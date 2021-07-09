These sweltering temperatures are a far cry from the cool, crisp sweater weather most associate with football, but believe it or not, the NFL season is nearly upon us. As Broncos fans are glued to whether a certain fairway hitting “complicated fella” makes the journey west, there are abundant player props to sort through to help pass the time. FTN Bets’ Brad Evans offers up two of his favorites.
T.J. Hockenson OVER 770.5 receiving yards (DraftKings, -120) — If you believe Hockenson can’t sail past the proposed number, you probably also buy the “fish” in Subway’s tuna salad sandwich is 100% wild caught, and actually a species that once swam in the sea. On Detroit’s chuckle-worthy roster, there’s only one reliable chainmover, the tight end. The three-headed ferret of Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown doesn't exactly inspire confidence. Yes, Jared Goff has significant shortcomings, but he’s most comfortable operating in the short-to-intermediate field, a wheelhouse area for Hock. It would be no surprise if the former Hawkeye commanded 120-130 targets, especially with Detroit a projected underdog in all 17 games. To reach the over, all he has to do is average 45.3 yards per game. For a player who finished No. 4 at the position in yards after the catch and given the minimal competition, hitting 1,000 receiving yards is well within reason.
JuJu Smith-Schuster OVER 80.5 receptions (DraftKings, -120) — Random thought, is The Tomorrow War an entertainment extravaganza worth 138 minutes of your existence on this planet? Negative. Another random thought, is fading a proven 24-year-old wide receiver who twice has smashed the over on an easily achievable number recommended? It should go without saying. Critics are strangely writing JuJu off a 97-catch season. Naturally Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and expected rookie sensation Najee Harris will vie for Ben Roethlisberger’s affections, but Pittsburgh’s slot machine should continue to pile up the catches, particularly if the Steelers’ flimsy offensive line doesn’t stiffen. Hugging close to the line of scrimmage last season (6.5 yards per target), Smith-Schuster functioned as Big Ben’s binky, soaking up 8.0 targets per game. Schematically, OC Matt Canada will attempt to resurrect Pittsburgh’s old school power run game. Still, even if that’s successful, JuJu is in line for another 85-plus catches. He’s too trustworthy (0 drops in ‘20).