AMERICAN

GOLD: COLORADO MOUNTAIN BREWERY

1110 InterQuest Parkway, 719-434-5750; 600 S. 21st St., 719-466-8240, cmbrew.com

They have all the favorite American dishes covered. Think burgers, sandwiches, steak, beer-can chicken, salads and wraps. Great down-home dining with Colorado craft beers to wash it down. Readers said: “Amazing atmosphere,” and “Never had a bad meal and I’ve dined there many times. Diverse menu with something for everyone.”

SILVER: ATMOSPHERE GASTROPUB

Bronze: KING’S CHEF DINER

BAKERY

GOLD: BOONZAAIJER’S DUTCH BAKERY

610 E. Fillmore St., 719-264-0177, dutchpastry.com

The Dutch owner is a master of all things European pastry. The bakery is a perennial Best of the Springs winner. Voters said: “Yummm! Wish they had more room and easier access but one finds their way,” and “Love this bakery with all my heart, so soothing and the goods are delicious.”

SILVER: MARIGOLD CAFE & BAKERY

Bronze: THE FRENCH KITCHEN

BAR

GOLD: ATMOSPHERE GASTROPUB

1327 InterQuest Parkway, 719-354-4764, atmospheregastropub.com

Much more than a pub with bar grub. Here you get a true gastro experience with dishes like lobster tots and duck poutine. Voters said: “The tuna tartare is amazing,” and “Very hip atmosphere. Great food and drinks.”

SILVER: TONY’S BAR

Bronze: PATTY JEWETT BAR & GRILL

BARBECUE

GOLD: RUDY’S “COUNTRY STORE” AND BAR-B-Q

315 S. 31st St., 719-471-4120, rudysbbq.com

Here is where you can get stuffed on Texas barbecue. Be prepared to stand in line to buy cue by the half pound with all the classic sides. Readers said: “The BBQ is awesome. Full of flavor and different spices,” and “The best BBQ in Colorado Springs, hands down.”

SILVER: BIRD DOG BBQ

Bronze: FRONT RANGE BARBEQUE

BARTENDER

GOLD: MISSY LUEBBERS, THE PUBLIC HOUSE — PUB & GRILL

445 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., 719-465-3079, thepublichouseco.com

Since 2013 this neighborhood watering hole has been the place to get upscale comfort food and outstanding drinks with cocktails shaken by Missy Luebbers. Luebbers says, “She likes to make a Spa Lemonade for something crisp and refreshing on a warm patio day or put a spin on a classic with her Honey Old Fashioned featuring Breckenridge Bourbon.”

SILVER: JILLIAN GRUDZINSKI, THE WOBBLY OLIVE

Bronze: CRAIG ANDRESKI, UVA WINE BAR

BREAKFAST

GOLD: URBAN EGG A DAYTIME EATERY

Multiple locations, urbaneggeatery.com

The morning dinning crowd loves this place. And why not? It’s got all the bases covered breakfast and lunch with gourmet pancakes and sandwiches all made freshly with organic ingredients. A frequent Best of the Springs winner. One voter said, “Such great menu options, from sweet, to savory, to healthy.” Another added, “Love the gluten free pancakes.”

SILVER: OMELETTE PARLOR

Bronze: OMELETS ETC.

BREWERY

GOLD: RED LEG BREWING CO.

2323 Garden of The Gods Road, 719-598-3776, redlegbrewing.com

Spacious brewery and tasting room with a scenic view of Garden of the Gods Park. Plenty of outdoor space for dining and playing games. Readers said: “Good beer, fun atmosphere, and cool rooftop view,” and “Another family favorite hangout. Perfect to go have a drink, and even bring the kids. Corn hole, picnic tables on turf, live music. Something for everyone.”

SILVER: GOAT PATCH BREWING CO.

Bronze: BRISTOL BREWING CO.

BREW PUB

GOLD: CERBERUS BREWING CO.

702 W. Colorado Ave., 636-2337, cerberusbrewingco.com

Dog-friendly patio where you can enjoy award winning craft brews and outstanding food. Voters said: “We love the selection of food and Craft beer. They do both well.,” and “Best kitchen of any microbrewery in town.”

