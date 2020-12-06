Sales is a competitive field, but the Treasure Davis Real Estate Team has a different attitude.
“As the owner/broker we really focus on the individual, the team and being a mastermind of collaboration,” explained Treasure Davis. “What sets us apart, even though we are natural competitors since we’re looking at the same house or same clients, is that we are colleagues. This is easier said than done, but we come from a place where we do a Mastermind every day.”
The Mastermind concept is based on mentoring and people coming together to address and solve problems or issues.
Due to COVID-19, some changes have been made, but the emphasis on team work remains the same. “We do a lot on Zoom. We’ve had virtual cooking parties. We’re meeting people where they’re at these days since we can’t meet in person. As a Mastermind organization we’re able to strengthen our staff ... everyone works together,” she said.
Also important to Davis and her team is giving back to the community. “We donate a portion of every sale back to our service members. This year alone the team has donated $175,000 directly from everybody’s commissions. This is something everyone on the team does as a whole. Everybody chooses to donate. This definitely speaks to who we are as a company.”
She added, “Hometown Heroes are the recipients. We’re just making sure we can potentially impact them and all they do. Being local and native to Colorado Springs, I’m committed to seeing healthy growth here. This is one reason why it’s important to me to give back to the community in practical ways.”
Davis also has a commitment to serving the military community and teaches homebuying classes at Fort Carson.
Davis has been in the top 1% of Realtors in Colorado Springs since 2005. Prior to starting her real estate company in 2013, she worked for a larger, national brokerage firm. Now, because hers is smaller, she appreciates having a greater ability to “do things that positively impact our clients. We’re really connected to our clients here.”
The Davis Team’s Core Value is based on C.H.A.R.I.T.Y., Davis said, with each letter representing a value: “Clarity; Honesty; Adaptability; Reliability; Innovative; Team Work; Yes-Minded.”
Davis said her first sales partner and first assistant remain on the team, which has grown to 16, including 11 agents. “At minimum the average tenure of staff is four years,” she said. “I’m proud of that.”
The Treasure Davis Team also was recognized as a Best Workplace in 2018 and 2019.