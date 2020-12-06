No single explanation applies to what makes Sellstate Alliance Realty & Property Management a best place to work according to Rubika Chettri, director of marketing.
“We are a business that gives back to the community,” she said. “We care very much about the people who work here. Working here is like being part of a family. Even though the Realtors compete with one another there isn’t that sense of competition. Instead of competing everyone helps each other out.”
Sellstate Alliance is a full-service real estate and property management company founded in 2009, but it has been under new ownership for 2.5 years.
Although Chettri is new to the company, she said she was immediately impressed with the family-like camaraderie. “Every time I meet a new agent everyone is super helpful to each other, whether it has to do with social media or something else.”
COS Network is Sellstate Alliance’s charity arm. “It’s a play on words,” Chetti said. “Of course COS is for Colorado Springs, but it also sounds like ‘cause.’ We give to good causes in our community.” Since the new ownership has been in place, the company has given more than $1 million to the community.
Before COVID-19, networking events were held to raise money for groups such as Hometown Heroes, Springs Rescue Mission, Wings and Warriors, The Fire Foundation, Iron Life, veterans and others. Many of the agents have a connection to serving the community. Some are former teachers, others are retired fire and police officers and military members.
“We’re a good team,” Chettri said of the 62-employee company comprised of brokers, administrative, marketing and accounting personnel.
Weekly meetings and classes are hosted by owners Carrie Lukins and Preston Smith. “These are good opportunities for people to interact with each other. We have an office team and a corporate team. Each team helps the other,” Chettri said.
Of course a person’s qualifications are important, but almost as important is the ability to work as part of a team, Chettri said. “We hire on overall personality, not just qualifications. In my case part of why I was hired was based on how well I would work with everyone on the team.”
“I’d say we’re a little family and the work we do for the community is what makes us an important and credible business. We are really involved in the community every day, not just every now and then. It’s something built into our business,” Chettri said.
Sellstate Alliance plans to open an office in Pueblo in December and one in Falcon in 2021.