SILVER: COLORADO MOUNTAIN BREWERY

Bronze: PIKES PEAK BREWING CO.

BRONCOS SPORTS BAR

GOLD: BUBBA’S 33

5807 Constitution Ave., 719-576-1223, bubbas33.com

When the boys in orange hit the grid iron Bubba’s have you covered with wings, pizzas and burgers. Voters said: “Our favorite place! Sports-bar, good TV and excellent food. Kid-friendly,” and “Can’t get enough of this place. Consistently great service and food. Always a go-to for watching sports.”

SILVER: BACK EAST BAR & GRILL

Bronze: O’FURRY’S

BRUNCH

GOLD: URBAN EGG A DAYTIME EATERY

Multiple locations, urbaneggeatery.com

The place is a winner for a causal get together with friends for lunch or a business meeting. The menu has plenty of healthy options like a buddha bowl or the market salad. Readers said: “Great place to meet friends for brunch,” and “We like everything. So many great brunch options.”

SILVER: THE BROADMOOR

Bronze: OMELETTE PARLOR

BUFFET

GOLD: LITTLE NEPAL: INDIAN RESTAURANT & BAR

1747 S. 8th St., 719-477-6997, 4820 Flintridge Drive, 719-598-3428, lnepal.com

Take an exotic flavor trip without an airfare at this amazing buffet. Voters said: “Authentic and tasty Indian food,” and “Good Indian food with a reasonably priced buffet.”

SILVER: GOLDEN CORRAL BUFFET & GRILL

Bronze: KING BUFFET

BURRITOS

GOLD: MONICA’S TACO SHOP

5829 Palmer Park Blvd., 719-597-7022, monicastacoshop.dinehere.us

A frequent Best of the Springs winner the go-to taco shop is top notch. The burritos are a fan favorite. Go for the breakfast flour tortilla wrapped bundle. Voters chimed in: “Best breakfast burritos in the state,” and “Burritos are excellent.”

SILVER: ARLENE’S BEANS

Bronze: HACIENDA COLORADO

BUSINESS LUNCH

GOLD: MARIGOLD CAFE & BAKERY

4605 Centennial Blvd., 719-599-4776, marigoldcoloradosprings.com

Regulars line up for the reasonable priced big lunches. Voters said: “Recommend for lunch and dessert,” and “Marigold is a priceless gem. From their food, to the servers and owners, it’s always been my family’s happy place to celebrate. Whether we’re just dining out with local family, or dazzling our friends and family from out-of-town, you won’t find better cuisine or better people anywhere else in the city.”

SILVER: MACKENZIE’S CHOP HOUSE

Bronze: GARDEN OF THE GODS MARKET AND CAFE

CAFE

GOLD: LA BAGUETTE BAKERY, CAFE AND WINE BAR

2417 W. Colorado Ave., 719-577-4818, labaguette-co.com

The original La Baguette French bakery has been a community treasure more than 30 years. Voters said: “Excellent French onion soup and baguette,” and “The best bakery and all things bread our city has to offer.”

SILVER: THE FRENCH KITCHEN

Bronze: LOYAL COFFEE

CAJUN

GOLD: MAMA PEARL’S CAJUN KITCHEN

162 Tracker Drive, 719-964-0234, mommapearls.com

From humble beginnings this Cajun eatery is always a fun place to dine and have authentic Louisianan favorites. Crayfish boils are especially fun during the season. Voters agree: “Delicious and authentic Cajun food,” and “Best Cajun food around, and even better is the ownership. Love this place!”

SILVER: SPRINGS ORLEANS

Bronze: LUCHALS

CAKES/CUPCAKES

GOLD: BOONZAAIJER’S DUTCH BAKERY

610 E. Fillmore St., 719-264-0177, dutchpastry.com

Cakes are not only beautiful to look at they are heavenly to eat. Voters said: “Best cake ever hands down,” and “My favorite item to get here is the apricot roulade. It is amazing. Everything I have tried has been amazing.”

