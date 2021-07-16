Next week, some NFL teams will remove padlock from the gates and swing open the practice fields for the official start of training camp. That, is how close we are to meaningful league action. To prepare the mind and body, FTN Bets’ Brad Evans scours legal sportsbooks for a pair of his favorite player props. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you.
Mike Davis OVER 800.5 rush yards (-110, DraftKings)
A Rodney Dangerfield All-Star, the Seattle, Chicago and Carolina castoff deserves more respect. Last season filling the enormous shoes of Christian McCaffery, who was sidelined by injury, the journeyman proved more than serviceable. In fact, he proved downright spectacular per advanced analytics. No rusher posted a higher missed tackle rate (26.1%) than Davis. Additionally, he recorded laudable returns in yards after contact per attempt (2.97) and total yards created (RB19 overall). Operating as the primary ball carrier in 13 games and behind a No. 19 ranked run-blocking line, he amassed 641 rushing yards. Without much competition for touches — protein-deficient UDFA Javian Hawkins is barely a threat — the veteran should command at least 70% of Atlanta’s opportunity share. Stay upright and average an easily achievable 47.1 rush yards per game and he’ll vault over the proposed threshold. Follow the volume. Score some cash.
Amari Cooper UNDER 88.5 receptions (-115, DraftKings)
Once un-affectionately nicknamed the ‘Pooper Cooper’ during his butter-handed days with the Raiders, the Cowboys wideout has flourished as one of Dak Prescott’s weapons of choice. Last season, even with only five games with Prescott under center, he racked up 92 catches on 130 targets. Most prognosticators have him pegged for another 90-plus receptions this fall. Dallas’ suspect defense combined with an aggressive aerial assault point to positive returns. However, coming off offseason ankle surgery, Cooper could be limited in the early season. Reports from Big D say he will not be ready in time for training camp. It’s entirely possible the medical staff will keep him in shrink wrap until the start of the regular season. It’s a wise strategy, but a sluggish start is probable. In the end, a return to the 75- to 80-catch range, where Cooper landed in 2018 and 2019, is the most likely outcome.