Tim Tebow may be all the talk of the NFL, but not even the most devout follower of His Holiness has faith in submitting a 33/1 Comeback Player of the Year ticket. What other players on the rebound could score backers some cold, hard cash? Brad Evans from FTN Bets tosses his hat in the ring on who could hoist the hardware.
Dak Prescott to win Comeback Player of the Year (+175, DraftKings)
Presumably from his opulent yacht, Jerry Jones experienced an epiphany this offseason, choosing an almost unthinkable move for an owner/GM who always seeks opportunities to bolster scoring — he invested in defensive upgrades. The added talent makes Big D a clear-cut frontrunner to take command of the NFC East. So does the return of Dak. Off a gruesome lower leg injury, the positive-trending passer should be ready to rock in Dallas’ opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
On pace for nearly 6,000 passing yards and 35 total TDs last year before the physical derailment, he should pick up where he left off. If protected adequately (27.9 under pressure% in ‘20), a banner year is in store.
Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and former CSU standout Michael Gallup are a tremendous receiving trio. Stay upright and the honor should be his.
Christian McCaffrey to win Comeback Player of the Year (+600, DraftKings)
Out with Teddy Bridgewater, in with Sam Darnold. Matt Rhule and the Panthers have done noteworthy movin’ and shakin’ at various key positions this offseason. Though still a long shot to compete in the NFC South (+1100 to win the division), they have the offensive firepower to consistently cross 20-point thresholds throughout the season. The conveyor belts inside the CMC Football Factory never cease, constantly cranking out receptions, total yards and touchdowns.
A year removed from joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig in the ultra-exclusive 1,000/1,000 club, he should regain his rightful title as the across-the-board king and fantasy football Zeus. Garrison Hearst was the last rusher to win the award in 2001, but if the Panthers somehow surprise, CMC is sure to be on voters’ shortlist.