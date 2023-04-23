B&B

GOLD: OLD TOWN GUEST HOUSE

115 S. 26th St., 719-632-9194

oldtown-guesthouse.com

Travelers are so enthusiastic they say they will always stay at a B&B after their time at Old Town. So many kudos to the owners for their personal care at this multiple-year Best of.

SILVER: HOLDEN HOUSE 1902 BED & BREAKFAST

BATHROOM

GOLD: LA BAGUETTE FRENCH BISTRO

4440 N. Chestnut St., 719-599-0686

labaguettefrenchbistro.com

A French theme is popular at the bistro and in the roomy bathroom with its memories of France.

SILVER: ICONS

BRONZE: 1350 DISTILLING

BINGO HALL

GOLD: CAREFREE BINGO

3440 N. Carefree Circle N., 719-591-7835, carefreebingo.com

Voters say this is their favorite spot to fill those cards and meet their friends.

SILVER: BINGO WORLD

BRONZE: DAV 26

BOWLING ALLEY

GOLD: THE SUMMIT INTERQUEST

1180 Interquest Parkway, 719-278-3861

playatthesummit.com/interquest

So many entertainment things to do in one spot. A colorful spot for bowling and leagues, laser tag for fans and a full arcade. And now try high tech with SPARK, bowling lanes with AI (augmented reality).

SILVER: HARMONY BOWL

BRONZE: PEAK BOWL

CITY PARK

GOLD: GARDEN OF THE GODS

1805 N. 30th St., 719-634-6666, gardenofgods.com

This amazing park filled with so much natural beauty belongs to everyone. It can be found everywhere on bucket lists and don’t-miss places to visit. For area residents it’s the peaceful spot with towering red rocks and breathtaking views of Pikes Peak. Hike and bike here, always the place to bring visitors, have a picnic, stop to take a deep breath during a workday, see the wildlife and even get married. Voters had a lot to say!

SILVER: FOX RUN REGIONAL PARK

BRONZE: JOHN VENEZIA COMMUNITY PARK

CLIMBING WALL

GOLD: CITYROCK

21 N. Nevada Ave., 719-634-9099, climbcityrock.com

CityRock has it all and has for years, say the climbing and bouldering fans. After scaling the indoor heights, there’s even an eatery. The kiddos can get an early start, with classes starting at age 3. Itty bitty ones can visit The Aerie, their own unique climbing play area. “Come climb, everyone” is the invitation from voters.

SILVER: GRIPSTONE CLIMBING & FITNESS

BRONZE: SPRINGS CLIMBING CENTER

COLORADO SKI AREA

GOLD: BRECKENRIDGE

breckenridge.com

It’s beautiful Breck with some of the best ski-season celebration events in the state to go along with sensational skiing and snowboarding.

SILVER: MONARCH MOUNTAIN

BRONZE: COPPER MOUNTAIN

DOG PARK

GOLD: BEAR CREEK DOG PARK

21st and Rio Grande streets, 719-520-7529

communityservices.elpasoco.com

The parking lot is always packed as the dogs recognize their spot to run and play and jump in the creek. There’s a big-dog area and a small-dog area, too. Bring your hiking shoes and your dog-poop bags and join the fun, say voters.

SILVER: FOX RUN DOG PARK

BRONZE: FOUNTAIN CREEK REGIONAL PARK

FITNESS CLASSES

GOLD: The YMCA

Multiple locations, all areas, ppymca.org

Find your location and there are classes of all types to choose from.

SILVER: ORANGETHEORY FINESS

BRONZE: TRAIN WITH JOE

FUN WAY TO SUPPORT CHARITY

GOLD: PAWTOBERFEST — HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PIKES PEAK REGION

610 Abbot Lane, 719-473-1741, hsppr.org

Happy humans, happy pups. Hooray for the annual combination of beer garden and dog walk activities. “One of the best fundraisers ever,” say enthusiastic dog lovers.

SILVER: CRAFT FOR A CAUSE AT RED LEG BREWING

BRONZE: THE Y 5K RACE SERIES

GOLF COURSE

GOLD: PATTY JEWETT GOLF COURSE

900 E. Espanola St., 719-385-5967

coloradosprings.gov

Golfers have had a love affair with Patty Jewett Golf Course dating from the city’s earliest days in the late 1800s and then, since 1919, as city owned property. They talk about driving beneath a canopy of 100-year-old trees up to the club house and looking beyond to the west from the golf courses, one 18 holes, another one nine, to the mountain scape beyond. Voters enthuse about the excellent bar and grill, with special features like popular weekend brunches, summer concerts and a highly popular prime rib dinner night.

