The NBA playoffs are coming along fast and furious, with every series at least two games deep. We had the first few Game 3’s Thursday, including the hometown Nuggets. At this point, the betting angles to attack are the player props.
When you try to predict regular-season production, one of the key inputs is minutes. That’s why many projection systems tend to improve as the season goes on. The more data available, the better they can predict what will happen assuming things continue in pretty much the same way going forward. That’s why playoff basketball is tough. It was common to see starters max their minutes out in the 32-35 range during the season, but we have now seen many playing more like 35-40 minutes a night. Teams used to go 10-11 deep in the regular season; now, they have shortened the rotations to eight or nine, max. Even those last couple players went from 15-20 minutes of action down to maybe 10. Those adjustments in minutes are only likely to get more favorable to starters and less for bench guys as these series progress. When you start hitting elimination games, it’s not uncommon for stars to play 40 minutes per night.
The more minutes the stars play, the more chances they get to grab rebounds, score points and assist teammates. These guys are the ones who already do those things at above average rates, so the more opportunities they get, the easier it is to see those things pop up in the box score. This is why the edge lies with looking for the player prop bets on stars whose stat projections have not yet caught up to their new minute loads. Here are a few examples:
RJ Barrett, New York Knicks
For the season, Barrett averaged 5.8 rebounds per game. That’s a very respectable number. So far in two playoff games, he has 19 total rebounds with at least eight in each game. What's changed?
A few things are contributing to this increase. The minutes are always high for Barrett, so that isn’t a factor, but the minutes of his teammates could be. Nerlens Noel is not playing as many minutes, and even if he was, you have bad matchups for him and Julius Randle rebounding against guys like Clint Capela and John Collins. If the Knicks’ big men have to worry about keeping bodies on those rebounding maniacs near the glass, that leaves the other players to clean up the mess and actually grab those rebounds. Barrett has taken that role in this series.
His rebounding prop opened at 5.5 for the first two games of the series although it did move up to 6.5 by the close at some books before Game 2. Even 6.5 is a little low for the role he is playing in this series, and we should keep riding that trend. Unlike the regular season, the opponents are the same every night in a playoff series. If you spot something that works, keep betting it every game. So far, Barrett rebounding overs are working.
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
If you thought Luka was good in the regular season, let me introduce you to postseason Luka. In two games he’s averaging 39 minutes, 35 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9 assists. His point prop has been just under 30 in both games. His Points+Rebounds+Assists prop has been in the low 40s. He has cashed the points and PRA props in each of the first two games.
As long as Luka is healthy, expect this man to keep stuffing the stat sheet. He’s averaged 1.33 PRA per minute of court time so far in this series. He’s played an average of 39 minutes. That equates to 51.87 PRA. He averaged .89 actual points per minute. With a projected 39 minutes that would equal 35. If you can find his PRA or points numbers at more than 10% below those projections, you can bet those numbers for an edge. If you find props on either at 20% below, you should be making a big bet on it.
These are just some of the examples we have been tracking through the first few games at FTNBets. The good thing about the playoffs is the matchup is the same game after game until these teams move on. Sure, adjustments are made through a series, but weaknesses are also exposed. Once you find them, it is profitable to exploit them for as long as you can until the series ends.