SILVER: NOTHING BUNDT CAKES

Bronze: GRAZE CONFECTIONS

CANDY SHOP

GOLD: ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY OLD COLORADO CITY

2431 W. Colorado Ave., 719-635-4131, rmcf.com

Hunkering for a slab of fudge or a caramel apple? This is the place to find your fix. Voters said: “Oh, love the candy. A must stop for great candies and caramel apples.”

SILVER: PATSY’S CANDY & GIFT SHOP

Bronze: ROCKET FIZZ

CARRY OUT RESTAURANT

GOLD: TEXAS ROADHOUSE

595 S. 8th St., 719-473-9711, 3120 N. Powers Blvd., 719-638-8050, texasroadhouse.com

Carry-out has gotten a new life since the pandemic shutdown with eateries stepping up their game for packaging food to-go. This is the first year to acknowledge those who embraced the challenge. Voters liked this steak haven as a stand out for getting the job done.

SILVER: ARLENE’S BEANS

Bronze: COLONEL MUSTARD’S SANDWICH EMPORIUM

CASUAL DINING

GOLD: P74 THE DOWNTOWN PANINO’S

604 N. Tejon St., 719-635-7452, paninosdowntown.com

The family-owned eatery has been a mainstay downtown more than 40 years. The go-to panino sandwich is a winner. Voters said: “Wonderful paninos, which come in a variety of ingredients. Great service,” and “Nothing compares. You want Italian? This is the best.”

SILVER: PATTY JEWETT BAR & GRILL

Bronze: T-BIRDS TACOS & TEQUILA

CHEAP EATS

GOLD: BRAKEMAN’S BURGERS

10 S. Sierra Madre St., 719-375-8769, brakemansburgers.com

Located in the historic Old Train Depot downtown this is a family-friendly place for outstanding burgers, pizzas and craft beers. Save room for ice cream sundae. Voters said: “Fun to dine by the railroad,” and “Love the relleno burger. Creative!”

SILVER: IN-N-OUT BURGER

Bronze: MONICA’S TACO SHOP

CHEESECAKE

GOLD: MARIGOLD CAFE & BAKERY

4605 Centennial Blvd., 719-599-4776, marigoldcoloradosprings.com

A perineal Best Of the Springs winner for all thing sweet and the cheesecake is a favorite treat. Voters said, “Delicious food and desserts. Very personable staff,” and “Delicious desserts. Wide variety. Reasonable prices.”

SILVER: DEATH BY CHEESECAKE

Bronze: DECADENT COLORADO SPRINGS

CHEF

GOLD: BROTHER LUCK-FOUR BY BROTHER LUCK & THE STUDIO

321 N. Tejon St., 719-434-2741, fourbybrotherluck.com

Year-after-year Luck continues to garner awards and accolades for his culinary talents. Through his charity work and appearances on TV reality shows he shines the light on the culinary community of the Springs. Voters said, “Just an awesome chef with a caring heart for his community and the food he creates,” and “Our star chef! Delicious everything and so classy.”

SILVER: FRANCO PISANI — PARAVICINI’S ITALIAN BISTRO & RISTORANTE DI SOPRA

Bronze: STEVEN BAILEY — ATMOSPHEREGASTROPUB

CHICKEN SANDWICH

GOLD: CHICK-FIL-A

Multiple locations, chick-fil-a.com

Customers are in love with the chicken served at this fast-food Mecca. Most of the stores have multiple drive-up lanes to handle the demand. Voters said, “Best chicken sandwich,” and “Oh, so delicious are the original chicken sandwiches, cool wraps and milkshakes.”

SILVER: BIRDCALL — COLORADO SPRINGS

Bronze: CLUCKIN CHICKEN FOOD TRAILER

CHICKEN WINGS

GOLD: O’FURRY’S BAR

900 E. Fillmore St., 719-634-3106, ofurrys.com

This former carriage house, which is attached to the Omelette Parlor, is a go-to for the delicious, double dipped, crispy chicken wings. Voters said, “Double dipped wings,” and “Hands down best wings. Such a cool little spot to enjoy cheap drinks and good food.”

