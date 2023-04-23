ACUPUNCTURIST

GOLD: PEACEFUL POINTS ACUPUNCTURE AND CHINESE HERBS

5265 N. Academy Blvd., 719-291-4006, peacefulpoints.com

Owner and acupuncturist Shelly Greene, a multiple Best of the Springs winner, offers a variety of treatments including cupping, herbology, electrical stimulation and cosmetic acupuncture. One voter raved, “Shelly helped heal some serious foot issues!”

SILVER: HEART TO HEART COUNSELING CENTER

BRONZE: EAST WINDS ACUPUNCTURE

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM

GOLD: ACADEMY OF CHILDREN’S THEATRE (ACT)

481 Windchime Place, 719-331-2434, actcoloroado.net

The Academy of Children’s Theatre offers youngsters a myriad of outlets for self-expression. Voters called the theatre a “fantastic opportunity” and “excellent learning experience,” overseen by “great people.”

Silver: J&J HIP HOP DANCE COMPANY

BRONZE: TURNING POINTE DANCE

ALLERGIST

GOLD: COLORADO ENT & ALLERGY

Multiple locations: 719-867-7800, coloradoent.com

Praised by Springs voters as “patient and understanding,” Colorado ENT and Allergy’s medical professionals offer a broad spectrum of quality ear, nose, throat, head and neck treatments. Voters used superlatives like, “Amazing!” and “The best!”

SILVER: ASPIRE ASTHMA AND ALLERGY

BRONZE: CHRISTOPHER WEBBER, M.D.

AUDIOLOGY PRACTICE

GOLD: APEX AUDIOLOGY

1902 W. Colorado Ave., No. 110, 719-247-9000, apexaudiology.com

A practice with locations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Cañon City, Apex’s hearing aids and audiology treatments earned raves from satisfied patients. “Wonderful customer service, treats you like family,” one voter said.

SILVER: PEAK VIEW AUDIOLOGY

BRONZE: COLORADO SPRINGS EAR ASSOCIATES

CHIROPRACTOR

GOLD: THE SPINE AND SPORT CENTER

5962 Stetson Hills Blvd., 719-596-8700, spineandsportcenter.com

The recovery specialists offer state-of-the-art chiropractic, massage, and rehab services. “Let me tell you … Dr. Shane Conrad knows what he’s doing,” said one voter. “Best chiropractic care in the Springs,” said another.

SILVER: WOW FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC

BRONZE: TRUE NORTH CHIROPRACTIC

COLLEGE FOR ASSOCIATE DEGREE

GOLD: PIKES PEAK STATE COLLEGE

Main Campus: 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave., 719-520-2000, pikespeak.edu

The former Pikes Peak Community College has added a number of four-year degree programs to its affordable course catalog. According to one voter, the college “has really upped their game.” Another called PPSC a “real haven of learning for the military component of our community.”

SILVER: PIMA MEDICAL INSTITUTE — COLORADO SPRINGS

BRONZE: INTELLITEC COLLEGE-CORPORATE

COLLEGE FOR BACHELOR’S OR MASTER’S DEGREE

GOLD: UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO COLORADO SPRINGS

Main Campus: 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 719-255-8227, uccs.edu

The university offers a widely varied list of curricula through six colleges and schools. Voters praised UCCS as the “best college education for your money” and marveled at its “beautiful campus” and “caring staff.”

SILVER: COLORADO COLLEGE

BRONZE: COLORADO CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY

CONTINUING EDUCATION

GOLD: UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO COLORADO SPRINGS

SILVER: PIKES PEAK STATE COLLEGE

BRONZE: CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGE

DAY TRIP

GOLD: CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO

4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, 719-633-9925, cmzoo.org

Recently listed among the top five zoos in the U.S., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is a perennial favorite of Colorado Springs resident and a must-visit location for out-of-towners. Many residents consider it a “local gem,” and one voter is convinced it is the “top zoo in the nation.”

SILVER: GARDEN OF THE GODS

BRONZE: CAVE OF THE WINDS MOUNTAIN PARK

DAY CARE CENTER

GOLD: LITTLE SUNSHINE’S PLAYHOUSE AND PRESCHOOL OF COLORADO SPRINGS

1245 Tenderfoot Hill Road, 719-576-9789, littlesunshine.com

Lauded by many Springs parents as a “second home” to their little ones, Little Sunshine’s Playhouse is committed to developing a love of learning through play. “Hands down the best,” gushed one voter. “They always make sure my kids are comfortable and taken care of,” said another.

SILVER: HOPE MONTESSORI ACADEMY

BRONZE: LITTLE SPROUTS LEARNING CENTER-CHAPEL HILLS

DENTAL PRACTICE

GOLD: SPRINGS DENTISTRY

6665 Delmonico Drive, Suite C, 719-599-5700, springsdentistry.com

A practice that takes pride in delivering quality oral care at affordable prices, Springs Dentistry is touted by one voter as an “excellent practice with great customer care and service.” The plaudits continue: “Staff and docs are wonderful.” “The supporting assistants caring and competent.”