SILVER: EISENHOWER GOLF COURSE, AIR FORCE ACADEMY

BRONZE: CHEROKEE RIDGE GOLF COURSE

GYM/HEALTH CLUB

GOLD: THE YMCA

Multiple locations, all areas, ppymca.org

Its convenient locations and strong schedules are popular with voters of all ages.

SILVER: ORANGETHEORY FITNESS

BRONZE: TRAIN WITH JOE

HOTEL

GOLD: THE BROADMOOR

1 Lake Ave., 844-602-3343, broadmoor.com

Winning the top five-star awards is a way of life for The Broadmoor. Most recently, the resort received five stars in the Forbes Travel Guide’s 2023 Star Awards for luxury hotels. This was the 63rd consecutive year for the designation, leading all of the world’s hotels. Just one of many five-star designations. Visitors can’t say enough wonderful things about the elegant hotel, the staff and they love its pet-friendly ways.

SILVER: BUFFALO LODGE BICYCLE RESORT

BRONZE: KINSHIP LANDING

IMPRESSIVE OUTING

GOLD: GLEN EYRIE CASTLE

3820 N. 30th St., 719-265-7050, gleneyrie.org

Those who spend time at city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer’s castle wax poetic about the peace they find there, the history they learn, the gentle time spent watching eagles, hawks and bighorn sheep, and an opportunity to experience a special High Tea.

SILVER: GARDEN OF THE GODS VISITOR AND NATURE CENTER

BRONZE: PIKES PEAK COG RAILWAY

LUNCH TIME/AFTER WORK HIKE

GOLD: GARDEN OF THE GODS

1805 N. 30th St., 719-634-6666, gardenofgods.com

A perfect place, close by, for down time amid towering red-rock formations, said voters and regular visitors.

SILVER: PALMER PARK

BRONZE: UTE VALLEY PARK

MARTIAL ARTS

GOLD: TRAIN WITH JOE

4835 Barnes Road, 719-229-2639, trainwithjoe.com

Those who train with Joe Ramirez say this is why the top honors have been his since 2010.

SILVER: ACADEMY OF LIFE AND LEADERSHIP TAEKWONDO

BRONZE: CHAMPIONSHIP MARTIAL ARTS, TRIBE

MOUNTAIN BIKE TRAIL

GOLD: NEW SANTA FE REGIONAL TRAIL

Along the abandoned railroad right of way, Palmer Lake to the Air Force Academy, 719-520-7529, communityservices.elpasoco.com

Fourteen comfortable, foothills miles. Trailheads at Palmer Lake and Third Street in Monument, also access at Highway 105 in Monument. For now the trailhead and North Gate parking lot are closed during construction of the Air Force Academy Visitors Center.

SILVER: UTE VALLEY PARK

BRONZE: CAPTAIN JACK’S TRAIL

NEIGHBORHOOD

GOLD: WOLF RANCH

Northeast off Research Parkway, wolf-ranch.com

A growing master-planned community, multiple builders. Elevation 6,500 feet. Residents say they appreciate that it’s family oriented with a Recreation Center, 6-acre park and Woof Ranch Dog Park.

SILVER: PATTY JEWETT

BRONZE: ROCKRIMMON

NEIGHBORHOOD PARK

GOLD: FOX RUN REGIONAL PARK

El Paso County in Black Forest, Northgate Road to Roller Coaster Road and Stella Drive, tinyurl.com/9tthz8a6

Pastoral setting in the ponderosa forest, with two lakes. Miles of hiking and, say voters, one of the favorites is the 4.5-mile Fox Run Loop Trail. Playgrounds, pavilions, playing fields, a climbing rock and picnic areas. An enthusiastic fan of the regional park said, “It is fantastic and will be even more awesome when the Nature Center is built.”

SILVER: BEAR CREEK REGIONAL PARK

BRONZE: UTE VALLEY PARK

NONPROFIT 501(c)(3)

GOLD: LIFE NETWORK

Colorado Springs Pregnancy Centers, 3700 Galley Road, 3925 Centennial Blvd., 97 Widefield Blvd.; Life Network Family Thrift Store, 5406 N. Academy Blvd., elifenetwork.com

Nonprofit mission: “to cultivate a community that values life through the love of Christ; alternatives to those facing unplanned pregnancies,” parenting education and services for fathers.

