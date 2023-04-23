GYRO
GOLD: JAKE AND TELLY’S GREEK TAVERNA
2616 W. Colorado Ave., 719-633-0406, jakeandtellys.com
In 1997, brothers Jake and Telly Topakas, opened their eatery and immediately started charming customers with their family recipes for their Greek specialties, like gyros. Voters said, “Greek is our favorite. Here we found excellent authentic food with a fun atmosphere,” and “Opah! Delicious food, clean and good atmosphere.”
SILVER: TASTE OF JERUSALEM CAFE
BRONZE: THE PURPLE ONION
HAPPY HOUR
GOLD: SALSA BRAVA FRESH MEXICAN GRILL
5925 Dublin Blvd., 719-591-6177, salsabravacolorado.com
Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group was launched in 2002 with this eatery concept. It along with a lineup of other concepts have been in the Best of the Springs winner’s circle annually. Happy Hour here is a highlight of the day starting with the signature sweet and sour, which is handmade daily using fresh lemon and lime juice. Voters said, “Great place for meeting friends for food and drinks.”
SILVER: THE WOBBLY OLIVE
BRONZE: COLORADO MOUNTAIN BREWERY
HAWAIIAN
GOLD: L&L HAWAIIAN BARBECUE
5850 Barnes Road, 719-570-1888, hawaiianbarbecue.com
Come here for an island fix of an Hawaiian barbecue plate lunch, which consists of two scoops of rice, a scoop of macaroni salad and a choice of meat, fish or veggie entrée. Voters said: “A fun reminder of vacation discoveries from my trips,” and “Plate lunch and spam, what more can you need?”
SILVER: LA’AU’S TACO SHOP
BRONZE: JULIE’S KITCHEN
HIDDEN GEM
GOLD: MONSE’S PUPUSERIA
115 S. 25th St., 719-473-0877, monsestasteofelsalvador.online
Once you discover the entrance to the eatery is at the back of the eatery, through the gate of a tall wooden fence, you’ll be glad you found it. The Salvadorian pupusas are amazing as well as all the other Hispanic dishes on the menu. Voters said, “Unique dishes at a fun location. Looking forward to going back,” and “I think this is possibly the best food in Colorado Springs. Everything I’ve tried makes my mouth water.”
SILVER: PATTY JEWETT BAR & GRILL
BRONZE: BLACK FOREST BISTRO
HOT DOG
GOLD: COSTCO WHOLESALE
5050 N. Nevada Ave., 719- 264-5010; 5885 Barnes Road, 719-591-3002, costco.com
Can you beat a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo at the Costco food court? Weighing in at a quarter pound of USDA-inspected, 100% pure beef hot dogs with no fillers, byproducts, or artificial colors or flavors served on top-quality buns that are soft, yet sturdy enough to hold up to all that juicy meat and complimentary condiments — how can you go wrong? Voters said, “Great selection and the best hot dogs in town,” and “Cheap hot dogs and pizza. Tasty too.”
SILVER: DOG HAUS
BRONZE: WIENERSCHNITZEL
HOTEL RESTAURANT/BAR
GOLD: GOLDEN BEE AT THE BROADMOOR
1 Lake Ave., 719-577-5776, broadmoor.com
A frequent Best of the Springs winner for the great pub food and bar drinks. Sing-along piano entertainment makes for a lively evening. Voters said, “Love the atmosphere and the food is always well prepared and delicious,” and “So. Much. Fun! I have bees from when my grandma went there back in the day.”
SILVER: THE STEAKHOUSE AT FLYING HORSE
BRONZE: HOMA AT KINSHIP LANDING
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
GOLD: URBAN EGG A DAYTIME EATERY
Multiple locations, urbaneggeatery.com
The huevos are a hit here with perfectly poached eggs served on blue corn tortillas and choice of red or green chile or go with Christmas, which is a marriage of red and green chile. Voters said, “There’s a reason there is always a crazy wait for this place on weekends. There’s something for everyone on the menu, even if you’re not a breakfast person. I love me some pancakes (which do not underestimate the pancakes here) but Tatum’s Avocado Toast is where it’s at if I’m feeling savory,” and “Such great menu options, from sweet, to savory, to healthy.”
