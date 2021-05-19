There are four games in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs for Thursday, May 20, including Game 1 between two of the original six teams in the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. This marks the first time these two squads have met in the playoffs since 1979. The Canadiens went on to win the Stanley Cup that season, and the winner of each playoff matchup has gone on to win the ultimate prize. Montreal enters as massive underdogs, so it would be a shock to see the Canadiens add to their record 24 cups, and it may be a shock to the hockey world if the Maple Leafs won the cup, as they have the longest active championship drought at 52 seasons.
Vegas Golden Knights -112 (FanDuel) @ Minnesota Wild +106 (WilliamHill) - 5.5
Game 3 of the series between the Golden Knights and Wild shifts to Minnesota with the series tied at a game apiece. The Wild had a sparkling 21-5-2 record at Xcel Energy Center this season and won three of four games against Vegas in their own barn. On the flip side, no team had more wins than the Golden Knights on the road (19-9-0).
The Golden Knights have only allowed two goals in the series, which makes sense considering they surrendered a league-low 2.18 goals against per game and 2.13 GA/60 at 5v5 (T8). They have the game’s best penalty kill (86.8%) and arguably the best goaltender going. Marc-Andre Fleury has turned aside 63 of the 65 shots he’s faced through two games, and he enters Game 3 with a 0.98 GAA and .969 SV%. He’s allowed two or fewer goals in five of his past six starts against the Wild (1.83 goals per game).
Cam Talbot has played fantastic in this series as well, and he rocked a 12-2-2 record with a 2.50 GAA on home ice. Both goalies are a big reason why the under has hit in six of the past eight games between these two teams. Minnesota will absolutely be a problem for those who’ve picked the Golden Knights in this series, but I think the Golden Knights come out on top.
Prediction: 3-2, Vegas
Best Bet: U 5.5
Props: Shea Theodore O 2.5 SOG; Alex Pietrangelo O 2.5 SOG; Alex Tuch O 2.5 SOG; Kirill Kaprizov O 2.5 SOG
Pittsburgh Penguins +104 (FanDuel) @ New York Islanders -110 (BETMGM) - 5
The New York Islanders return home for Game 3 after getting a split in Pittsburgh. They’ll be happy to be back, as they posted a 21-4-3 record at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Pens took six of the possible eight points in New York during the regular season though and have owned the Islanders here in 2021.
The Pens have won seven of the 10 games between the two teams, including six of the last eight by a score of 28-19. They’ve allowed two or fewer goals in six of those eight games, and they’re fresh off a 2-1 victory on Tuesday. There were seven goals in Game 1, but there was also some shaky goaltending by Tristan Jarry. That could certainly happen again in this series, but the Islanders have struggled to find the back of the net for weeks.
New York’s 2.18 GF/60 at 5v5 since April 1 is the seventh-lowest mark in the league, which is too bad because the team ranks seventh in GA/60 (2.05). This is a big reason why I’m on the under despite the total dropping to 5. The Islanders’ 2.04 GA/60 at home this season was the third best mark in the NHL and they only allowed more than two goals in eight of their 28 home games this season. Three of those eight games just happened to be against the Pens. Pittsburgh in another close game.
Prediction: 3-2, Pittsburg
Best Bet: Under 5
Props: Sidney Crosby O 2.5 SOG; Bryan Rust O 2.5 SOG
Others to consider: TOR -1.5; FLA ML
