ACUPUNCTURIST
GOLD: PEACEFUL POINTS ACUPUNCTURE AND CHINESE HERBS
5265 N. Academy Blvd., 719-291-4006, peacefulpoints.com
Owner and acupuncturist Shelly Greene, a multiple Best of the Springs winner, offers a variety of treatments including cupping, herbology, electrical stimulation and cosmetic acupuncture. One voter raved, “Shelly helped heal some serious foot issues!”
SILVER: HEART TO HEART COUNSELING CENTER
BRONZE: EAST WINDS ACUPUNCTURE
AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM
GOLD: ACADEMY OF CHILDREN’S THEATRE (ACT)
481 Windchime Place, 719-331-2434, actcoloroado.net
The Academy of Children’s Theatre offers youngsters a myriad of outlets for self-expression. Voters called the theatre a “fantastic opportunity” and “excellent learning experience,” overseen by “great people.”
Silver: J&J HIP HOP DANCE COMPANY
BRONZE: TURNING POINTE DANCE
ALLERGIST
GOLD: COLORADO ENT & ALLERGY
Multiple locations: 719-867-7800, coloradoent.com
Praised by Springs voters as “patient and understanding,” Colorado ENT and Allergy’s medical professionals offer a broad spectrum of quality ear, nose, throat, head and neck treatments. Voters used superlatives like, “Amazing!” and “The best!”
SILVER: ASPIRE ASTHMA AND ALLERGY
BRONZE: CHRISTOPHER WEBBER, M.D.
AUDIOLOGY PRACTICE
GOLD: APEX AUDIOLOGY
1902 W. Colorado Ave., No. 110, 719-247-9000, apexaudiology.com
A practice with locations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Cañon City, Apex’s hearing aids and audiology treatments earned raves from satisfied patients. “Wonderful customer service, treats you like family,” one voter said.
SILVER: PEAK VIEW AUDIOLOGY
BRONZE: COLORADO SPRINGS EAR ASSOCIATES
CHIROPRACTOR
GOLD: THE SPINE AND SPORT CENTER
5962 Stetson Hills Blvd., 719-596-8700, spineandsportcenter.com
The recovery specialists offer state-of-the-art chiropractic, massage, and rehab services. “Let me tell you … Dr. Shane Conrad knows what he’s doing,” said one voter. “Best chiropractic care in the Springs,” said another.
SILVER: WOW FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC
BRONZE: TRUE NORTH CHIROPRACTIC
COLLEGE FOR ASSOCIATE DEGREE
GOLD: PIKES PEAK STATE COLLEGE
Main Campus: 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave., 719-520-2000, pikespeak.edu
The former Pikes Peak Community College has added a number of four-year degree programs to its affordable course catalog. According to one voter, the college “has really upped their game.” Another called PPSC a “real haven of learning for the military component of our community.”
SILVER: PIMA MEDICAL INSTITUTE — COLORADO SPRINGS
BRONZE: INTELLITEC COLLEGE-CORPORATE
COLLEGE FOR BACHELOR’S OR MASTER’S DEGREE
GOLD: UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO COLORADO SPRINGS
Main Campus: 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 719-255-8227, uccs.edu
The university offers a widely varied list of curricula through six colleges and schools. Voters praised UCCS as the “best college education for your money” and marveled at its “beautiful campus” and “caring staff.”
SILVER: COLORADO COLLEGE
BRONZE: COLORADO CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY
CONTINUING EDUCATION
GOLD: UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO COLORADO SPRINGS
SILVER: PIKES PEAK STATE COLLEGE
BRONZE: CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE
DAY TRIP
GOLD: CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO
4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, 719-633-9925, cmzoo.org
Recently listed among the top five zoos in the U.S., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is a perennial favorite of Colorado Springs resident and a must-visit location for out-of-towners. Many residents consider it a “local gem,” and one voter is convinced it is the “top zoo in the nation.”
SILVER: GARDEN OF THE GODS
BRONZE: CAVE OF THE WINDS MOUNTAIN PARK
DAY CARE CENTER
GOLD: LITTLE SUNSHINE’S PLAYHOUSE AND PRESCHOOL OF COLORADO SPRINGS
1245 Tenderfoot Hill Road, 719-576-9789, littlesunshine.com
Lauded by many Springs parents as a “second home” to their little ones, Little Sunshine’s Playhouse is committed to developing a love of learning through play. “Hands down the best,” gushed one voter. “They always make sure my kids are comfortable and taken care of,” said another.