SILVER: OMELETTE PARLOR
BRONZE: RUDY’S LITTLE Hideaway RESTARUANT
ICE CREAM/GELATO/FROZEN TREATS
GOLD: JOSH & JOHN’S ICE CREAM
Multiple locations, joshandjohns.com
There’s always a reason for a sweet treat from Josh & Johns, even with subzero weather and snow. There’s an interesting array of flavors from which to choose. Voters said, “This is a downtown staple. We love riding our scooters to Josh & Johns in the summer,” and “The best ice cream — even a delicious vegan peanut butter chocolate flavor.”
SILVER: BJ’S VELVET FREEZ
BRONZE: RIZUTO’S ICE CREAM INC.
INDIAN
GOLD: LITTLE NEPAL
1747 S. 8th St., 719-477-6997;
4820 Flintridge Drive,
719-598-3428, lnepal.com
Since 2007 this eatery has been a winner in the Best of the Springs and this year is no exception. They do a stellar job of wowing customers with their Indian, Nepalese and Tibetan food. Voters said, “Good Indian food with a reasonably priced buffet,” and “Authentic and tasty Indian food.”
SILVER: URBAN TANDOOR
BRONZE: SHRI GANESH
IRISH
GOLD: JACK QUINN’S IRISH PUB AND RESTAURANT
Not your average pub. Jack Quinn’s serves up traditional Irish cuisine with live music and an overall authentically friendly atmosphere. Voters agree: “My go-to restaurant. Authentic decor, atmosphere, food and drinks” and “Best pub in downtown COS! Love the atmosphere. Time for Guinness, bangers and mash!”
SILVER: ABBY’S IRISH PUB
BRONZE: ALCHEMY
ITALIAN
GOLD: PARAVICINI’S ITALIAN BISTRO
2802 W. Colorado Ave., 719-471-8200,
Fresh, authentic Italian cuisine. Meals are served up family style with handmade sauces. Voters said: “The gold standard for Italian food — excellent!” and “Best Italian food we can find outside of Jersey.”
SILVER: BIAGGI’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO
BRONZE: RED GRAVY
JAMAICAN
GOLD: RASTA PASTA
405 N. Tejon St., 719-481-6888, realrastapasta.com
Get the best of both worlds with Italian-Jamaican fusion dishes. In addition to serving up Caribbean pasta, the restaurant also strives to be eco-friendly and support other local businesses. Voters said: “This is a stable stop whenever I’m playing tour guide when family comes to visit.” and “Tortellini Jamaica Mon is my favorite! Who would know that pineapples, bananas and grapes in a pasta dish would be so good.”
SILVER: SPICE ISLAND GRILL (Closed)
BRONZE: HIGH GRADE FOODS JAMAICAN RESTAURANT AND BAR
JAPANESE
GOLD: AI SUSHI & GRILL
4655 Centennial Blvd., 719-266-5858, aisushiandgrill.com
Sushi, hibachi, tempura, rice bowls and ramen, oh, my! A staple for a range of Japanese dishes. Voters rave:“AI has been a favorite place for family birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s Day, etc. So, so good!” and “Awesome sushi and hibachi! I love that they have gluten-free options as well!”
SILVER: JUN JAPANESE RESTAURANT
BRONZE: SUSHI ATO
JUICE BAR
GOLD: OLA JUICE BAR
27 E. Kiowa St., 719-633-3111, olajuicebar.com
Thoughtful ingredients and nutrient-dense menu options. From acai bowls to smoothies, Ola Juice Bar serves it fresh. Voters said: ”Tastes good.”
