We are rapidly approaching the start of NFL training camp, which means things are going to change when projecting players and teams for the 2021 season. There are a lot of lines on players that are intriguing for the season, but things can and will change once camp starts, making now the time to get in on some betting action. Here are some of my favorite bets to make right now, both from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mike Williams OVER 5.5 receiving touchdowns (+100)
Williams hasn’t fully put it together yet in his career. Last season, he scored a decent number of touchdowns (5) but the yardage wasn’t there (765). And the year before, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark but only found the end zone twice. I think this is the season, as he has a young, talented and aggressive quarterback in Justin Herbert and a very concentrated passing attack. Hunter Henry is gone, and when you look at the makeup of this offense, Williams makes the most sense to lead this team in end-zone targets. And keep in mind he already led the Chargers in end-zone targets a season ago (12), a number that was good for 11th football. Williams will also have chances to score long touchdowns, as he’s ranked 11th, second and sixth in average depth of target over the last three seasons.
D’Andre Swift OVER 52.5 receptions (-115)
While I have concerns about this Lions offense and how many carries Swift will get, there is no denying that Detroit wants him to be a huge part of the passing game. In his rookie year, Swift missed Weeks 11- 14 with a concussion/illness, but if you take the games he suited up in from Week 6 on, he ranked fourth among running backs in targets (40) and seventh in receiving yards (233). There have been talks about Detroit wanting to line Swift up in the slot more, which would make sense considering their wide receiver room isn’t exactly loaded right now. This team should also be playing from behind a lot, and quarterback Jared Goff isn’t exactly the most aggressive passer in the world, as he averaged just 6.2 intended air yards per attempt last season, the third-lowest mark among all qualified signal callers. Meanwhile, his 82 pass attempts behind the line of scrimmage were the ninth-most in the league. Despite not being fully utilized until Week 6 or so (and missing three games), Swift still hauled in 46 passes in 2020. Expect him to cruise past this number in 2021.