SILVER: HOPE MONTESSORI ACADEMY
BRONZE: LITTLE SPROUTS LEARNING CENTER-CHAPEL HILLS
DENTAL PRACTICE
GOLD: SPRINGS DENTISTRY
6665 Delmonico Drive, Suite C, 719-599-5700, springsdentistry.com
A practice that takes pride in delivering quality oral care at affordable prices, Springs Dentistry is touted by one voter as an “excellent practice with great customer care and service.” The plaudits continue: “Staff and docs are wonderful.” “The supporting assistants caring and competent.”
SILVER: COMFORT DENTAL
BRONZE: Crossroads Dentistry
DENTISTRY FOR KIDS
GOLD: SIMPLY KIDS DENTAL
1910 Vindicator Drive, 719-598-5437, simplykidsdental.com
“They take such good care of our children’s teeth!” said one voter of the children’s dental practice, whose website states that new patients are always welcome. “Good dentist for kids,” said another voter.
SILVER: KIDS ROCK PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY
BRONZE: SMILE ORTHODONTICS & PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
GOLD: FREEDOM ELEMENTARY
5280 Butterfield Drive; 719-228-0800, d11.org/freedom
The District 11 elementary school showcases its student achievement with displays like the Student Art Gallery and its Science and Engineering Hall. “Teachers and staff are incredible,” said one admirer. “I cannot thank this school enough!” exclaimed a Freedom Elementary parent.
SILVER: TRAILBLAZER ELEMENTARY
BRONZE: ROCKY MOUNTAIN CLASSICAL ACADEMY
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL EDUCATOR
GOLD: CHRISTY HELTON, CHINOOK TRAIL ELEMENTARY
Best of the Springs voters praise Helton, a fourth-grade teacher at the District 20 elementary school, as an “above and beyond type” who is “so beloved by her students.”
SILVER: VIRGINIA STEWART, SCOTT ELEMENTARY
BRONZE: MICHELLE ZILVERBERG, FREEDOM ELEMENTARY
EYE CARE/OPTOMETRIST
GOLD: EYE ASSOCIATES OF COLORADO SPRINGS
2770 N. Union Blvd., 719-471-2020, eyeassoc.com
A fixture in Colorado Springs since 1974, Eye Associates treats a wide range of of optical conditions, including glaucoma and corneal abnormalities, according to its website. “They take great care of you,” a voter said. Among the superlatives: “Always the best,” “first class service” and “Great care for the eyes.”
SILVER: ROCKRIMMON VISION SOURCE
BRONZE: ABBA EYE CARE
FAMILY FUN CENTER
GOLD: DART WARS
13280 Touchstone View, 719-301-7654, 5850 Championship View, 719-573-8022, dartwars.com
A veteran-owned, family-oriented play arena, Dart Wars recently expanded to a second location in north Colorado Springs. The attraction has consistently won Best of the Springs in multiple categories. Though voters laud it as “a fun, active place for a birthday party,” one voters asserted that it’s not just for kids: “We went here as a team building for my business and had a great time!”
SILVER: LOST ISLAND MINIATURE GOLF & ADVENTURE PARK
BRONZE: TOP GOLF
FIELD TRIP
GOLD: DART WARS
SILVER: CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO
BRONZE: SPACE FOUNDATION HEADQUARTERS AND DISCOVERY CENTER
HIGH SCHOOL
GOLD: AIR ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL
U.S. Air Force Academy, 719-234-2400, airacademy.asd20.org
Voters gushed about the District 20 high school, which is located on the Air Force Academy campus. “Best school in town,” “Symbol of excellence in public education,” and “Great education and environment” were just a few of the voter acclamations.
SILVER: PINE CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
BRONZE: CORONADO HIGH SCHOOL
HIGH SCHOOL COACH
GOLD: TODD MILLER, PINE CREEK
As Pine Creek’s head football coach, Miller has led the Eagles to multiple playoff appearances and three state championships. Voters praised Miller as a “Great Coach” who has “built a legacy” at the District 20 high school.
SILVER: GERALD FREEMAN, PALMER HIGH SCHOOL
BRONZE: SKYLAR JOHNSON, DOHERTY HIGH SCHOOL
HIGH SCHOOL EDUCATOR
GOLD: CRIS ROBSON, AIR ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL
Cris Robson has been with Air Academy High School for a decade, but her teaching experience spans far longer. According to Principal Dan Olson, Robson has a passion and energy for her subjects and her students that separates her from others. She sponsors multiple clubs, teaches science, coordinates multi-tiered system of supports and is “adored by all,” from Ivy League-bound AP students to those in need of a little extra attention.