SILVER: WINGSTOP

Bronze: O’MALLEY’S

CHINESE

GOLD: COAL MINE DRAGON

1720 W. Uintah St., 578-5430, coalminedragon8.com

They have the bases covered for Chinese go-to options soups, dumplings, egg foo young, fried rice, and family dinners. Voters said, “Been coming since I was a kid. Best Chinese in town,” and “Good food. Good prices. Nice staff. Timely service.”

SILVER: P.F. CHANG’S

Bronze: SHANGRI-LA RESTAURANT EAST

COFFEE DRIVE-THRU

GOLD: DUTCH BROS COFFEE

Multiple locations, dutchbros.com

There’s never a time that there isn’t a line waiting for coffee and other specialty drinks at this fun spot. You won’t mind waiting to give or get your orders because the staff is personable and keep you entertained. Voters said, “Obsessed with every drink on the menu. And the service and community are the best,” and “The drinks are great, but the people will keep you coming back.”

SILVER: STARBUCKS

Bronze: ZIGGI’S COFFEE

COFFEE SHOP

GOLD: PIKES PERK COFFEE AND TEAHOUSE

5965 N. Academy Blvd., 719-522-1432, pikesperk.com

Since opening in 2003, this place has been considered the “Cheers” of coffee shops. It’s the place for community gathering, networking, meeting friends and hunkering down to work. They have earned a reputation as the place to go for quality coffee, tea, local beers and ciders, and pastries. Voters said, “Love the knowledgeable staff and kind patrons.”

SILVER: WAYFINDER COFFEE CO.

Bronze: LOYAL COFFEE

COFFEE SHOP — NON-FRANCHISED

GOLD: WAYFINDER COFFEE CO

6140 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 719-264-2386, wayfindercoffee.com

Coffees are sourced from around the world and roasted in house. All day menu of food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Voters said, “Very quaint, adorable coffee shop. Go there to work, or enjoy conversation with friends over coffee,” and “Just an amazing ambiance, fun coffee drinks if you like ’em sweet.”

SILVER: THE PERK DOWNTOWN

Bronze: LOYAL COFFEE

COLORADO CUISINE

GOLD: THE MARGARITA AT PINE CREEK

7350 Pine Creek Road, 719-598-8667, margaritaatpinecreek.com

Chef Eric Viedt is passionate about Colorado food and products. He goes out of his way shop locally to prepare his inspired cuisine. He opens the spacious grounds around the restaurant to host a local farmer and art market on Saturdays. Voters said, “Love the summer farmers market and weekend brunch,” and “I especially love this restaurant in the summer when we can enjoy their outdoor area.”

SILVER: COLORADO MOUNTAIN BREWERY

Bronze: BLACK FOREST BISTRO

CRAFTED COCKTAIL

GOLD: MAPLE BACON OLD FASHIONED AT BLACK FOREST BISTRO

6750 Shoup Road, 719-459-7884, bfbistro.com

Everything is better with bacon including this spin on a classic whiskey cocktail. Check out the bistro on Thirsty Thursdays for drink specials.

SILVER: THE LIBERATOR AT 1350 DISTILLING

Bronze: BOURBON BLUES AT UVA WINE BAR

CUBAN

GOLD: PIGLATIN COCINA

2825 Dublin Blvd., 375-0939, piglatincocina.com

From popular food truck to bustling neighborhood hangout, owners Andres and Trisha Velez have mastered Latino fusion foods to perfection. You’ll find dishes like spicy mojo sauced pork sided with platanos maduros (fried sweet plantains) or tostones (fried green plantains). Voters said, “Piglatin has great, flavorful food and such a fun atmosphere,” and “Some of the best food. Good margaritas served in a fun funky environment.”

SILVER: “LUCY I’M HOME” The Flavor of Cuba

Bronze: SHUGA’S

DELI

GOLD: MOLLICA’S ITALIAN MARKET AND DELI

985 W. Garden of the Gods Road, 719-598-1088, mollicas.com

Since 1987 the family owned Italian market, deli, restaurant, and catering service has been a vibrant place for the community. Voters said, “The only place in town to get many authentic Italian items,” and “A great resource for lovers of Italian food and supplies.”

