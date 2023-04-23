GYRO

GOLD: JAKE AND TELLY’S GREEK TAVERNA

2616 W. Colorado Ave., 719-633-0406, jakeandtellys.com

In 1997, brothers Jake and Telly Topakas, opened their eatery and immediately started charming customers with their family recipes for their Greek specialties, like gyros. Voters said, “Greek is our favorite. Here we found excellent authentic food with a fun atmosphere,” and “Opah! Delicious food, clean and good atmosphere.”

SILVER: TASTE OF JERUSALEM CAFE

BRONZE: THE PURPLE ONION

HAPPY HOUR

GOLD: SALSA BRAVA FRESH MEXICAN GRILL

5925 Dublin Blvd., 719-591-6177, salsabravacolorado.com

Rocky Mountain Restaurant Group was launched in 2002 with this eatery concept. It along with a lineup of other concepts have been in the Best of the Springs winner’s circle annually. Happy Hour here is a highlight of the day starting with the signature sweet and sour, which is handmade daily using fresh lemon and lime juice. Voters said, “Great place for meeting friends for food and drinks.”

SILVER: THE WOBBLY OLIVE

BRONZE: COLORADO MOUNTAIN BREWERY

HAWAIIAN

GOLD: L&L HAWAIIAN BARBECUE

5850 Barnes Road, 719-570-1888, hawaiianbarbecue.com

Come here for an island fix of an Hawaiian barbecue plate lunch, which consists of two scoops of rice, a scoop of macaroni salad and a choice of meat, fish or veggie entrée. Voters said: “A fun reminder of vacation discoveries from my trips,” and “Plate lunch and spam, what more can you need?”

SILVER: LA’AU’S TACO SHOP

BRONZE: JULIE’S KITCHEN

HIDDEN GEM

GOLD: MONSE’S PUPUSERIA

115 S. 25th St., 719-473-0877, monsestasteofelsalvador.online

Once you discover the entrance to the eatery is at the back of the eatery, through the gate of a tall wooden fence, you’ll be glad you found it. The Salvadorian pupusas are amazing as well as all the other Hispanic dishes on the menu. Voters said, “Unique dishes at a fun location. Looking forward to going back,” and “I think this is possibly the best food in Colorado Springs. Everything I’ve tried makes my mouth water.”

SILVER: PATTY JEWETT BAR & GRILL

BRONZE: BLACK FOREST BISTRO

HOT DOG

GOLD: COSTCO WHOLESALE

5050 N. Nevada Ave., 719- 264-5010; 5885 Barnes Road, 719-591-3002, costco.com

Can you beat a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo at the Costco food court? Weighing in at a quarter pound of USDA-inspected, 100% pure beef hot dogs with no fillers, byproducts, or artificial colors or flavors served on top-quality buns that are soft, yet sturdy enough to hold up to all that juicy meat and complimentary condiments — how can you go wrong? Voters said, “Great selection and the best hot dogs in town,” and “Cheap hot dogs and pizza. Tasty too.”

SILVER: DOG HAUS

BRONZE: WIENERSCHNITZEL

HOTEL RESTAURANT/BAR

GOLD: GOLDEN BEE AT THE BROADMOOR

1 Lake Ave., 719-577-5776, broadmoor.com

A frequent Best of the Springs winner for the great pub food and bar drinks. Sing-along piano entertainment makes for a lively evening. Voters said, “Love the atmosphere and the food is always well prepared and delicious,” and “So. Much. Fun! I have bees from when my grandma went there back in the day.”

SILVER: THE STEAKHOUSE AT FLYING HORSE

BRONZE: HOMA AT KINSHIP LANDING

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

GOLD: URBAN EGG A DAYTIME EATERY

Multiple locations, urbaneggeatery.com

The huevos are a hit here with perfectly poached eggs served on blue corn tortillas and choice of red or green chile or go with Christmas, which is a marriage of red and green chile. Voters said, “There’s a reason there is always a crazy wait for this place on weekends. There’s something for everyone on the menu, even if you’re not a breakfast person. I love me some pancakes (which do not underestimate the pancakes here) but Tatum’s Avocado Toast is where it’s at if I’m feeling savory,” and “Such great menu options, from sweet, to savory, to healthy.”

