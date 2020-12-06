At Olive Real Estate Group, Inc., few employees ever leave — thanks to a combination of factors including benefits, but more importantly, the close connections between co-workers.
“From an HR perspective we do not have much turnover,” said Tammy Garner, director of finance and business operations, including human resources. “People want to work here because of the culture we’ve created. Everybody plays an important role here, from the receptionist at the front desk to the president of the company. Everyone is important.
“Of course there are rules and laws we have to follow when dealing with real estate, but we are not so rigid within the company that our employees feel they have no freedom,” Garner said. “If someone has an idea about something they’ve seen they think we can do better, we’re all ears. We aren’t just employees here; we are a family, and this is huge to a lot of people.”
The company has 18 brokers on the real estate (commercial and development) side who are contract employees. Garner works with 11 other employees including property managers, a graphic designer, administrative associates, accountants and a receptionist.
“There’s nobody here who has been here just a short time,” she said. “I think that says a lot about us.”
Garner has been with the company for five years. When she started, there were seven employees. She appreciates the flexibility that allows her, as a parent, to be available for her kids.
“Benefits are also an important piece. Pay is always nice, but the benefits we have are huge, including full medical coverage for all employees and a generous PTO (paid time off) package,” she said. “Probably the most important thing for me is respect. I get respect from the executive team. They value my opinion and value what I bring to the table. Overall it’s just a great company. The brokers are very respectful of the employees. We are all very much like a family.”
Prior to COVID-19, the company hosted quarterly team-building activities. Most recently, employees spent a day bowling, playing laser tag, video games and enjoyed a catered lunch. In the past, after-hours activities were planned quarterly and once a limo was rented for the employees to see all of the properties on the Olive real estate roster. Another time, employees spent a day at Glen Eyrie where they toured the site, had lunch and participated in team-building activities.
The company has been in business since 1976, initially focusing on commercial real estate. Garner said it ventured into property management about 11 years ago.