The key to betting on the NFL is finding stats that will give you an edge, and we bring this to you each and every week with advanced statistics to help you find that edge.
Before you bet on Week 4 in the NFL, here are five stats you must know.
1. The Seattle Seahawks are 31st in yards per play allowed, and the Miami Dolphins are 29th.
Seattle and Miami face off in Week 4 in what could be a game full of points. In addition to the yards-per-play-allowed stat, all three of Seattle’s games have gone for 63 points or more in 2020. The Seahawks are 3-0 against the spread, and all three games have obviously hit the over. With the total set at 53 at some sportsbook, the over has plenty of value.
2. Logan Thomas is third among NFL TEs in targets.
The only tight ends with more targets than Thomas are Darren Waller and Travis Kelce, and Waller saw 16 in one game. With Baltimore heavily favored, expect the Washington Football Team to be pass-happy in a game where they are likely playing catch up. This bodes well for Thomas as Baltimore has allowed the fourth-most catches to opposing tight ends. Take a look at the Thomas player props, especially for receptions in Week 4.
3. Hunter Renfrow has run 65.2% of his routes from the slot in 2020.
With Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards doubtful, there will be targets available for Renfrow. His opponent, Bills corner Taron Johnson, has allowed the most catches and yards of any corner in the NFL as a slot corner. With a terrific matchup and the increased volume for Renfrow with the Las Vegas injuries, his props are full of value for Week 4’s clash against Buffalo.
4. Mike Gesicki has lined up as a slot receiver on 72% of his snaps this season.
As mentioned above, this game has the potential for a ton of points. Seattle has allowed the most receiving yards and catches per game to opposing slot receivers. With Gesicki lining up in the slot nearly three-quarters of the time, this presents a great opportunity for him. Gesicki already leads the Dolphins in air yards and target share. Add in Seahawks safety Jamal Adams being questionable and the fact that Miami is likely playing from behind, Gesicki props will have some value in the prop betting market.
5. Jimmy Graham is second in the NFL with seven red-zone targets.
Only three players have more red-zone targets than Graham in 2020, all with eight apiece. The Bears take on the Colts in Week 4, who rank as the NFL’s second-worst red zone pass defense. Given that the Bears pass in the red zone on 72% of their passing plays, this leaves a high likelihood that Graham will receive red zone targets that lead to touchdowns. With Nick Foles as Graham’s new starting quarterback, Graham will get to enjoy a signal caller that has thrown over 26% of his career pass attempts to the tight end position. Graham touchdown props have some value in Week 4, but also the Bears team total given the Colts’ struggles in the red zone.