SILVER: OMELETTE PARLOR

BRONZE: RUDY’S LITTLE Hideaway RESTARUANT

ICE CREAM/GELATO/FROZEN TREATS

GOLD: JOSH & JOHN’S ICE CREAM

Multiple locations, joshandjohns.com

There’s always a reason for a sweet treat from Josh & Johns, even with subzero weather and snow. There’s an interesting array of flavors from which to choose. Voters said, “This is a downtown staple. We love riding our scooters to Josh & Johns in the summer,” and “The best ice cream — even a delicious vegan peanut butter chocolate flavor.”

SILVER: BJ’S VELVET FREEZ

BRONZE: RIZUTO’S ICE CREAM INC.

INDIAN

GOLD: LITTLE NEPAL

1747 S. 8th St., 719-477-6997;

4820 Flintridge Drive,

719-598-3428, lnepal.com

Since 2007 this eatery has been a winner in the Best of the Springs and this year is no exception. They do a stellar job of wowing customers with their Indian, Nepalese and Tibetan food. Voters said, “Good Indian food with a reasonably priced buffet,” and “Authentic and tasty Indian food.”

SILVER: URBAN TANDOOR

BRONZE: SHRI GANESH

IRISH

GOLD: JACK QUINN’S IRISH PUB AND RESTAURANT

jackquinnspub.com

Not your average pub. Jack Quinn’s serves up traditional Irish cuisine with live music and an overall authentically friendly atmosphere. Voters agree: “My go-to restaurant. Authentic decor, atmosphere, food and drinks” and “Best pub in downtown COS! Love the atmosphere. Time for Guinness, bangers and mash!”

SILVER: ABBY’S IRISH PUB

BRONZE: ALCHEMY

ITALIAN

GOLD: PARAVICINI’S ITALIAN BISTRO

2802 W. Colorado Ave., 719-471-8200,

paravicinis.com

Fresh, authentic Italian cuisine. Meals are served up family style with handmade sauces. Voters said: “The gold standard for Italian food — excellent!” and “Best Italian food we can find outside of Jersey.”

SILVER: BIAGGI’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO

BRONZE: RED GRAVY

JAMAICAN

GOLD: RASTA PASTA

405 N. Tejon St., 719-481-6888, realrastapasta.com

Get the best of both worlds with Italian-Jamaican fusion dishes. In addition to serving up Caribbean pasta, the restaurant also strives to be eco-friendly and support other local businesses. Voters said: “This is a stable stop whenever I’m playing tour guide when family comes to visit.” and “Tortellini Jamaica Mon is my favorite! Who would know that pineapples, bananas and grapes in a pasta dish would be so good.”

SILVER: SPICE ISLAND GRILL (Closed)

BRONZE: HIGH GRADE FOODS JAMAICAN RESTAURANT AND BAR

JAPANESE

GOLD: AI SUSHI & GRILL

4655 Centennial Blvd., 719-266-5858, aisushiandgrill.com

Sushi, hibachi, tempura, rice bowls and ramen, oh, my! A staple for a range of Japanese dishes. Voters rave:“AI has been a favorite place for family birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s Day, etc. So, so good!” and “Awesome sushi and hibachi! I love that they have gluten-free options as well!”

SILVER: JUN JAPANESE RESTAURANT

BRONZE: SUSHI ATO

JUICE BAR

GOLD: OLA JUICE BAR

27 E. Kiowa St., 719-633-3111, olajuicebar.com

Thoughtful ingredients and nutrient-dense menu options. From acai bowls to smoothies, Ola Juice Bar serves it fresh. Voters said: ”Tastes good.”