SILVER: HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PIKES PEAK REGION

BRONZE: CARE AND SHARE FOOD BANK

ORGANIZATION TO VOLUNTEER FOR

GOLD: CARE AND SHARE FOOD BANK

2605 Preamble Point, 719-528-1247,

tinyurl.com/2ae5vefe

There are so many ways people of every age volunteer at Care and Share Food Bank to help ensure that everyone in Southern Colorado can have nutritious food. Each year more than 44,000 hours are donated to do whatever is necessary toward the nonprofit’s “hunger-free vision.” Volunteers are individuals, families, friends, co-workers, school groups, faith groups and more. To see the schedule for volunteers, go to tinyurl.com/2ae5vefe

SILVER: HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PIKES PEAK REGION

BRONZE: COS I LOVE YOU

PERSON WHO MAKES A DIFFERENCE

GOLD: BETH ALESSIO, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF SOUTHERN COLORADO

When she was honored in 2021 on her 20th anniversary leading the home away from home for families with hospitalized, critically ill children, her staff and board saluted Beth Alessio as “dynamic, articulate, gentle, compassionate, caring, principled, a good leader!” That adds up to her being “a keeper,” they said, and voters agreed again this year, saying those descriptive words will always continue to describe Beth. She was credited with leading the drive to build a new Ronald McDonald House within walking distance of the new Children’s Hospital in north Colorado Springs where it now serves 650 or more families annually. More are served in family rooms in two area hospitals. “Beth always makes a difference,” said an admirer.

SILVER: ARLENE PADILLA, OWNER, ARLENE’S BEANS

BRONZE: JAMES PROBY, MEN’S XCHANGE

PERSONAL TRAINER

GOLD: JOE RAMIREZ

4835 Barnes Road, 719-229-2639, trainwithjoe.com

His clients have voted Joe Ramirez the top trainer in Colorado Springs since 2010.

SILVER: OLIVIA BUKOWSKI

BRONZE: TINA GRONE

PHILANTHROPIC BUSINESS

GOLD: CAMBIO YOGA

3326 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suites 100 & 200, 1604 E. Pikes Peak Ave., cambioyoga.com

Family owned and donation based yoga. Voters appreciate a very diverse schedule of classes available.

SILVER: EMERGE AQUAPONICS

BRONZE: EL POMAR FOUNDATION

PLACE TO DO PILATES

GOLD: CLUB PILATES

Multiple locations, clubpilates.com

Those participating in the Reformer Pilates classes voted their support of the instructors and “the ease of getting classes.” One said she is “truly enjoying my Pilates journey from beginner to advanced classes.”

SILVER: REVIBE PILATES AND BODYWORK

BRONZE: THE YMCA

PLACE TO DO YOGA

GOLD: CAMBIO YOGA

3326 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suites 100 & 200, 1604 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; cambioyoga.com

Family owned and donation based yoga. Voters appreciate a very diverse schedule of classes available.

SILVER: HIPPIE SOUL YOGA

BRONZE: THE Y

PLACE TO GAZE AT PIKES PEAK

GOLD: MESA OVERLOOK

A tiny area to pull over and pause as everyone takes spectacular photos of Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods … and selfies.

3586–3604 Mesa Road

SILVER: GARDEN OF THE GODS ROAD

BRONZE: PALMER PARK

PLACE TO PROPOSE

GOLD: GARDEN OF THE GODS

1805 N. 30th St., 719-634-6666, gardenofgods.com

Voters filled ballot comments with personal memories of that special moment in their lives surrounded by natural beauty.

SILVER: THE BROADMOOR

BRONZE: CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO

SWIMMING POOL

GOLD: THE YMCA

Multiple locations, all areas, ppymca.org

SILVER: VILLA SPORT AND SPA

BRONZE: GARDEN OF THE GODS CLUB AND SPA

TRAIL

GOLD: RED ROCK CANYON OPEN SPACE

3550 W. High St. at U.S. 24, 719-385-5950, coloradosprings.gov

More than 20 trails go through the popular open space and they’re so loved that major trail improvements, planting native vegetation and damage corrections are being made this spring and summer. Reclamation work on Red Rock Canyon Trail and Roundup Trail, much like what has already been completed on Greenlee Trail and Lion Trail. Red Rock just keeps getting better and better say the understanding hikers, walkers and cyclists.

SILVER: SEVEN BRIDGES TRAIL

BRONZE: UTE VALLEY PARK

VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESS

GOLD: DART WARS

5850 Championship View, 13280 Touchstone View, 719-301-7654, dartwars.com

The “Indoor Nerf Battle Arena” is really competitive and fun, raved youngsters and teens, especially the sports-loving boys. A big thumbs-up as a great birthday party spot, said voters.

SILVER: RED LEG BREWING CO.

BRONZE: JACK QUINN’S IRISH PUB AND RESTAURANT