFC North. You can find this as high at +150 on BetMGM right now. It’s a better payout than taking them to go over the 10.5 wins they project for. That bet you can find at even money on multiple books. I do like the over 10.5 wins, but I am rolling the dice on the bigger payout for them to win the division. It may take 11 or even 12 wins for this to happen, which is where I project them to be in the 2021 season anyway.
Can Patrick Mahomes win the MVP?
Taking the chalk favorite is not usually something you will see me write about. The favorite is rarely underpriced. “Rarely” does not mean “never” though, and that is why I am still willing to put some hard-earned dollars on Mahomes to take home the award. You can find Mahomes at +500 on FanDuel and BetMGM. At those odds, he is being given just a 16.6% chance of taking home the award. The Chiefs are on a mission to get that bad taste of losing in the Super Bowl out of their mouths. Mahomes projects for video game-type numbers again this year. His current yards passing prop is over 5,000, which is right around 300 yards per game. His TD prop is 39.5, or about 2.5 per game. He projects for 300-plus more yards than his nearest competitor, and only a handful of other quarterbacks even project for over 4,500 yards passing this season. No one else projects within 5 touchdown passes of his number, with either Tom Brady or Russell Wilson behind him in second, depending on which projection system you are using. You normally can find some differences in these numbers from one projection system to another, but the constant that all of them seem to have in common this year is that Mahomes projects to be first in most major passing categories, and by comfortable margins over his nearest competition. No one will argue Mahomes is a deserving favorite for the award, but the argument is that even at +500 he is underpriced and offers good betting value.