SILVER: NEKTER JUICE BAR
BRONZE: QWENCH JUICE BAR
KOMBUCHA
GOLD: SPRINGS CULTURE KOMBUCHA
3105 N. Cascade Ave No. 204, 719-210-8844,springsculture.com
Stop by for this staple health drink at Springs Culture. You can even bring your own bottle to fill up at the brew space! Voters said: “Bestbooch around! Janie makes wonderful flavors with great care!” and “Awesome flavors and great tasting.”
SILVER: NEKTR KOMBUCHA
KOREAN
GOLD: KOREAN GARDEN
7715 Dublin Blvd. No. 170, 719-900-7858, koreangardennorth.com
Authentic Korean food, including spicy bulgogi, kimchijigae andbibimbop. Voters said:“You get so much food for the price and it’s amazing Korean food. The bibimbap is phenomenal.” and “Good Korean Food!”
SILVER: TONGTONG
BRONZE: SAN CHANG HOUSE
LOCAL BEER
GOLD: HAZY IPA – GOAT PATCH
727 N. Cascade Ave. No. 123, 719-471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com
Goat Patch brews this yellow IPA with large quantities of aromatic hops. Voters said:“My wife’s go-to Hazy while in the springs.” and “Best beer around! Have two!”
SILVER: LAUGHING LAB – BRISTOL BREWING CO.
BRONZE: STICKY PAWS – FH BEERWORKS
LUNCH SPECIAL
GOLD: LITTLE NEPAL: INDIAN RESTAURANT AND BAR
1747 S. 8th St., 719-477-6997, lnepal.com
Since opening in 2007, Little Nepal has appeared in “Best of the Springs.” The goal: provide the best Indian/Nepalese/Tibetan food in town. Voters said: “Love their Samosas and curries! When we’re in the mood for Indian food, this is our spot!” and “Delicious food and warm, welcoming staff!”
SILVER: ARLENE’S BEANS
BRONZE: CAPTAIN D’S
MARGARITA
GOLD: THE LOOP
965 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 719-685-9344, theloopatmanitou.com
Known for serving the “world’s largest margarita,” The Loop serves up Mexican plates to be washed down with their award-winningmargs. Voters laud: “Those margaritas! No words necessary.” and “I bring all my out of state visitors to the Loop, it’s a fun restaurant with amazing minichimis and giant margaritas, there is no better introduction to Colorado.”
SILVER: FUZZY’S TACO SHOP
BRONZE: CRYSTAL PARK CANTINA
MEXICAN
GOLD: CRYSTAL PARK CANTINA
178 Crystal Park Road, Manitou Springs, 719-685-5999, crystalparkcantina.com
This family-owned restaurant prepares Mexican cuisine using home-style recipes — big on fresh ingredients. Voters said: “Simply delicious Mexican cuisine and potent margaritas. Crystal Park passes the flavor test big time.” and “Where we go when friends come to town. Unique setting on the hillside, beautiful rocks around, and delicious food.”
SILVER: HACIENDA COLORADO
BRONZE: VAQUEROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT & TAQUERIA
MIDDLE EASTERN/GREEK
GOLD: JAKE AND TELLY’S GREEK TAVERNA
2616 Colorado Ave. No. 24, 719-633-0406, jakeandtellys.com
Fresh Greek cuisine accompanied by a variety of Mediterranean wine offerings. Voters rave: “Opa! Delicious food, clean and good atmosphere” and “Opa! Best Greek in town! Live everything on the menu and free shot of ouzo!”
SILVER: HEART OF JERUSALEM CAFE
BRONZE: CASPIAN CAFE
NEW RESTAURANT FRANCHISED (OPENED IN 2022)
GOLD: THE OLD SPAGHETTI FACTORY
3101 New Center Point, 719-387-0799, osf.com
Three course meals with every entrée — start off with some bread or soup, then head to the main course and finish off with spumoni or vanilla ice cream.