SILVER: ANGIE CHATMAN, PINE CREEK HIGH SCHOOL
BRONZE: SEAN DINEEN, CIVA
HOLISTIC PAIN MANAGEMENT
GOLD: HOPE PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS
4850 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 719-466-6800, hope4wellness.com
The physical therapy specialists boast a range of restorative treatments, including acupuncture, scar tissue release, cupping, and post-surgery rehab. “They’re the best. Hands down,” said one voter. Another voter called their treatment “the most amazing experience.”
SILVER: TRUE NORTH CHIROPRACTIC
BRONZE: AXON HEALTH
HOME CARE COMPANY
GOLD: GENTLE SHEPHERD HOME CARE
1271 Kelly Johnson Blvd., 719-359-8371, gentleshepherdhomecare.com
The locally owned senior care company offers nutritional assistance, transportation, light housekeeping, pet care, and a host of other services. “Wonderful staff and a great service,” said a voter. “Very caring staff,” said another.
SILVER: HUMAN TOUCH HOME CARE
BRONZE: AMADA SENIOR CARE
HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY
GOLD: WELL LIFE STUDIO
97 Garden of the Gods Road, 719-694-8782, welllifemedctr.com
The medical center offers high-quality hormone replacement services for patients whose levels have caused unwanted physical symptoms. Voters raved about the studio’s “excellent treatment” and “caring staff.”
SILVER: FLYING HORSE MEDICAL CENTER AND AESTHETICS
BRONZE: AMAZING MEDS
ICE RINK
GOLD: ACACIA PARK
Recognized multiple times in Best of the Springs, the Acacia Park ice rink, situated downtown, is a fun family affair. For a few dollars, the experience comes with skates and plenty of food and entertainment nearby. During the early months of winter, Downtown Colorado Springs, in collaboration with the city’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department, hosts Skate in the Park. The event is presented by Academy Bank.
SILVER: SERTICH ICE CENTER
BRONZE: CADET ICE ARENA
IN-HOME CARE PROVIDER
GOLD: AXON HEALTH
719-358-9460, myaxonhealth.com
Axon mobile health services offer convenient mobile treatment from the comfort of your home, office, or anywhere within the realm of service. Axon Health is currently serving the Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Manitou Springs area, and is known for its personable customer service, and reasonable pricing.
SILVER: GENTLE SHEPHERD HOME CARE
BRONZE: AMADA SENIOR CARE
LICENSED THERAPIST
GOLD: HEART TO HEART COUNSELING CENTER
720 Elkton Drive, 719-278-3708, hearttoheartcounseling.com
Heart to Heart Counseling Center, founded by Dr. Doug Weiss, carries over three decades of experience specializing in issues of sex addiction, anorexia and relationship counseling. The Center is made up of 16 expertly trained counselors who are well-versed in a variety of topics.
SILVER: KrausefitRx — Clinical Rehab Therapy and Athletic Performance Coaching
BRONZE: LACEY WILKINS
MASSAGE THERAPY
GOLD: UNLIMITED BODYWORK
1235 Lake Plaza Drive 719-271-9663, unlimitedbodywork.com
Founded by Jennifer Doherty, Unlimited Bodywork offers a variety of services for those experiencing a range of pain and discomfort. Doherty offers services such as medical and injury massages, postural rebalancing therapy, prenatal massages and custom treatments
SILVER: AXON HEALTH
BRONZE (TIE): NATURAL THERAPEUTICS MASSAGE & WELLNESS and CODY FRIE, LMT
MEDICAL PRACTICE
GOLD: MATTHEWS-VU MEDICAL GROUP
719-722-2542, matthewsvu.com
The Mathews-Vu Medical Group is the leading comprehensive family clinic in Colorado Springs. Known for its compassionate staff, the group is a multi-specialty practice with a focus on primary care, and behavioral health and services. Mathews-Vu currently offers same-day appointments and operates a multitude of locations.
SILVER: ALLIANCE URGENT CARE & FAMILY PRACTICE
BRONZE: THE FAMILY PRACTICE
MEDICAL SPA
GOLD: ICE CRYOSPA
11874 Stapleton Drive, Falcon, 719-375-0317, icecryospa.com
ICE CyroSpa in Black Forest offers a variety of services said to heal your mind body & soul. Known for its friendly staff and unique services, ICE CyroSpa offers non-surgical physical enhancements, esthetician services, permanent makeup, and wellness services such as cryotherapy, heated hydromassage beds, and access to their infrared sauna.