SILVER: WOOGLIN’S DELI & CAFE

Bronze: OLIVER’S DELI

DESSERT

GOLD: MARIGOLD CAFE & BAKERY

4605 Centennial Blvd., 719-599-4776, marigoldcoloradosprings.com

When it comes to Best Of the Springs winning eatery, Marigold takes the awards in almost every category for ooey-gooey, yummy treats. And desserts are another notch on the winner’s belt. Voters said, “Great restaurant and desserts,” and “You have to have their carrot cake.”

SILVER: BJ’S VELVET FREEZ

Bronze: JOSH & JOHN’S ICE CREAM

DINER

GOLD: BLACK BEAR DINER COLORADO SPRINGS

1340 Garden Of The Gods Road., 719-268-6874, 975 N. Academy Blvd., 719-314-3616

This California-based chain is known for large portions of comfort food, like chicken fried steak with eggs and hash browns. Breakfast served all day. Voters said, “Such a variety to choose from and always delicious, not to mention very generous servings,” and “Always nice staff and delicious home-style food.”

SILVER: KING’S CHEF DINER

Bronze: ROSIE’S DINER

DISTILLERY

GOLD: AXE AND THE OAK DISTILLERY

4665 Town Center Drive, 719-203-5142, axeandtheoakdistillery.com

This was one of the first whiskey distilleries in Colorado Springs and has become a national award winning bottler. The fresh Rocky Mountain water and locally grown grains are credited with for the smooth tasting golden liquid. Voters said, “Best Bourbon hands down,” and “Great burgers here! The whiskey burger is awesome.”

SILVER: 1350 DISTILLING

Bronze: DISTILLERY 291

DIVE BAR

GOLD: TONY’S BAR

326 N. Tejon St., 719-228-6566, tonysdowntownbar.com

For more than 15 years Tony’s is the place to enjoy Midwestern grub and brews on game days, happy hour every day, and Bloody Mary Sundays. It’s family-friendly spot to have butter burgers, fried white cheddar cheese curds, beer-battered walleye (comes with any draft beer every Friday), Reubens on marble rye bread and from-scratch beer cheese soup. Voters said, “Great atmosphere and amazing service,” and “A proper dive bar.”

SILVER: O’FURRY’S

Bronze: BENNY’S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

DOG FRIENDLY BREWERY

GOLD: PUB DOG COLORADO

2207 Bott Ave., 719-375-0771, pubdogcolorado.com

There’s a 3,000-square-foot, fenced-in, off-leash area for fur babies to play while you dine. The dog yard is complete with toys and lots of fur friends. Voters said, “My favorite place to take my pup is the Pub Dog. It’s a win-win for the entire family,” and “A restaurant you can take dogs inside while you eat, enough said — this place is awesome.”

SILVER: RED LEG BREWING CO.

Bronze: CERBERUS BREWING CO.

DOG FRIENDLY RESTAURANT OR BAR

GOLD: LAZY DOG RESTAURANT & BAR

7605 N. Academy Blvd., 719-445-5851, order.lazydogrestaurants.com/menu/colorado-springs

The dog-themed eatery serves an upscale family-friendly menu. You’ll find starters, soups, salads, sandwiches and burgers. Try the bison meat loaf for a hearty entrée. Frozen TV dinners to take home are winners too. Voters said, “Love their friendly atmosphere and that dogs are welcome,” and “I can bring my dog! Oh, and the food and service are excellent.”

SILVER: PUB DOG COLORADO

Bronze: CERBERUS BREWING CO.

DOUGHNUTS

GOLD: AMY’S DONUTS

2704 E. Fountain Blvd., 632-0512; 3765 Bloomington St., 719-465-1942, amysdonuts.com

Since 2013 Amy’s Donuts have taken Colorado Springs by storm. They couldn’t get a second location open fast enough. There are more than 100 flavor choices. Voters said, “They have the craziest flavors but they are so good,” and “Incredibly large and unique selection of donuts.”