SILVER: WHATABURGER
BRONZE: WIENERSCHNITZEL
NEW RESTAURANT NON-FRANCHISED (OPENED IN 2021–2022)
GOLD: MILAGRO’S CONCINA MEXICANA
7455 N. Academy Blvd., 719-598-1030, milagroscocinamx.com
Traditional meets contemporary Mexican cuisine. Check out the largest collection of tequila and mezcal in town. Voters said: “Wonderful upscale, authentic Mexican food, with an ambiance that is not pretentious.” and “Instantly became my favorite restaurant in Colorado Springs. Traditional Mexican with just the right amount of creative twist.”
SILVER: MOUNTAIN VIEW CAFE AND CATERING
BRONZE: VINE & WHEEL
PANCAKES
GOLD: URBAN EGG
28B S. Tejon St., 719-471-2311, urbaneggeatery.com
Gourmet pancakes and plain ol’ flapjacks. American breakfast galore. Voters said: “Such great menu options, from sweet, to savory, to healthy!” and “There’s a reason there is always a crazy wait for this place on weekends. There’s something for everyone on the menu, even if you’re not a breakfast person. I love me some pancakes.”
SILVER: SNOOZE, AN A.M. EATERY
BRONZE: OMELETTE PARLOR
PASTA
GOLD: PARAVICINI’S ITALIAN BISTRO
2802 W. Colorado Ave., 719-471-8200, paravicinis.com
Fresh, authentic Italian cuisine. Meals are served up family style with handmade sauces. Voters said: “I love how they serve their food family style. It is the closest I have found to my own family’s food.” and “Delicious Italian cuisine made with love.”
SILVER: RED GRAVY
BRONZE: LA BELLA VITA RISTORANTE ITALIANO
PATIO/AL FRESCO
GOLD: EDELWEISS GERMAN RESTAURANT
34 E. Ramona Ave., 719-633-2220, edelweissrest.com
Family-owned German restaurant offering bratwurst, strudels, homemade tortes andwienerschnitzels. Voters said: ”A great restaurant!! Wonderful food, divine desserts, and the best service!!” and “It’s like going back to Germany. Authentic food with a lovely ambience — our go-to for a nice night out.”
SILVER: SHUGA’S
BRONZE: PATTY JEWETT BAR AND GRILL
PIZZA
GOLD: SLICE 420
2501 W. Colorado Ave No. 108, 719-368-6977, slice420.com
New York style pizza in Colorado Springs. Voters confirm: “Every time I eat here I feel like I am back in NYC.” and “If you haven’t been here you are missing out. The Sophia is our favorite but none of the slices disappoint!”
SILVER: WALTER’S303 PIZZERIA AND PUBLIK HOUSE | FLYING HORSE
BRONZE: LOUIE’S PIZZA
PIZZA DELIVERY
GOLD: SLICE 420
2501 W. Colorado Ave. No. 108, 719-368-6977, slice420.com
New York-style pizza in Colorado Springs. Voters said: “The best pizza. The closest thing to NY style pizza. The crust is so crispy and the dough holds up!!” and “The quality of the ingredients they use is out of this world.”
SILVER: LOUIE’S PIZZA
BRONZE: DOMINO’S PIZZA
POKE BOWL
GOLD: TOKYO JOE’S — POWERS
5697 Barnes Road, No. 120, 719-313-5386, tokyojoes.com
Build your own poke bowl or take a bite of some healthy Japanese treats. Voters said: “Love their chicken bowls! The sauces are delicious.” and “I love going here — the food is always fresh and fast. The people working always make my day — great service.”
SILVER: PIKES POKE BOWL
BRONZE: MENYA BRIARGATE
PRIME RIB
GOLD: MACKENZIE’S CHOP HOUSE
128 S. Tejon St., 719-635-3536, mackenzieschophouse.com
Steaks, seafood and creative martinis served in a casual but elegant atmosphere. Voters said: “Hands down, the best steak I’ve had in my life!” and “Great atmosphere and good happy hour. Artichoke dip is to die for.”
SILVER: PATTY JEWETT BAR AND GRILL
BRONZE: TEXAS ROADHOUSE
PUB
GOLD: JACK QUINN’S IRISH PUB AND RESTUARANT
21 S. Tejon St., 719-385-0766, jackquinnspub.com
Not your average pub. Jack Quinn’s serves up traditional Irish cuisine with live music and an overall authentically friendly atmosphere. Voters agree: “Perhaps the best Irish pub around; wonderful music” and “Best place for a proper pint in Colorado Springs.”