SILVER: COMFORT DENTAL

BRONZE: Crossroads Dentistry

DENTISTRY FOR KIDS

GOLD: SIMPLY KIDS DENTAL

1910 Vindicator Drive, 719-598-5437, simplykidsdental.com

“They take such good care of our children’s teeth!” said one voter of the children’s dental practice, whose website states that new patients are always welcome. “Good dentist for kids,” said another voter.

SILVER: KIDS ROCK PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

BRONZE: SMILE ORTHODONTICS & PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

GOLD: FREEDOM ELEMENTARY

5280 Butterfield Drive; 719-228-0800, d11.org/freedom

The District 11 elementary school showcases its student achievement with displays like the Student Art Gallery and its Science and Engineering Hall. “Teachers and staff are incredible,” said one admirer. “I cannot thank this school enough!” exclaimed a Freedom Elementary parent.

SILVER: TRAILBLAZER ELEMENTARY

BRONZE: ROCKY MOUNTAIN CLASSICAL ACADEMY

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL EDUCATOR

GOLD: CHRISTY HELTON, CHINOOK TRAIL ELEMENTARY

Best of the Springs voters praise Helton, a fourth-grade teacher at the District 20 elementary school, as an “above and beyond type” who is “so beloved by her students.”

SILVER: VIRGINIA STEWART, SCOTT ELEMENTARY

BRONZE: MICHELLE ZILVERBERG, FREEDOM ELEMENTARY

EYE CARE/OPTOMETRIST

GOLD: EYE ASSOCIATES OF COLORADO SPRINGS

2770 N. Union Blvd., 719-471-2020, eyeassoc.com

A fixture in Colorado Springs since 1974, Eye Associates treats a wide range of of optical conditions, including glaucoma and corneal abnormalities, according to its website. “They take great care of you,” a voter said. Among the superlatives: “Always the best,” “first class service” and “Great care for the eyes.”

SILVER: ROCKRIMMON VISION SOURCE

BRONZE: ABBA EYE CARE

FAMILY FUN CENTER

GOLD: DART WARS

13280 Touchstone View, 719-301-7654, 5850 Championship View, 719-573-8022, dartwars.com

A veteran-owned, family-oriented play arena, Dart Wars recently expanded to a second location in north Colorado Springs. The attraction has consistently won Best of the Springs in multiple categories. Though voters laud it as “a fun, active place for a birthday party,” one voters asserted that it’s not just for kids: “We went here as a team building for my business and had a great time!”

SILVER: LOST ISLAND MINIATURE GOLF & ADVENTURE PARK

BRONZE: TOP GOLF

FIELD TRIP

GOLD: DART WARS

SILVER: CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO

BRONZE: SPACE FOUNDATION HEADQUARTERS AND DISCOVERY CENTER

HIGH SCHOOL

GOLD: AIR ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL

U.S. Air Force Academy, 719-234-2400, airacademy.asd20.org

Voters gushed about the District 20 high school, which is located on the Air Force Academy campus. “Best school in town,” “Symbol of excellence in public education,” and “Great education and environment” were just a few of the voter acclamations.

SILVER: PINE CREEK HIGH SCHOOL

BRONZE: CORONADO HIGH SCHOOL

HIGH SCHOOL COACH

GOLD: TODD MILLER, PINE CREEK

As Pine Creek’s head football coach, Miller has led the Eagles to multiple playoff appearances and three state championships. Voters praised Miller as a “Great Coach” who has “built a legacy” at the District 20 high school.

SILVER: GERALD FREEMAN, PALMER HIGH SCHOOL

BRONZE: SKYLAR JOHNSON, DOHERTY HIGH SCHOOL

HIGH SCHOOL EDUCATOR

GOLD: CRIS ROBSON, AIR ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL

Cris Robson has been with Air Academy High School for a decade, but her teaching experience spans far longer. According to Principal Dan Olson, Robson has a passion and energy for her subjects and her students that separates her from others. She sponsors multiple clubs, teaches science, coordinates multi-tiered system of supports and is “adored by all,” from Ivy League-bound AP students to those in need of a little extra attention.

SILVER: ANGIE CHATMAN, PINE CREEK HIGH SCHOOL

BRONZE: SEAN DINEEN, CIVA

HOLISTIC PAIN MANAGEMENT

GOLD: HOPE PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS

4850 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 719-466-6800, hope4wellness.com

The physical therapy specialists boast a range of restorative treatments, including acupuncture, scar tissue release, cupping, and post-surgery rehab. “They’re the best. Hands down,” said one voter. Another voter called their treatment “the most amazing experience.”

