There are nine games around the diamond for Thursday, so there’s plenty of action on the MLB board. Here's one game with lots of potential for betting.
Oakland Athletics -120 (BetAmerica) @ Seattle Mariners +120 (WilliamHill) - 8 The Mariners begin a seven-game homestand Thursday evening, and it gets underway with four straight against the Oakland Athletics. This is a huge series for both division rivals, as the Mariners trail the Athletics by three games for the final AL Wild Card spot. Seattle’s coming off a 6-3 loss in Colorado against the Rockies, but the Mariners come in having won six of their past nine games.
This is the first of 10 straight on the road for the Athletics, and they enter with wins in five of their past seven games. Sean Manaea (6-6, 3.28 ERA) will get the ball for the A’s, and it’ll be his second start of the season against the Mariners. The southpaw spun a complete-game shutout in Seattle on June 2. He only allowed four hits and he struck out eight batters en route to the win. Manaea has allowed three or fewer runs in 10 of his past 11 starts. He has a 3.20 ERA in 45 innings on the road and opponents are only hitting .225 against him with a .274 wOBA. Runs may be hard to come by in this game as the Mariners will counter with Chris Flexon (9-3, 3.35 ERA) who has a sparkling 1.76 ERA in 61.1 innings at T-Mobile Park. Opponents are slashing .218/.251/.305 with a .244 wOBA in his 10 home starts. The righty has surrendered one or zero runs in five of his past seven starts, and he’s allowed three or fewer in seven straight outings.
One team that did get to him at home, however, was the Athletics as they touched him up for five runs on seven hits over five innings. It was Flexon’s last poor outing which came back on June 2, against Manaea. Consider the under 8 runs with these two pitchers on the bump and consider the A’s on the moneyline as the Mariners have a league-worst .221 average against left-handed pitching. Seattle checks in with a .295 wOBA (27th) and .677 OPS vs LHP (26th). They also have the third-highest strikeout rate in the game against lefties (26.9%).
Oakland and the under 8 runs is +251 at BetAmerica.
Prediction: 4-1
Oakland Best Bet: UNDER 8
Props: Sean Manaea O 6.5 K
Other picks to consider: Minnesota (-135) over Los Angeles; OVER 8.5
NYY/BOS; U 8 SF/LAD