SILVER: ABBY’S IRISH PUB
BRONZE: THE PUBLIC HOUSE
RAMEN
GOLD: ROOSTER’S HOUSE OF RAMEN (CLOSED)
323 N. Tejon St. No. 1223, 719-631-9006, cosramen.com
Popular pork belly bowl with fun ramen bowls and drinks to pair. Voters said: “Great food with imaginative flavors.”
SILVER: OKA RAMEN 2
BRONZE: RAMEN CHOPS NOODLE BAR
RESTAURANT FOR a FIRST DATE
GOLD: THE RABBIT HOLE
101 N. Tejon St., 719-203-5072, rabbitholedinner.com
Underground delights for a late-night. New American eats and creative cocktails. Voters said: “Best date night dinner. Staff is great and personable” “Fun place to take people. Cool vibe and atmosphere.” and “Absolutely the best option for that special occasion!”
SILVER: PARAVICINI’S ITALIAN BISTRO
BRONZE: SHUGA’S
RESTAURANT FOR AN ANNIVERSARY
GOLD: PEPPER TREE RESTAURANT
888 W. Moreno Ave., 719-471-4888, peppertreecs.com
Dine on fine cuisine with views of the downtown Colorado Springs skyline. Many dishes are uniquely prepared tableside. Voters said: “Our standard for special occasions.” and “Exquisite dining that is delicious. Service is impeccable and the food selection is divine.”
SILVER: MONA LISA FONDUE RESTAURANT
BRONZE: THE MELTING POT
RESTAURANT FOR KIDS
GOLD: FARGO’S PIZZA
2910 E. Platte Ave., 719-473-5540,fargospizza.com
Handmade pizza and salad, served in a Victorian-style Old West setting. Voters said: “The vibe is everything! Fun family restaurant.” and “Such a fun place for families.”
SILVER: RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS AND BREWS
BRONZE: BUBBA’S 33
RESTAURANT FOR late night dining
GOLD: THE RABBIT HOLE
2910 E. Platte Ave., 719-473-5540,fargospizza.com
Voters say the atmosphere of this underground “hidden gem” is unmissable. With its Alice in Wonderland theme, diners descend — down the rabbit hole if you will — to “a wonderful place to splurge for fancy and whimsical food and drinks,” one voter wrote.
SILVER: BUBBA’S 33
BRONZE: SHUGA’S
RESTAURANT TO HAVE DINNER
GOLD: EDELWEISS GERMAN RESTAURANT
34 E. Ramona Ave., 719-633-2220, edelweissrest.com
Family-owned German restaurant offering bratwurst, strudels, homemade tortes andwienerschnitzels. Voters said: “Authentic German food, great beer and wine, beautiful patio especially on summer nights, indoor seating feels like you are part of the family.” and “Definitely a place to stop to eat for anyone visiting the Springs. The atmosphere is wonderful and their German Chocolate Cake was to die for.”
SILVER: THE MARGARITA AT PINE CREEK
BRONZE: BLACK FOREST BISTRO
RESTAURANT TO HAVE LUNCH
GOLD: THE MARIGOLD CAFE
4605 Centennial Blvd., 719-599-4776, marigoldcoloradosprings.com
French dining and fresh bakery, featuring seafood, vegetarian and even gluten-free options. Voters said: “Marigold’s is a priceless gem! From their food, to the servers and owners, it’s always been my family’s Happy Place to celebrate.” and “I love this restaurant, they have a wonderful and fresh menu and desserts that are every special.”
SILVER: RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS AND BREWS
BRONZE: PATTY JEWETT BAR AND GRILL
RESTAURANT service
GOLD: THE MARIGOLD CAFE
4605 Centennial Blvd., 719-599-4776, marigoldcoloradosprings.com
French dining and fresh bakery, featuring seafood, vegetarian and even gluten-free options. Voters said: “The croissants are worth the drive from anywhere!” and “Best desserts in town and great menu.”