SILVER: NEKTER JUICE BAR

BRONZE: QWENCH JUICE BAR

KOMBUCHA

GOLD: SPRINGS CULTURE KOMBUCHA

3105 N. Cascade Ave No. 204, 719-210-8844,springsculture.com

Stop by for this staple health drink at Springs Culture. You can even bring your own bottle to fill up at the brew space! Voters said: “Bestbooch around! Janie makes wonderful flavors with great care!” and “Awesome flavors and great tasting.”

SILVER: NEKTR KOMBUCHA

KOREAN

GOLD: KOREAN GARDEN

7715 Dublin Blvd. No. 170, 719-900-7858, koreangardennorth.com

Authentic Korean food, including spicy bulgogi, kimchijigae andbibimbop. Voters said:“You get so much food for the price and it’s amazing Korean food. The bibimbap is phenomenal.” and “Good Korean Food!”

SILVER: TONGTONG

BRONZE: SAN CHANG HOUSE

LOCAL BEER

GOLD: HAZY IPA – GOAT PATCH

727 N. Cascade Ave. No. 123, 719-471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com

Goat Patch brews this yellow IPA with large quantities of aromatic hops. Voters said:“My wife’s go-to Hazy while in the springs.” and “Best beer around! Have two!”

SILVER: LAUGHING LAB – BRISTOL BREWING CO.

BRONZE: STICKY PAWS – FH BEERWORKS

LUNCH SPECIAL

GOLD: LITTLE NEPAL: INDIAN RESTAURANT AND BAR

1747 S. 8th St., 719-477-6997, lnepal.com

Since opening in 2007, Little Nepal has appeared in “Best of the Springs.” The goal: provide the best Indian/Nepalese/Tibetan food in town. Voters said: “Love their Samosas and curries! When we’re in the mood for Indian food, this is our spot!” and “Delicious food and warm, welcoming staff!”

SILVER: ARLENE’S BEANS

BRONZE: CAPTAIN D’S

MARGARITA

GOLD: THE LOOP

965 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 719-685-9344, theloopatmanitou.com

Known for serving the “world’s largest margarita,” The Loop serves up Mexican plates to be washed down with their award-winningmargs. Voters laud: “Those margaritas! No words necessary.” and “I bring all my out of state visitors to the Loop, it’s a fun restaurant with amazing minichimis and giant margaritas, there is no better introduction to Colorado.”

SILVER: FUZZY’S TACO SHOP

BRONZE: CRYSTAL PARK CANTINA

MEXICAN

GOLD: CRYSTAL PARK CANTINA

178 Crystal Park Road, Manitou Springs, 719-685-5999, crystalparkcantina.com

This family-owned restaurant prepares Mexican cuisine using home-style recipes — big on fresh ingredients. Voters said: “Simply delicious Mexican cuisine and potent margaritas. Crystal Park passes the flavor test big time.” and “Where we go when friends come to town. Unique setting on the hillside, beautiful rocks around, and delicious food.”

SILVER: HACIENDA COLORADO

BRONZE: VAQUEROS MEXICAN RESTAURANT & TAQUERIA

MIDDLE EASTERN/GREEK

GOLD: JAKE AND TELLY’S GREEK TAVERNA

2616 Colorado Ave. No. 24, 719-633-0406, jakeandtellys.com

Fresh Greek cuisine accompanied by a variety of Mediterranean wine offerings. Voters rave: “Opa! Delicious food, clean and good atmosphere” and “Opa! Best Greek in town! Live everything on the menu and free shot of ouzo!”

SILVER: HEART OF JERUSALEM CAFE

BRONZE: CASPIAN CAFE

NEW RESTAURANT FRANCHISED (OPENED IN 2022)

GOLD: THE OLD SPAGHETTI FACTORY

3101 New Center Point, 719-387-0799, osf.com

Three course meals with every entrée — start off with some bread or soup, then head to the main course and finish off with spumoni or vanilla ice cream.

