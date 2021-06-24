The NBA playoffs roll on Friday with the second game in the Eastern Conference finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta pulled out a victory in Game 1 as an underdog, just like it did in the last round against the Philadelphia 76ers. The betting public doubted they could continue to win in that series and paid for it dearly. The Hawks have been cashing as underdogs the entire playoffs and still are not getting the respect they deserve.
Normally we talk about a few different games we like to bet on in this column, but we only have one game this time around. Luckily for us, sportsbooks have 50-150 different betting markets we can put money on for this matchup ranging from the typical spreads broken down by quarters and halves, to player props for both teams and individuals in every stat category.
Here are some to think about for Friday.
Can the Bucks stop Trae Young?
It sure did not look like it in the first game. Young finished with 48 points and 11 assists. More importantly, the entire defensive scheme was a horror show. The Bucks played a sag defense on the pick and roll, meaning they left their big men like Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis at the foul line while the Hawks set the high pick for Young. What the Hawks did that was brilliant is move the pick higher off the top of the key. The Bucks were so concerned with Young beating them from deep that they played him tight man-to-man 35 feet away from the basket. That meant when that man was hit with the high screen, Young got a running start to attack a slow-footed big and either get to the rim or kick for shots from his teammates. When the Bucks adjusted by backing up even further, Young went on a rampage of foul line floaters. I expect the Bucks to figure out something or try something different for Game 2. What they will most likely need to do is dedicate a second defender to force Young to give up the ball. That is going to leave teammates wide open … and Young has racked up multiple games with double-digit assists already this season. His scoring prop has continued to climb to outrageous levels, but he’s been hitting those numbers often, so it makes sense. The number I like more Friday is going to be his assists. It has fluctuated from 9 to 10.5 throughout the playoffs and I would play it at anything below 11.5 for -120 or better.
Can the Hawks win twice in Milwaukee?
I have reservations that the Hawks will be able to win again, but the current spread is +7 to +7.5. So the question is not whether they can win, but whether they get beaten by more than three possessions. I never want to use small sample sizes to make big decisions, but that seems like a lot of points. I have the Hawks as underdogs here, but only by 4.5, so we have 2.5-3 points of value. Even after factoring in the home court advantage, it feels stretched. I like the Hawks to cover that +7 as my second-best bet for the day.