SILVER: PATTY JEWETT BAR AND GRILL
BRONZE: URBAN EGG
RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW
GOLD: VIEWHOUSE COLORADO SPRINGS
7114 Campus Drive, 719-394-4137; viewhouse.com
Dining with a view. Not only does the menu boast food made from local ingredients and partnerships, the restaurant has a huge outdoor area and rooftop space. Voters said: “Very appropriately named! The views are beautiful!” and “Great food & family-friendly atmosphere. The best view, while eating out, in the Springs.”
SILVER: PATTY JEWETT BAR AND GRILL
BRONZE: PEPPER TREE RESTAURANT
RESTAURANT WITH BEST MILITARY DISCOUNT
GOLD: ARLENE’S BEANS
366 2nd St. Unit D, Monument, arlenesbeans.com
Mexican plates and tequila drinks. This family-owned restaurant serves up natural beans purchased from local market, no cans allowed. Voters said: “Great New Mexican food from one of the best families in the area.” and “I’m continually blown away by the tasty food I’ve gotten here!”
SILVER: CAREFREE BAR AND GRILL
BRONZE: THE FRENCH KITCHEN
RIBS
GOLD: FRONT RANGE BARBEQUE
2330 W. Colorado Ave., 719-632-2596,frbbq.com
A little taste of the South in Colorado Springs, with a full bar and live music. Voters said: “There is nothing I wouldn’t eat off this menu.” and “Great location and a staple for entertaining our out-of- state visitors.”
SILVER: RUDY’S COUNTRY STORE AND BARBEQUE
BRONZE: BIRD DOG BARBEQUE
SALAD
GOLD: FARGO’S PIZZA
2910 E. Platte Ave., 719-473-5540, fargospizza.com
Handmade pizza and salad, served in a Victorian-style Old West setting. Voters said: “Salad Bar, lunch specials and pastas are excellent. Perfect pizza party spot.” and “Amazingly fresh! Classic Colorado Springs experience.”
SILVER: MODERN MARKET EATERY
BRONZE: GREEN DISTRICT SALADS — BRIARGATE
SALSA
GOLD: SALSA BRAVA FRESH MEXICAN GRILL
5925 Dublin Blvd. Unit A, 719-591-6177, salsabravacolorado.com
Modern Mexican cuisine and cocktails in a relaxed setting. Voters said: “The salsa makes it worth the trip.” and “Very fresh Mexican-inspired food.”
SILVER: HACIENDA COLORADO
BRONZE: LA CASITA MEXICAN GRILL
SANDWICHES/SUBS
GOLD: COLONEL MUSTARD’S SANDWICH EMPORIUM
1412 S. 21st St., 719-203-4743, colmustardsandwich.com
Locally owned gourmet food shop and breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Voters said: “A local treasure.” and “Best sandwiches. Fun atmosphere. Great take home mustards. Good view out back. Don’t forget breakfast!”
SILVER: CHEBA HUT TOASTED SUBS
BRONZE: JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
SEAFOOD
GOLD: Bonefish Grill
5102 N. Nevada Ave., 719-598-0826,
“Bonefish Grill is our go-to restaurant for seafood,” one voter wrote of this eatery that features market-fresh fish and a voter-favorite: the Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer. “Classy restaurant with delicious food and drinks.”
SILVER: Bonny and Read Seafood
BRONZE: The Juicy Seafood
SMOOTHIE
GOLD: SMOOTHIE KING
5607 Barnes Road Suite 150, 719-203-6650; 1358 Interquest Parkway Suite 170, 719-505-7025; smoothieking.com
With a commitment to more nutritious smoothie options, Smoothie King offers a myriad of fruit, veggie and coffee blends with plenty of add-ins and other customizations. “Love a good smoothie,” one reader said.