SILVER: WHATABURGER

BRONZE: WIENERSCHNITZEL

NEW RESTAURANT NON-FRANCHISED (OPENED IN 2021–2022)

GOLD: MILAGRO’S CONCINA MEXICANA

7455 N. Academy Blvd., 719-598-1030, milagroscocinamx.com

Traditional meets contemporary Mexican cuisine. Check out the largest collection of tequila and mezcal in town. Voters said: “Wonderful upscale, authentic Mexican food, with an ambiance that is not pretentious.” and “Instantly became my favorite restaurant in Colorado Springs. Traditional Mexican with just the right amount of creative twist.”

SILVER: MOUNTAIN VIEW CAFE AND CATERING

BRONZE: VINE & WHEEL

PANCAKES

GOLD: URBAN EGG

28B S. Tejon St., 719-471-2311, urbaneggeatery.com

Gourmet pancakes and plain ol’ flapjacks. American breakfast galore. Voters said: “Such great menu options, from sweet, to savory, to healthy!” and “There’s a reason there is always a crazy wait for this place on weekends. There’s something for everyone on the menu, even if you’re not a breakfast person. I love me some pancakes.”

SILVER: SNOOZE, AN A.M. EATERY

BRONZE: OMELETTE PARLOR

PASTA

GOLD: PARAVICINI’S ITALIAN BISTRO

2802 W. Colorado Ave., 719-471-8200, paravicinis.com

Fresh, authentic Italian cuisine. Meals are served up family style with handmade sauces. Voters said: “I love how they serve their food family style. It is the closest I have found to my own family’s food.” and “Delicious Italian cuisine made with love.”

SILVER: RED GRAVY

BRONZE: LA BELLA VITA RISTORANTE ITALIANO

PATIO/AL FRESCO

GOLD: EDELWEISS GERMAN RESTAURANT

34 E. Ramona Ave., 719-633-2220, edelweissrest.com

Family-owned German restaurant offering bratwurst, strudels, homemade tortes andwienerschnitzels. Voters said: ”A great restaurant!! Wonderful food, divine desserts, and the best service!!” and “It’s like going back to Germany. Authentic food with a lovely ambience — our go-to for a nice night out.”

SILVER: SHUGA’S

BRONZE: PATTY JEWETT BAR AND GRILL

PIZZA

GOLD: SLICE 420

2501 W. Colorado Ave No. 108, 719-368-6977, slice420.com

New York style pizza in Colorado Springs. Voters confirm: “Every time I eat here I feel like I am back in NYC.” and “If you haven’t been here you are missing out. The Sophia is our favorite but none of the slices disappoint!”

SILVER: WALTER’S303 PIZZERIA AND PUBLIK HOUSE | FLYING HORSE

BRONZE: LOUIE’S PIZZA

PIZZA DELIVERY

GOLD: SLICE 420

2501 W. Colorado Ave. No. 108, 719-368-6977, slice420.com

New York-style pizza in Colorado Springs. Voters said: “The best pizza. The closest thing to NY style pizza. The crust is so crispy and the dough holds up!!” and “The quality of the ingredients they use is out of this world.”

SILVER: LOUIE’S PIZZA

BRONZE: DOMINO’S PIZZA

POKE BOWL

GOLD: TOKYO JOE’S — POWERS

5697 Barnes Road, No. 120, 719-313-5386, tokyojoes.com

Build your own poke bowl or take a bite of some healthy Japanese treats. Voters said: “Love their chicken bowls! The sauces are delicious.” and “I love going here — the food is always fresh and fast. The people working always make my day — great service.”

SILVER: PIKES POKE BOWL

BRONZE: MENYA BRIARGATE

PRIME RIB

GOLD: MACKENZIE’S CHOP HOUSE

128 S. Tejon St., 719-635-3536, mackenzieschophouse.com

Steaks, seafood and creative martinis served in a casual but elegant atmosphere. Voters said: “Hands down, the best steak I’ve had in my life!” and “Great atmosphere and good happy hour. Artichoke dip is to die for.”

