The second half of the MLB season is in full swing after most of a week off. Monday presents us with 13 total games, two of which are a part of the Twins and White Sox doubleheader. Given the amount of baseball on tap, there’s a massive amount of betting angles to take on this slate.
Below are two bets that I am targeting for Monday.
Pittsburgh Pirates @ Arizona Diamondbacks
The pick: Pirates ML (+110, DraftKings Sportsbook)
At first glance, this game is unappealing, to say the least. But with two teams headed in completely opposite directions comes a betting edge. Over each team’s last three games respectively (through Sunday afternoon), the Pirates have averaged the eighth-most runs per game (6.33), while the Diamondbacks have averaged the second fewest (2.33). Both pitchers in this game (Chase De Jong and Caleb Smith) are rather new to the scene — neither team has collectively seen even eight plate appearances against either guy — but following recent trends of the offensive production, taking the Pirates at plus-money when they’re this hot feels like a bargain.
San Franciso Giants @ Los Angeles Dodgers
The pick: Giants ML (+150, DraftKings Sportsbook)
This is simply too much value lying in favor of the team with the best record in baseball and a Cy Young candidate taking the mound, even with the Dodgers only a game behind in the standings. Kevin Gausman has been nothing short of remarkable this season, posting a career-best 1.73 ERA in his most innings pitched since 2018, while topping a 30% strikeout rate for the second season in a row and posting his lowest home run rate (1.8%) since 2014. The Dodgers have arguably the most potent offense in baseball, which explains why they’re somewhat heavy favorites. That said, Gausman has been able to limit their production in terms of advanced sabermetrics, holding their current roster to a sub-400 wOBA (.360) and a sub-200 ISO (.186). If he can limit the damage, the Giants offense should be able to grind out a win here.