SILVER: KEVA JUICE
BRONZE: TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE
SOUP
GOLD: PANERA BREAD
1832 Southgate Road, 719-389-0808; 1845 Briargate Parkway, 719-266-9200; 3120 New Center Point, 719- 637-3500; 5230 N. Nevada Ave., 719-219-1200; 5985 Dublin Blvd. Suite 100, 719-900-5299; 7344 N. Academy Blvd, 719-522-1100; panerabread.com
By deeming Panera Bread as “Old Reliable,” one reader summed up dozens of comments reflecting on the restaurant’s soup and other menu options. “Everything on the menu is yummy! The best soup, salad, sandwiches.”
SILVER: SHUGA’S
BRONZE: MARIGOLD
SPORTS BAR
GOLD: BACK EAST BAR & GRILL
9475 Briar Village Point, 719-264-6161; backeastbarandgrill.com
Built on New York traditions, Back East Bar & Grill brings is more than just a good place to watch the game. “A great place to listen to live bands,” one voter wrote. Another said, “if you love a small town atmosphere, this is the place for you.”
SILVER: VIEWHOUSE COLORADO SPRINGS
BRONZE: BUBBA’S 33
STEAKHOUSE
GOLD: TEXAS ROADHOUSE
3120 N. Powers Blvd., 719-638-8050; 595 S. 8th St., 719-473-9711; texasroadhouse.com
Texas Roadhouse reigns when it comes to great steaks at great prices. “Best steaks ever,” a voter said. Another summed up another beloved restaurant favorite: “Mmmmmmmmm … rolls.”
SILVER: COWBOY STAR RESTAURANT AND BUTCHER SHOP
BRONZE: MACKENZIE’S CHOP HOUSE
SUSHI
GOLD: SUSHI ATO
12245 Voyager Parkway Suite 148, 719-694-8936; sushiato-cs.com
Many a voter’s go-to place for sushi, Sushi Ato is a full-service restaurant offering authentic Japanese cuisine and a wide variety of rolls. “The fish is always fresh and comes so beautifully,” one voter said.
SILVER: AI SUSHI & GRILL
BRONZE: DOZO SUSHI AND BAR
TACOS
GOLD: TORCHY’S TACOS
1358 Interquest Parkway, 719-235-5000; torchystacos.com
These devilishly good tacos arrived in Colorado Springs in 2021 and have quickly become a fan favorite. One voter said, “Best. Tacos. Ever. Period. No contest.” Make any taco “trashy” by adding Torchy’s famous queso and choose from a wide variety of drink options.
SILVER: MONICA’S TACO SHOP
BRONZE: FUZZY’S TACO SHOP
TAMALES
GOLD: ARLENE’S BEANS
366 2nd St., Unit D, arlenesbeans2016@gmail.com, arlenesbeans.com
A consistent and high-ranking local eatery spanning several Best of the Springs categories, Arlene’s beans is loved for its family environment, authentic Mexican cuisine and tasty margaritas, customers said. One wrote, “Such a great supporter of the community! Love the food and customer service.”
SILVER: LA CASITA MEXICAN GRILL
BRONZE: GUADALAJARA FAMILY MEXICAN RESTAURANT
TAQUERIA
GOLD: ARLENE’S BEANS
366 2nd St., Unit D, arlenesbeans2016@gmail.com; arlenesbeans.com
Taking the top prize in both the Tamales and Taqueria category, Arlene’s Beans in Monument has a little for everybody. “Arlene (and family) rock. Tasty bites always,” a reader said.
SILVER: T-BYRDS TACOS & TEQUILA
BRONZE: TLAQUEPAQUE
TEA SHOP
GOLD: GLEN EYRIE CASTLE
3820 N. 30th St., 719-634-0808, gleneyrie.org
Known by several readers as the city’s “hidden gem,” Glen Eyrie Castle offers a top-tier afternoon tea experience in a magical setting. After tea, stay a while in the 1800s castle-turned-hotel and enjoy views of local wildlife on its serene grounds. “Afternoon tea is delightful and also offers tasty snacks,” a voter said.
