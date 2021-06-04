As the mercury rises and we inch closer to the training camp fences swinging open, Brad Evans from FTN Bets scours the web to unearth his favorite NFL futures. Fade or follow? That, of course, is entirely up to you.
Matthew Stafford OVER 26.5 pass TDs (-110, PointsBet) — From the Motor City to Tinseltown, the veteran passer undoubtedly won’t shrink under the increased spotlight. With arguably the best defense in the NFL, a plus offensive line and proven producers at every skill position, the Rams are built to contend for the Lombardi. Stafford, surrounded with quite possibly the most talent in his career, could be on the precipice of setting high watermarks in multiple categories, including vertical strikes. Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee make up a formidable receiving arsenal. Stafford, who struggled mightily on red zone passes last year (QB41 RZ cmp%), is bound to take a step forward. Coupled with his propensity to take deep shots down the field plus the offensive creativity of Sean McVay and 30 TDs, over a 17-game season, comes into focus.
Kyler Murray OVER 675.5 rush yards (-110, PointsBet) — The Dachshund of the Desert is about to earn a whole box of bully sticks. Yes, his ground production slowed tremendously over the second half last season after a dinged wing made him skittish, but consider the trepidation temporary. In total last fall, he raced past the proposed number finishing with 819 yards on 133 rush attempts. Murray, similar to Russell Wilson, does a marvelous job sliding and protecting his body. Kudos to his baseball playing past. Consider the second half decline in scurries an anomaly. His legs are a fundamental component within Kliff Kingsbury’s Air Raid system. Whether on designed or opportunistic runs, he will likely take off over 100 times this fall. Assuming he suits up all 17 games, all he has to average is 39.8 yards per contest, entirely doable.