After a one-year postponement, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will finally be played. While the games will be without fans, there is still an immense level of excitement across the sporting world as nations come together for the first Olympic Summer Games in five years. This year, baseball is returning for the first time since 2008 when South Korea took the gold medal, with Cuba taking silver, and USA the bronze medal. Due to the ongoing MLB season, major leaguers will unfortunately be unable to take part in the Olympic Games, while both the Japanese and Korean leagues have Olympic breaks built into their scheduling in order to send their best players to the games. Let’s go over the pick to win the 2020 Gold Medal.
Japan (+200, BetMGM)
Japan opened around +350, which seemed extremely valuable, and I still find +200 to be valuable, as Japan, on paper, looks like the overwhelming favorite. Many oddsmakers are viewing the USA as the biggest competition, which doesn’t seem right to me. USA does offer a decent pitching staff, which includes top prospects Shane Baz and Simeon Woods Richardson, as well as veterans David Robertson, Scott Kazmir, Edwin Jackson and Nick Martinez. Its lineup is, well, horrible to put it lightly. The team does have Red Sox prospect Triston Casas, but beyond that, it has Todd Frazier, Bubba Starling, Tyler Austin, and Tim Federowicz as the likely top half of the lineup. While aging veterans against international pitching may not seem like a big deal, it’s worth noting Adam Jones is slugging just .330 this season in the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan.
On the other hand, the Japanese roster consists of what would be its usual national team roster in the World Baseball Classic. Due to the built-in Olympic break in Japan's domestic league, the country is able to use its top talent. Now, let’s also remember Japan is the host nation, and while there won’t be fans, a gold medal as hosts will be something this team will be gunning for. Looking at the roster, the pitching staff includes Masahiro Tanaka, Tomoyuki Sugano (who was posted this past offseason, but decided to return to Japan), and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (who will be a future ace in Major League Baseball). Japan's lineup includes names such as Tetsuto Yamada, Hideto Asamura, Ryosuke Kikuchi, Yuki Yanagita, Hayato Sakamoto, and Seiya Suzuki, all of whom scouts have at some point raved over their potential in Major League Baseball. This is the deepest team of the six taking part in this tournament, and should it go 2-0 in group play, a bye into the Second Round of the Knockout Stage would allow the team to stick with a three-man rotation. I have Japan as even money favorites in this tournament, so there remains significant value at +200.