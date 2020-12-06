Blake Kennedy’s golden retriever Dallas, affectionately known as Miss Beans, is eligible for employee perks at Ent Credit Union.
A discount on pet insurance is part of the generous benefit package for those working for Southern Colorado’s largest financial institution.
Only about 15% of companies nationally, such as Microsoft, provide a pet insurance option as a benefit, according to the Society for Human Resource Management.
The Ent human resources team that chooses benefits believes the pet discount makes sense because pets are so often considered family members.
Ent is at the forefront of anticipating such needs for their 1,165 employees in 41 branches across the state, said Sara Holland, senior human resources manager of total rewards.
That they have chosen to call benefits “rewards” tells a lot about the credit union’s culture. “Happy employees mean happy credit union members,” Holland said.
Kennedy, a business development specialist, just learned of the new pet insurance choice. “There are so many benefits to choose from it slipped by me,” he said. “I might take advantage of it.”
Kennedy is impressed by the cornucopia of benefits to choose from.
For example, the 401(k) retirement savings plan has a Safe Harbor provision. Ent offers 3% of 401(k) compensation even if employees make no contributions. They also match dollar for dollar on contributions up to 6%.
Other benefits include medical, dental, vision, long-term care and life insurance; discounts on mortgages and consumer loans; tuition reimbursement; personal time off for those who participate in community programs; and 100% employer-funded disability.
Kennedy has participated in the credit union’s wellness program, which can put an extra $20 per pay period or $480 a year in the pocket of those who try healthy recipes, watch videos, do yoga or any activity that promotes mental and physical well-being.
Contrary to popular belief the name Ent is not an acronym. “We hear everything, like it stands for ear, nose throat,” joked Holland. Actually Ent was named for Ent Air Force Base, which opened in Colorado Springs in 1951. That base was named for Maj. Gen. Uzal Girard Ent.
The credit union opened in 1957 and today is owned by its 400,000 members. Kennedy’s work is to connect with the community and partner with organizations and businesses to introduce credit union service and provide financial education.
“I love that Ent provides opportunity to participate philanthropically,” Kennedy said. Through the Ent Engagement Group, he has volunteered at Care & Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.
Ent’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic response has been “monumental, “Kennedy said. The credit union, an essential business, has remained open, though the lobbies were closed for a time. Besides a host of safety protocols, there was a rearranging of responsibilities, including working at home. There were no layoffs and frontline employees have been paid extra. During the lockdown, Kennedy helped with the interactive teller machines.
Kennedy said the unwritten benefit of being an Ent employee is “the supportive culture.”