SILVER: YELLOW MOUNTAIN TEA HOUSE
BRONZE: THE BRITISH PANTRY AND TEA ROOM
THAI/PAD THAI
GOLD: THAI BASIL
7882 N. Academy Blvd., 719-268-1688, thaibasilcoloradosprings.com
Thai Basil is a repeat Best of the Springs winner, where patrons can find menu items such as Thai curry, rice dishes and noodle bowls. Readers complimented the dishes that are “absolutely delicious” at “very reasonable prices.”
SILVER: THAI MINT RESTAURANT
BRONZE: NARAI SIAM CUISINE
VEGAN RESTAURANT
GOLD: BURROWING OWL
1791 S. 8th St., 719-434-3864, burrowingowllounge.com
Try one of the Burrowing Owl’s variety of creative vegan dishes — maybe some mac and cheese, a bowl or nachos supreme — with plenty of drink options amid a woodsy atmosphere. “Vegan cuisine at its best,” one voter said. From another: “The staff here is the best, we feel like we’re visiting friends when we go.”
SILVER: SANTANA’S VEGAN GRILL
BRONZE: ARLENE’S BEANS
VEGETARIAN
GOLD: ADAM’S MOUNTAIN CAFE
26 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 719-685-1430, adamsmountaincafe.com
This Manitou Springs cafe offers an eclectic menu of vegetarian and vegan options as vibrant as the community it serves. Comments included: “Always delicious and healthful food served with expertise,” and “Homey and delicious with a focus on sustainability.”
SILVER: SANTANA’S VEGAN GRILL
BRONZE: ARLENE’S BEANS
VIETNAMESE
GOLD: SAIGON CAFE
20 E. Colorado Ave., 719-633-2888; coloradosaigoncafe.com
Saigon Cafe is once again a Best of the Springs winner, with many voters deeming the downtown spot a go-to for noodle bowls. From one reader: “The combination noodle bowl always hits the spot ... love the food!” Another said, “Always great food and attention to detail.”
SILVER: PHO-NOMEMAL
BRONZE: Pho Luu
WHISKEY BAR
GOLD: AXE AND THE OAK WHISKEY HOUSE
1604 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 80, 719-660-1624, axeandtheoakdistillery.com
Enjoy an old fashioned or choose from a range of other classics made with skill among wood furnishings and an overall cozy environment. “The whiskey is delicious,” one reader said. “The setting is perfect. The atmosphere is perfect. And they have great taste in music!”
SILVER: CORK & CASK
BRONZE: DISTRICT ELLEVEN
WINE BAR
GOLD: WINES OF COLORADO
8045 W. U.S. 24, Cascade, 719-684-0900
Nestled at the base of Pikes Peak, visitors can wine and dine on the back patio while enjoying the calm of the pines and a nearby creek. “Beautiful creekside dining, delicious bar drinks, broad menu but delightfully yummy food,” one fan said. Another believes the setting makes for “one of the best summertime experiences in the overall Springs area.”
SILVER: UVA WINE BAR
BRONZE: CORK & CASK
WINE LIST
GOLD: WINES OF COLORADO
8045 W. U.S. 24, Cascade, 719-684-0900
Along with a quintessential mountain feel and creekside patio dining, Wines of Colorado offers a standout wine menu with plenty of food and other beverage options. “Awesome menu of Colorado wines, beers, etc.,” one reader said. “Friendly service (where) you can still feel like you live in a small town.”
SILVER: UVA WINE BAR
BRONZE: BLACK FOREST BISTRO
WINERY
GOLD: ANTELOPE RIDGE MEAD
3355 N. Academy Blvd., 719-358-9629
Antelope Ridge Mead took first prize this year as it offers a colorful and creative atmosphere and plenty of options. From one customer: “I love this place because the service is genuine, it’s a kid friendly establishment and the mead is so delicious! There are so many flavor options.”
SILVER: DREKAR MEADERY
BRONZE: SWEET ELEPHANT