SILVER: GENESIS MEDSPA LLC
BRONZE: BLUSH AND GREY
MEDICAL SUPPLIES
GOLD: AFFORDABLE MEDICAL SUPPLY
1833 N. Circle Drive, 719-632-4036, affordablemedmart.com
Affordable Medical Supply is Colorado Spring’s go-to stop for affordable medical supplies to medical professionals, physicians, tattoo artists, and many others. Known for its helpful and friendly staff, and expansive selection, Affordable Medical Supply is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of those they serve and keeping its products affordable and accessible to everyone.
SILVER: WALGREENS
BRONZE: BRIARGATE CLINIC HANGER CLINIC: PROSTHETICS & ORTHOTICS
Mental Health Care Provider
GOLD: HEART TO HEART COUNSELING CENTER
5080 Mark Dabling Boulevard, 719-278-3708, drdougweiss.com
Voters praised this facility for affordable and flexible care, citing the “welcoming and understanding” staff for their positive experiences. “Dr. Doug Weiss and the team of counselors at Heart to Heart Counseling Center (literally) change lives,” one voter wrote.
SILVER: SPRINGS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
BRONZE: FAMILY CARE CENTER
MIDDLE SCHOOL EDUCATOR
GOLD: AMBER KETTINGER, RMCA
Amber Kettinger is an educator and instructional coach at the Rocky Mountain Classical Academy. Celebrating six years with the school, Kettinger is said to be welcoming, knowledgable and overall an excellent teacher.
SILVER: EMMIE STEINBERG, NORTH MIDDLE
BRONZE: LORI CURRIER, JENKINS MIDDLE
ORTHODONTICS
GOLD: BAILEY ORTHODONTICS
817 Village Center Drive, Unit 110, 719-598-2800, bailey-smiles.com/about-the-doctor
Bailey Orthodontics, founded by Dr. John H. Bailey, provides its patients with the highest quality of orthodontic care in a comfortable and friendly environment. Dr. Bailey holds a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine and is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists and the Rocky Mountain Society of Orthodontists. Bailey Orthodontists is known by its patrons as a great family practice with a kind-hearted, caring staff.
SILVER: JOHNSON ORTHODONTICS
BRONZE: SLIM ORTHODONTICS & PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY
ORTHOPEDIC PRACTICE
GOLD: COLORADO SPRINGS ORTHOPEDIC GROUP
1259 Lake Plaza Drive, Suite 100, 719-417-4931, csog.net
The Colorado Springs Orthopedic Group is a comprehensive orthopedic care practice that has been serving its community since 1994. Colorado Springs Orthopedic practice is known for its knowledgeable, professional, and caring staff, and efficient means of providing services to its patrons daily.
SILVER: COLORADO CENTER OF ORTHOPEDIC EXCELLENCE
BRONZE: ROCKY MOUNTAIN PEDIATRIC ORTHO ONE — LONE TREE
OTOLARYNGOLOGY PRACTICE (EAR/NOSE/THROAT)
GOLD: COLORADO ENT & ALLERGY
3030 N. Circle Drive, No. 300, 719-867-7800, 6031 E. Woodmen Road, Suite 300, coloradoent.com
Colorado ENT & Allergy has been taking care of patients in Southern Colorado since 1995. Known to be a leader in the latest technology and clinical research, and is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Asthma practice in Colorado.
SILVER: CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL COLORADO, COLORADO SPRINGS
BRONZE: PIKES PEAK ENT
PEDIATRIC PRACTICE
GOLD: IRON HORSE PEDIATRICS
402 N. Tejon St., 719-633-3850, ironhorsepeds.com
Self-described as the region’s most “forward thinking” pediatric care center, Iron Horse Pediatrics is dedicated to offering accessible children’s health care, celebrating and serving families of all types and structures. Doctors at Iron Horse are known to be personable, kind, and respectful of any parent’s decisions when it comes to the health and wellness of their children.
SILVER: MILESTONE PEDIATRICS
BRONZE: DUBLIN PRIMARY CARE
PHYSICAL THERAPY
GOLD: HOPE PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS
4850 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 719-466-6800, hope4wellness.com
Hope Physical Therapy and Wellness Center is a charitable wellness and physical therapy office devoted to helping people feel their best and enjoy life to the fullest. Since opening its doors in 2016, the center has provided organic, personalized services to its patients, and donated a portion of the center’s proceeds to charities in Colorado Springs, and the Dominican Republic.