SILVER: KRISPY KREME

Bronze: DONUT MILL

DOWNTOWN LUNCH

GOLD: RED GRAVY ITALIAN BISTRO

23 S. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, 719-635-7661, redgravyco.com

Eric Brenner brought his St. Louis style of Italian food to Colorado Springs in 2016. Called Red Gravy, it’s what St. Louis Italian immigrants called their red pasta sauce. He serves elevated dishes in a relaxed atmosphere. Don’t miss the Sunday night dinner series, which is an intimate cooking class held in Blue at Red Gravy, a lounge at the rear of the restaurant. Voters said, “Was really impressed with the quality of the dishes here. Very flavorful sauces,” and “Good Italian in a no-frills setting.”

SILVER: POOR RICHARD’S

Bronze: COLORADO CRAFT

ENCHILADAS

GOLD: ARLENE’S BEANS, SALSA AND CATERING

366 2nd St., arlenesbeans.com

Straight out of New Mexico, Arlene Padilla, knows how to coaxes the most flavor from dried red chiles. Her enchiladas bathed in the brick-colored red sauce is the real deal. Voters said, “Great New Mexican food from one of the best families in the area,” and “I’m continually blown away by the tasty food I’ve gotten here.”

SILVER: JOSE MULDOON’S

Bronze: SEÑOR MANUEL MEXICAN CUISINE

FAST FOOD

GOLD: CHICK-FIL-A

Multiple locations, chick-fil-a.com

There are at least two drive-thru lines and sometimes three to make getting your chicken fix lightning fast. Voters said, “My pleasure,” with a smile, is how they respond to “thank you” every time. Good customer service,” and “Quick and good service, friendly employees.”

SILVER: IN-N-OUT BURGER

Bronze: RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS

FINE DINING

GOLD: PEPPER TREE RESTAURANT

888 W. Moreno Ave., 719-471-4888, peppertreecs.com

Elegant dining room with expertly trained wait staff who preform tableside flamed dishes for show-stopping flair. Voters said, “Probably the fanciest steak place in town, but oh you haven’t had a steak quite like this. This is definitely a special occasion-splurge date kind of place, but you will leave feeling like you are like royalty.””

SILVER: THE MELTING POT

BRONZE (TIE): THE MARGARITA AT PINE CREEK AND MONA LISA FONDUE RESTAURANT

FISH TACO

GOLD: BONEFISH GRILL

5102 N. Nevada Ave., 719-598-0826, locations.bonefishgrill.com/Colorado/Colorado-springs

One of the many popular dishes on the menu at this eatery. The fish is fried perfectly with a crunchy crust and steaming, hot, flaky fish. Voters said, “Bonefish Grill is our go-to restaurant for seafood. Classy restaurant with delicious food and drinks.”

SILVER: FUZZY’S TACO SHOP

Bronze: LA’AU’S TACO SHOP

FOOD TRUCK

GOLD: CHEF BOB’S LOBSTAH TRAP

5660 Barnes Road, 424-7645, thelobstahtrap.com

An award-winning chef, straight out of Watertown just outside of Boston, MA, he has brought land-locked Colorado Spring lobster. You can catch the truck around town or enjoy your lobster fix at his sit-down restaurant. Voters said, “OMG! I’m glad I found this place. The seafood is incredible.”

SILVER: ROLL UP FOOD TRUCK

Bronze: MATEO’S FOOD TRUCK

FRENCH

GOLD: LA BAGUETTE — OLD COLORADO CITY

2417 W. Colorado Ave., 719-577-4818, labaguette-co.com

This is one of the first places Colorado Springs experienced authentic French baguettes and other French pastries and Parisian delicacies. Voters said, “Love this place in Old Colorado City. everything is yummy,” and “The best bakery and all things bread our city has to offer.”

SILVER: MARIGOLD CAFE & BAKERY

Bronze: THE FRENCH KITCHEN

FRENCH ONION SOUP

GOLD: LA BAGUETTE — OLD COLORADO CITY

2417 W. Colorado Ave., 719-577-4818, labaguette-co.com

A perennial Best of the Springs winner for all things French, especially the cheese crowned French onion soup. Voters said: “Excellent French onion soup and baguette,” and “Awesome French onion soup, great atmosphere, love this little restaurant.”

