Creating a best workplace environment is nothing new for Cause and Solution Inc.; it was recognized as such in 2019 and the foundation for its success is straightforward.
“We treat our employees like adults,” says Tammy Batchelor, chief operating officer, “and we know their families come first.”
Batchelor, with partners Jamie Lundien and Jim Bocian, started the company three years ago. However, their expertise and that of their 12 employees represent decades in the field of providing technical and financial support to nonprofit organizations. A year ago, the company boasted of 35 clients. The response to the company has, according to Batchelor, been “overwhelmingly positive.” The company now works with 100 foundations across the U.S. and Canada. She cites her employees’ commitment as a factor contributing to the response.
“Our employees are dedicated and often work more hours than they need to,” Batchelor says. “Sometimes we have to pull them out the door and tell them to go home. We know they have a life beyond the office. We are like family. I know all my employees’ kids, grandkids, wives and husbands.”
She adds, “If someone needs to take time off to take care of a family member, that’s no problem.”
Since it is involved with non-profit organizations, Batchelor says the company believes it’s important to give back to the community. “We give our employees four hours of paid time to any cause they want to support. Also, we go to the Marian House soup kitchen as a team,” she says. “We encourage our employees to support what is closest to their hearts.”
Batchelor says she has known most of her employees for many years; several of them had worked together elsewhere before Cause and Solution, Inc. was established. “I got lucky. We were able to pick up the best and brightest.”
Familiarity isn’t the only key to what makes Cause and Solution a Best Workplace, she notes. “We’re very honest and open with our employees. This is true when things are going well and if they aren’t. I think just being honest with everyone is huge. Our employees are amazing people and I’m very lucky to work with them. Another good thing is no one ever leaves (the company).”
Cause and Solution Inc., focuses on what Batchelor calls “back office support for nonprofits.” That is, it manages such aspects as database reporting, gift processing, graphic design services and more so non-profits can focus on fundraising. The company’s name reflects its interests assisting those whose services benefit others.