SILVER: STRIVE PHYSICAL THERAPY
BRONZE: JOINT EFFORT PHYSICAL THERAPY
PLACE FOR BIRTHDAY
GOLD: DART WARS
5850 Championship View, 719-573-8022, dartwars.com
Dart Wars, the nation’s best indoor Nerf battle arena, is a great place for birthdays, and team-building events alike. Dart Wars offers an expansive Nerf battle arena and access to an array of Nerf guns and bullets. A great place to get out some energy and celebrate with friends, Dart Wars is known to be inclusive, affordable, and fun for all ages.
SILVER: CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO
BRONZE: THE SUMMIT INTERQUEST
PRESCHOOL
GOLD: ROCKY MOUNTAIN CLASSICAL ACADEMY
4620 Antelope Ridge Drive, 719-622-8000
Rocky Mountain Classical Academy is a charter academy in District 49 of Colorado Springs that educates kids from kindergarten to eighth grade. It is known as a school with an amazing staff, that truly cares about its students, always pushing them to strive for the best.
SILVER: LITTLE SUNSHINE’S PLAYHOUSE AND PRESCHOOL OF COLORADO SPRINGS
BRONZE: ST. PAUL CATHOLIC SCHOOL
SLEEP CENTER
GOLD: UCHEALTH SLEEP MEDICINE CENTER —MEMORIAL HOSPITAL NORTH
4110 Briargate Parkway Medical Office Building, First Suite 445, 719-364-8840, uchealth.org
The UCHealth Sleep Medicine Center at Memorial Hospital North provides the highest level of sleep medicine services in Colorado Springs and is accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. The Sleep Medicine Center at Memorial hospital is an excellent place to identify issues disrupting sleep and find the help you need to get the best night’s rest.
SILVER: ST. FRANCIS SLEEP CENTER
BRONZE: PENROSE-ST. FRANCIS SLEEP DISORDER CENTER
SUMMER DAY CAMP
GOLD: CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO
4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, 719-633-9925; cmzoo.org
What’s a fun way of get up close to animals, exploring the outdoors, and interacting with zoo keepers? Sign your kids up for summer camps at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
SILVER: EAGLE LAKE DAY CAMP
BRONZE: ACADEMY OF LIFE AND LEADERSHIP TAEKWONDO
TECHNICAL SCHOOL
GOLD: PIKES PEAK STATE COLLEGE
5675 S. Academy Blvd., 719-502-2000, pikespeak.edu
Pikes Peak State College is the largest institution for higher education in the Pikes Peak Region and offers over 150 programs in liberal arts, sciences, and career technical education.
SILVER: COLORADO TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
BRONZE: POWER TECHNICAL (PTEC)
TEEN HANGOUT
GOLD: DART WARS
5850 Championship View, 719-573-8022, dartwars.com
Dart Wars, the Nation’s best indoor Nerf battle arena, is a great place for birthdays, and team-building events alike. Dart Wars offers an expansive Nerf battle arena and access to an array of Nerf guns and bullets. A great place to get out some energy and celebrate with friends, Dart Wars is known to be inclusive, affordable, and fun for all ages.
SILVER: CHAPEL HILLS MALL
BRONZE: THE CITADEL MALL
TUTORING PROGRAM
GOLD: HUNTINGTON LEARNING CENTER
1430 Kelly Johnson Blvd., 719-239-7073, huntingtonhelps.com
The Huntington Learning Center offers in-person and online tutoring to kids in grades kindergarten to 12 in subjects such as reading, math, writing, phonics, biology, chemistry, and more. The center also offers prep courses for the ACT, SAT, Advanced Placement exams, etc.
SILVER: KUMON
URGENT CARE/WALK-IN CLINIC
GOLD: UCHEALTH URGENT CARE
2767 Janitell Road, 719-365-2888, uchealth.org
UCHealth Urgent Care serves the Colorado Springs community by offering prompt treatment for illness and injury that just can’t wait for an appointment at the doctor’s. The urgent care facility is known for its quick and competent staff and efficient online scheduling.
SILVER: ALLIANCE URGENT CARE & FAMILY PRACTICE
BRONZE: MATTHEWS-VU MEDICAL GROUP
WELLNESS CENTER
GOLD: HOPE PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS
4850 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 719-466-6800,
Hope Physical Therapy and Wellness Center is a charitable wellness and physical therapy office devoted to helping people feel their best and enjoy life to the fullest. Since opening its doors in 2016, the center has provided organic, personalized services to its patients, and donated a portion of the center’s proceeds to charities in Colorado Springs, and the Dominican Republic.
SILVER: HYDRATION + WELLNESS BAR
BRONZE: LOTUS CENTER FOR WELL-BEING
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only