SILVER: MARIGOLD CAFE & BAKERY

Bronze: LA BAGUETTE FRENCH BISTRO

FRIED CHICKEN

GOLD: JUNIPER VALLEY RANCH

16350 S. Colorado 115, 719-576-0741, junipervalleyranch.com

Such a lovely family-run eatery that for years has been the go-to spot for family-style fried chicken dinners with all the fixings. Voters said, “Hands down the best fried Chicken in COS,” and “Family-style, fried chicken like grandma made.”

SILVER: RAISING CANE’S CHICKEN FINGERS

Bronze: CHICK-FIL-A

FRIES

GOLD: RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS AND BREWS

Multiple locations, locations.redrobin.com/co/colorado-springs

Brace yourself for huge burgers and mountains of golden fries. Voters said, “I love their tavern burger and fries,” and “You can’t beat the bottomless fries and broccoli.”

SILVER: FIVE GUYS

Bronze: SKIRTED HEIFER

FROZEN YOGURT

GOLD: LULU’S FROZEN YOGURT

9475 Briar Village Point, 719-445-0734,

lulusyogurt.com

Since 2020 this heaven of creaminess has been a Best of the Springs gold winner. And why not? With 24 flavors of yogurt, sorbet and gelato including dairy-free and gluten-free options, along with more than 90 candy, nut, cereal and fresh fruit toppings, there’s something to please everyone. Voters said, “Perfect spot on a warm spring or summer day. Staff is always great, too,” and “This place is amazing. A fun and unique treat in an easy-to-access location.”

SILVER: YoYogurt

Bronze: iTopIt

GASTROPUB

GOLD: ODYSSEY GASTROPUB

311 N. Tejon St., 719-999-5127, odysseymenus.com

Year-after-year this special downtown eatery is in the winner’s circle of Best of the Springs. The travel-themed urban bar has a great vibe where you can meet friends and have outstanding food. Voters said, “A chill, cool place to grab a bite to eat and drink,” and “Always an inventive menu.”

SILVER: ATMOSPHERE GASTROPUB

Bronze: BLACK FOREST BISTRO

GERMAN

GOLD: EDELWEISS RESTAURANT

34 E. Ramona Ave., 719-633-2220, edelweissrest.com

Another Best of the Springs perennial winner. How can you beat the Bavarian atmosphere inside and out. Like a trip to Germany with out bothering with the hassle of travel. The food is as authentic as you’ll find in our village. Voters said, “Authentic German food, great beer and wine, beautiful patio especially on summer nights, indoor seating feels like you are part of the family,” and “It’s like going back to Germany. Authentic food with a lovely ambiance — our go-to for a nice night out.”

SILVER: UWE’S GERMAN RESTAURANT

Bronze: WIMBERGER’S OLD WORLD BAKERY AND DELICATESSEN

GLUTEN-FREE RESTAURANT/BAKERY

GOLD: MONSE’S PUPUSERIA

115 S. 25th St., 719-473-0877, monsestasteofelsalvador.online

Monse Hines has been charming our city at her Salvadorian Pupuseria for years. Those wishing to avoid gluten can have their needs met here with the 100% gluten-free menu that is offered. Voters said, “A fantastic option to visit with friends with celiac or gluten intolerance. And a yummy option too,” and “One of the only places I can eat, so grateful to have a taste gluten-free dedicated restaurant.”

SILVER: TAPATERIA

Bronze: MOCHI THAI’M DONUTS

GREEN CHILI

GOLD: KING’S CHEF DINER

110 E. Costilla St., 634-9135; 131 E. Bijou St., 719-636-5010, kingschefdiner.com

If you can stand the heat of the green pods, you’ll love this place. The best of Colorado’s Pueblo green chili is ladled up on most dishes. Voters said, “Best green chili and breakfast burrito,” and “Their green chili is out of this world.”

SILVER: WESTERN OMELETTE (Original Est. 1992)

Bronze: ARLENE’S BEANS SALSA AND CATERING