SILVER: PATTY JEWETT BAR AND GRILL

BRONZE: TEXAS ROADHOUSE

PUB

GOLD: JACK QUINN’S IRISH PUB AND RESTUARANT

21 S. Tejon St., 719-385-0766, jackquinnspub.com

Not your average pub. Jack Quinn’s serves up traditional Irish cuisine with live music and an overall authentically friendly atmosphere. Voters agree: “Perhaps the best Irish pub around; wonderful music” and “Best place for a proper pint in Colorado Springs.”

SILVER: ABBY’S IRISH PUB

BRONZE: THE PUBLIC HOUSE

RAMEN

GOLD: ROOSTER’S HOUSE OF RAMEN (CLOSED)

323 N. Tejon St. No. 1223, 719-631-9006, cosramen.com

Popular pork belly bowl with fun ramen bowls and drinks to pair. Voters said: “Great food with imaginative flavors.”

SILVER: OKA RAMEN 2

BRONZE: RAMEN CHOPS NOODLE BAR

RESTAURANT FOR a FIRST DATE

GOLD: THE RABBIT HOLE

101 N. Tejon St., 719-203-5072, rabbitholedinner.com

Underground delights for a late-night. New American eats and creative cocktails. Voters said: “Best date night dinner. Staff is great and personable” “Fun place to take people. Cool vibe and atmosphere.” and “Absolutely the best option for that special occasion!”

SILVER: PARAVICINI’S ITALIAN BISTRO

BRONZE: SHUGA’S

RESTAURANT FOR AN ANNIVERSARY

GOLD: PEPPER TREE RESTAURANT

888 W. Moreno Ave., 719-471-4888, peppertreecs.com

Dine on fine cuisine with views of the downtown Colorado Springs skyline. Many dishes are uniquely prepared tableside. Voters said: “Our standard for special occasions.” and “Exquisite dining that is delicious. Service is impeccable and the food selection is divine.”

SILVER: MONA LISA FONDUE RESTAURANT

BRONZE: THE MELTING POT

RESTAURANT FOR KIDS

GOLD: FARGO’S PIZZA

2910 E. Platte Ave., 719-473-5540,fargospizza.com

Handmade pizza and salad, served in a Victorian-style Old West setting. Voters said: “The vibe is everything! Fun family restaurant.” and “Such a fun place for families.”

SILVER: RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS AND BREWS

BRONZE: BUBBA’S 33

RESTAURANT FOR late night dining

GOLD: THE RABBIT HOLE

2910 E. Platte Ave., 719-473-5540,fargospizza.com

Voters say the atmosphere of this underground “hidden gem” is unmissable. With its Alice in Wonderland theme, diners descend — down the rabbit hole if you will — to “a wonderful place to splurge for fancy and whimsical food and drinks,” one voter wrote.

SILVER: BUBBA’S 33

BRONZE: SHUGA’S

RESTAURANT TO HAVE DINNER

GOLD: EDELWEISS GERMAN RESTAURANT

34 E. Ramona Ave., 719-633-2220, edelweissrest.com

Family-owned German restaurant offering bratwurst, strudels, homemade tortes andwienerschnitzels. Voters said: “Authentic German food, great beer and wine, beautiful patio especially on summer nights, indoor seating feels like you are part of the family.” and “Definitely a place to stop to eat for anyone visiting the Springs. The atmosphere is wonderful and their German Chocolate Cake was to die for.”

SILVER: THE MARGARITA AT PINE CREEK

BRONZE: BLACK FOREST BISTRO

RESTAURANT TO HAVE LUNCH

GOLD: THE MARIGOLD CAFE

4605 Centennial Blvd., 719-599-4776, marigoldcoloradosprings.com

French dining and fresh bakery, featuring seafood, vegetarian and even gluten-free options. Voters said: “Marigold’s is a priceless gem! From their food, to the servers and owners, it’s always been my family’s Happy Place to celebrate.” and “I love this restaurant, they have a wonderful and fresh menu and desserts that are every special.”

SILVER: RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS AND BREWS

BRONZE: PATTY JEWETT BAR AND GRILL

RESTAURANT service

GOLD: THE MARIGOLD CAFE

4605 Centennial Blvd., 719-599-4776, marigoldcoloradosprings.com

French dining and fresh bakery, featuring seafood, vegetarian and even gluten-free options. Voters said: “The croissants are worth the drive from anywhere!” and “Best desserts in town and great menu.”

