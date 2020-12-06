The sky’s the limit for Delta Solutions & Strategies, which focuses on space, satellites, missiles and other out-of-this world technology.
But when it comes to employee relations, the Colorado Springs-based company is down to earth — almost family-like — say those who work for the consulting company.
The work culture inspires not only professional leadership and teamwork but caring individual support, too, employees said.
The business specializes in cyber technology, systems engineering, modeling and simulation, tech education and training. It operates in numerous military installations.
Customers include NORAD/NorthCom, United States Space Force, U.S. Army Aviation & Missile Life Cycle Command, Naval Supply Systems Command, Air Force Global Strike Command, and others.
Delta was founded in 2000. Owners today are Kelly Coumatos, senior partner, and Mark Stafford, president and CEO.
Delta hires great people and takes care of them, said Stafford, a U.S. Air Force Reserve colonel. “We treat them very professionally and we give them assignments and let them do it as they see fit.”
It shows in their results.
Revenue doubled to $30 million this year, and there’s a $120 million contract backlog that has resulted in tripling of the workforce to 200 employees since 2018.
Many of the workers are veterans and retired military. Some, like Stafford, are service-disabled veterans. There’s a unique camaraderie because the workforce is 50% military.
Flex-time is a hallmark with 30 days paid leave for the many guard and reserve employees who have continuing military training and active duty. If they are gone more than 30 days, they receive sizeable bonuses from Delta.
The company received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest recognition given to employers for their support of the military Guard and Reserve.
There’s also coveted benefits such as fully paid health insurance, competitive pay, immediate 25% 401(k) retirement match, bonuses, and family flex time. The owners believe that quality pay attracts quality professionals.
But it is more than that.
Mark Shuster, operations and maintenance program manager, has been with the company for three years. A U.S. Marine Corps Reserve colonel, he once worked for aerospace companies. But Delta is special, he says.
There is excellent leadership and executives are more like partners than bosses. “There’s a respect for each other and sharing of ideas,” Shuster said. “It’s a comfortable work environment with so many coming from military backgrounds.”
Before the pandemic there were celebratory get togethers at event sites. There is note of personal milestones such as birthdays and weddings. When personal tragedy strikes, there is compassionate support.
Shuster said, “Everyone is very professional but at same time it’s a lot of fun. I feel like I’m working for family, not a corporation.”