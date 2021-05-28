Possible soon-to-be Denver Broncos QB, Aaron Rodgers, is living his best life. Fiance, friends and the paradisiacal flora/fauna of Hawaii — it doesn’t get much better.
Sports bettors, too, are always hoping they can relax with an island state of mind, gleefully counting their winnings. FTN Bets’ Brad Evans sorts through various NFL futures offerings in an attempt to get interested parties one step closer to beachfront bliss. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you.
Dak Prescott leads the 2021 regular season in passing yards (+700, PointsBet).
Cutting through the always thick hyperbole that wafts from voluntary OTAs, Dak’s return to action, albeit in a padless jersey and shorts, was arguably the biggest takeaway. He looked springy, smooth and spry, uninhibited in his movements after a gruesome ankle injury prematurely derailed his 2020 campaign. It’s almost a guarantee he will work unencumbered in training camp and be ready to roll Week 1 against Tampa Bay. Expect him to pick up where he left off. Recall last season, he was on pace to chuck nearly 6,000 yards, averaging just over 371 yards per game. His willingness to uncork and his downfield accuracy (No. 3 in deep ball completion percentage in ‘20) are positive indicators he’ll push for the passing yards crown. A lethal arsenal — Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup — combined with Dallas’ likely leaky defense only enhance his chances. In what should be a mammoth bounceback campaign, Dak is worth a wager in not only the category listed above, but others as well, including Comeback Player of the Year (+175, DraftKings) and MVP (+1700, DraftKings).
Josh Allen leads the 2021 regular season in passing touchdowns (+950, PointsBet)
Sporting a slick tinted visor during OTAs, Wyoming’s native son is ready to unleash on the competition. Be afraid, opposing defensive backs. Be very afraid. In Buffalo’s pass-centric offense last season — they turned to the air on 59.2% of their plays — Allen took a major step forward in his NFL evolution. More pocket-tied, he chucked 37 passing touchdowns in 2020, the fifth-most in the league. The club’s near across-the-board continuity among the coaching and personnel ranks is extremely beneficial. OC Brian Daboll’s commitment to throwing is equally valuable. If Allen, still not fully polished, continues to grow, he could undoubtedly set the pace in passing TDs. His Howitzer arm and constant connections with Stefon Diggs are well documented, but if his red-zone accuracy (QB21 in red-zone completion rate in ‘20) improves a 42-45 passing TD season is achievable over an expanded 17-game slate.