SILVER: PATTY JEWETT BAR AND GRILL

BRONZE: URBAN EGG

RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW

GOLD: VIEWHOUSE COLORADO SPRINGS

7114 Campus Drive, 719-394-4137; viewhouse.com

Dining with a view. Not only does the menu boast food made from local ingredients and partnerships, the restaurant has a huge outdoor area and rooftop space. Voters said: “Very appropriately named! The views are beautiful!” and “Great food & family-friendly atmosphere. The best view, while eating out, in the Springs.”

SILVER: PATTY JEWETT BAR AND GRILL

BRONZE: PEPPER TREE RESTAURANT

RESTAURANT WITH BEST MILITARY DISCOUNT

GOLD: ARLENE’S BEANS

366 2nd St. Unit D, Monument, arlenesbeans.com

Mexican plates and tequila drinks. This family-owned restaurant serves up natural beans purchased from local market, no cans allowed. Voters said: “Great New Mexican food from one of the best families in the area.” and “I’m continually blown away by the tasty food I’ve gotten here!”

SILVER: CAREFREE BAR AND GRILL

BRONZE: THE FRENCH KITCHEN

RIBS

GOLD: FRONT RANGE BARBEQUE

2330 W. Colorado Ave., 719-632-2596,frbbq.com

A little taste of the South in Colorado Springs, with a full bar and live music. Voters said: “There is nothing I wouldn’t eat off this menu.” and “Great location and a staple for entertaining our out-of- state visitors.”

SILVER: RUDY’S COUNTRY STORE AND BARBEQUE

BRONZE: BIRD DOG BARBEQUE

SALAD

GOLD: FARGO’S PIZZA

2910 E. Platte Ave., 719-473-5540, fargospizza.com

Handmade pizza and salad, served in a Victorian-style Old West setting. Voters said: “Salad Bar, lunch specials and pastas are excellent. Perfect pizza party spot.” and “Amazingly fresh! Classic Colorado Springs experience.”

SILVER: MODERN MARKET EATERY

BRONZE: GREEN DISTRICT SALADS — BRIARGATE

SALSA

GOLD: SALSA BRAVA FRESH MEXICAN GRILL

5925 Dublin Blvd. Unit A, 719-591-6177, salsabravacolorado.com

Modern Mexican cuisine and cocktails in a relaxed setting. Voters said: “The salsa makes it worth the trip.” and “Very fresh Mexican-inspired food.”

SILVER: HACIENDA COLORADO

BRONZE: LA CASITA MEXICAN GRILL

SANDWICHES/SUBS

GOLD: COLONEL MUSTARD’S SANDWICH EMPORIUM

1412 S. 21st St., 719-203-4743, colmustardsandwich.com

Locally owned gourmet food shop and breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Voters said: “A local treasure.” and “Best sandwiches. Fun atmosphere. Great take home mustards. Good view out back. Don’t forget breakfast!”

SILVER: CHEBA HUT TOASTED SUBS

BRONZE: JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

SEAFOOD

GOLD: Bonefish Grill

5102 N. Nevada Ave., 719-598-0826,

bonefishgrill.com

“Bonefish Grill is our go-to restaurant for seafood,” one voter wrote of this eatery that features market-fresh fish and a voter-favorite: the Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer. “Classy restaurant with delicious food and drinks.”

SILVER: Bonny and Read Seafood

BRONZE: The Juicy Seafood

SMOOTHIE

GOLD: SMOOTHIE KING

5607 Barnes Road Suite 150, 719-203-6650; 1358 Interquest Parkway Suite 170, 719-505-7025; smoothieking.com

With a commitment to more nutritious smoothie options, Smoothie King offers a myriad of fruit, veggie and coffee blends with plenty of add-ins and other customizations. “Love a good smoothie,” one reader said.

SILVER: KEVA JUICE

BRONZE: TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

SOUP

GOLD: PANERA BREAD

1832 Southgate Road, 719-389-0808; 1845 Briargate Parkway, 719-266-9200; 3120 New Center Point, 719- 637-3500; 5230 N. Nevada Ave., 719-219-1200; 5985 Dublin Blvd. Suite 100, 719-900-5299; 7344 N. Academy Blvd, 719-522-1100; panerabread.com

By deeming Panera Bread as “Old Reliable,” one reader summed up dozens of comments reflecting on the restaurant’s soup and other menu options. “Everything on the menu is yummy! The best soup, salad, sandwiches.”

SILVER: SHUGA’S

BRONZE: MARIGOLD

SPORTS BAR

GOLD: BACK EAST BAR & GRILL

9475 Briar Village Point, 719-264-6161; backeastbarandgrill.com

Built on New York traditions, Back East Bar & Grill brings is more than just a good place to watch the game. “A great place to listen to live bands,” one voter wrote. Another said, “if you love a small town atmosphere, this is the place for you.”

SILVER: VIEWHOUSE COLORADO SPRINGS

BRONZE: BUBBA’S 33

STEAKHOUSE

GOLD: TEXAS ROADHOUSE

3120 N. Powers Blvd., 719-638-8050; 595 S. 8th St., 719-473-9711; texasroadhouse.com

Texas Roadhouse reigns when it comes to great steaks at great prices. “Best steaks ever,” a voter said. Another summed up another beloved restaurant favorite: “Mmmmmmmmm … rolls.”

SILVER: COWBOY STAR RESTAURANT AND BUTCHER SHOP

BRONZE: MACKENZIE’S CHOP HOUSE

SUSHI

GOLD: SUSHI ATO

12245 Voyager Parkway Suite 148, 719-694-8936; sushiato-cs.com

Many a voter’s go-to place for sushi, Sushi Ato is a full-service restaurant offering authentic Japanese cuisine and a wide variety of rolls. “The fish is always fresh and comes so beautifully,” one voter said.

SILVER: AI SUSHI & GRILL

BRONZE: DOZO SUSHI AND BAR

TACOS

GOLD: TORCHY’S TACOS

1358 Interquest Parkway, 719-235-5000; torchystacos.com

These devilishly good tacos arrived in Colorado Springs in 2021 and have quickly become a fan favorite. One voter said, “Best. Tacos. Ever. Period. No contest.” Make any taco “trashy” by adding Torchy’s famous queso and choose from a wide variety of drink options.

SILVER: MONICA’S TACO SHOP

BRONZE: FUZZY’S TACO SHOP

TAMALES

GOLD: ARLENE’S BEANS

366 2nd St., Unit D, arlenesbeans2016@gmail.com, arlenesbeans.com

A consistent and high-ranking local eatery spanning several Best of the Springs categories, Arlene’s beans is loved for its family environment, authentic Mexican cuisine and tasty margaritas, customers said. One wrote, “Such a great supporter of the community! Love the food and customer service.”

SILVER: LA CASITA MEXICAN GRILL

BRONZE: GUADALAJARA FAMILY MEXICAN RESTAURANT

TAQUERIA

GOLD: ARLENE’S BEANS

366 2nd St., Unit D, arlenesbeans2016@gmail.com; arlenesbeans.com

Taking the top prize in both the Tamales and Taqueria category, Arlene’s Beans in Monument has a little for everybody. “Arlene (and family) rock. Tasty bites always,” a reader said.

SILVER: T-BYRDS TACOS & TEQUILA

BRONZE: TLAQUEPAQUE

TEA SHOP

GOLD: GLEN EYRIE CASTLE

3820 N. 30th St., 719-634-0808, gleneyrie.org

Known by several readers as the city’s “hidden gem,” Glen Eyrie Castle offers a top-tier afternoon tea experience in a magical setting. After tea, stay a while in the 1800s castle-turned-hotel and enjoy views of local wildlife on its serene grounds. “Afternoon tea is delightful and also offers tasty snacks,” a voter said.

SILVER: YELLOW MOUNTAIN TEA HOUSE

BRONZE: THE BRITISH PANTRY AND TEA ROOM

THAI/PAD THAI

GOLD: THAI BASIL

7882 N. Academy Blvd., 719-268-1688, thaibasilcoloradosprings.com

Thai Basil is a repeat Best of the Springs winner, where patrons can find menu items such as Thai curry, rice dishes and noodle bowls. Readers complimented the dishes that are “absolutely delicious” at “very reasonable prices.”

SILVER: THAI MINT RESTAURANT

BRONZE: NARAI SIAM CUISINE

VEGAN RESTAURANT

GOLD: BURROWING OWL

1791 S. 8th St., 719-434-3864, burrowingowllounge.com

Try one of the Burrowing Owl’s variety of creative vegan dishes — maybe some mac and cheese, a bowl or nachos supreme — with plenty of drink options amid a woodsy atmosphere. “Vegan cuisine at its best,” one voter said. From another: “The staff here is the best, we feel like we’re visiting friends when we go.”

SILVER: SANTANA’S VEGAN GRILL

BRONZE: ARLENE’S BEANS

VEGETARIAN

GOLD: ADAM’S MOUNTAIN CAFE

26 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 719-685-1430, adamsmountaincafe.com

This Manitou Springs cafe offers an eclectic menu of vegetarian and vegan options as vibrant as the community it serves. Comments included: “Always delicious and healthful food served with expertise,” and “Homey and delicious with a focus on sustainability.”

SILVER: SANTANA’S VEGAN GRILL

BRONZE: ARLENE’S BEANS

VIETNAMESE

GOLD: SAIGON CAFE

20 E. Colorado Ave., 719-633-2888; coloradosaigoncafe.com

Saigon Cafe is once again a Best of the Springs winner, with many voters deeming the downtown spot a go-to for noodle bowls. From one reader: “The combination noodle bowl always hits the spot ... love the food!” Another said, “Always great food and attention to detail.”

SILVER: PHO-NOMEMAL

BRONZE: Pho Luu

WHISKEY BAR

GOLD: AXE AND THE OAK WHISKEY HOUSE

1604 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 80, 719-660-1624, axeandtheoakdistillery.com

Enjoy an old fashioned or choose from a range of other classics made with skill among wood furnishings and an overall cozy environment. “The whiskey is delicious,” one reader said. “The setting is perfect. The atmosphere is perfect. And they have great taste in music!”

SILVER: CORK & CASK

BRONZE: DISTRICT ELLEVEN

WINE BAR

GOLD: WINES OF COLORADO

8045 W. U.S. 24, Cascade, 719-684-0900

Nestled at the base of Pikes Peak, visitors can wine and dine on the back patio while enjoying the calm of the pines and a nearby creek. “Beautiful creekside dining, delicious bar drinks, broad menu but delightfully yummy food,” one fan said. Another believes the setting makes for “one of the best summertime experiences in the overall Springs area.”

SILVER: UVA WINE BAR

BRONZE: CORK & CASK

WINE LIST

GOLD: WINES OF COLORADO

8045 W. U.S. 24, Cascade, 719-684-0900

Along with a quintessential mountain feel and creekside patio dining, Wines of Colorado offers a standout wine menu with plenty of food and other beverage options. “Awesome menu of Colorado wines, beers, etc.,” one reader said. “Friendly service (where) you can still feel like you live in a small town.”

SILVER: UVA WINE BAR

BRONZE: BLACK FOREST BISTRO

WINERY

GOLD: ANTELOPE RIDGE MEAD

3355 N. Academy Blvd., 719-358-9629

Antelope Ridge Mead took first prize this year as it offers a colorful and creative atmosphere and plenty of options. From one customer: “I love this place because the service is genuine, it’s a kid friendly establishment and the mead is so delicious! There are so many flavor options.”

SILVER: DREKAR MEADERY

BRONZE: SWEET ELEPHANT