SILVER: TRUE NORTH CHIROPRACTIC

BRONZE: AXON HEALTH

HOME CARE COMPANY

GOLD: GENTLE SHEPHERD HOME CARE

1271 Kelly Johnson Blvd., 719-359-8371, gentleshepherdhomecare.com

The locally owned senior care company offers nutritional assistance, transportation, light housekeeping, pet care, and a host of other services. “Wonderful staff and a great service,” said a voter. “Very caring staff,” said another.

SILVER: HUMAN TOUCH HOME CARE

BRONZE: AMADA SENIOR CARE

HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY

GOLD: WELL LIFE STUDIO

97 Garden of the Gods Road, 719-694-8782, welllifemedctr.com

The medical center offers high-quality hormone replacement services for patients whose levels have caused unwanted physical symptoms. Voters raved about the studio’s “excellent treatment” and “caring staff.”

SILVER: FLYING HORSE MEDICAL CENTER AND AESTHETICS

BRONZE: AMAZING MEDS

ICE RINK

GOLD: ACACIA PARK

Recognized multiple times in Best of the Springs, the Acacia Park ice rink, situated downtown, is a fun family affair. For a few dollars, the experience comes with skates and plenty of food and entertainment nearby. During the early months of winter, Downtown Colorado Springs, in collaboration with the city’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department, hosts Skate in the Park. The event is presented by Academy Bank.

SILVER: SERTICH ICE CENTER

BRONZE: CADET ICE ARENA

IN-HOME CARE PROVIDER

GOLD: AXON HEALTH

719-358-9460, myaxonhealth.com

Axon mobile health services offer convenient mobile treatment from the comfort of your home, office, or anywhere within the realm of service. Axon Health is currently serving the Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Manitou Springs area, and is known for its personable customer service, and reasonable pricing.

SILVER: GENTLE SHEPHERD HOME CARE

BRONZE: AMADA SENIOR CARE

LICENSED THERAPIST

GOLD: HEART TO HEART COUNSELING CENTER

720 Elkton Drive, 719-278-3708, hearttoheartcounseling.com

Heart to Heart Counseling Center, founded by Dr. Doug Weiss, carries over three decades of experience specializing in issues of sex addiction, anorexia and relationship counseling. The Center is made up of 16 expertly trained counselors who are well-versed in a variety of topics.

SILVER: KrausefitRx — Clinical Rehab Therapy and Athletic Performance Coaching

BRONZE: LACEY WILKINS

MASSAGE THERAPY

GOLD: UNLIMITED BODYWORK

1235 Lake Plaza Drive 719-271-9663, unlimitedbodywork.com

Founded by Jennifer Doherty, Unlimited Bodywork offers a variety of services for those experiencing a range of pain and discomfort. Doherty offers services such as medical and injury massages, postural rebalancing therapy, prenatal massages and custom treatments

SILVER: AXON HEALTH

BRONZE (TIE): NATURAL THERAPEUTICS MASSAGE & WELLNESS and CODY FRIE, LMT

MEDICAL PRACTICE

GOLD: MATTHEWS-VU MEDICAL GROUP

719-722-2542, matthewsvu.com

The Mathews-Vu Medical Group is the leading comprehensive family clinic in Colorado Springs. Known for its compassionate staff, the group is a multi-specialty practice with a focus on primary care, and behavioral health and services. Mathews-Vu currently offers same-day appointments and operates a multitude of locations.

SILVER: ALLIANCE URGENT CARE & FAMILY PRACTICE

BRONZE: THE FAMILY PRACTICE

MEDICAL SPA

GOLD: ICE CRYOSPA

11874 Stapleton Drive, Falcon, 719-375-0317, icecryospa.com

ICE CyroSpa in Black Forest offers a variety of services said to heal your mind body & soul. Known for its friendly staff and unique services, ICE CyroSpa offers non-surgical physical enhancements, esthetician services, permanent makeup, and wellness services such as cryotherapy, heated hydromassage beds, and access to their infrared sauna.

SILVER: GENESIS MEDSPA LLC

BRONZE: BLUSH AND GREY

MEDICAL SUPPLIES

GOLD: AFFORDABLE MEDICAL SUPPLY

1833 N. Circle Drive, 719-632-4036, affordablemedmart.com

Affordable Medical Supply is Colorado Spring’s go-to stop for affordable medical supplies to medical professionals, physicians, tattoo artists, and many others. Known for its helpful and friendly staff, and expansive selection, Affordable Medical Supply is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of those they serve and keeping its products affordable and accessible to everyone.

SILVER: WALGREENS

BRONZE: BRIARGATE CLINIC HANGER CLINIC: PROSTHETICS & ORTHOTICS

Mental Health Care Provider

GOLD: HEART TO HEART COUNSELING CENTER

5080 Mark Dabling Boulevard, 719-278-3708, drdougweiss.com

Voters praised this facility for affordable and flexible care, citing the “welcoming and understanding” staff for their positive experiences. “Dr. Doug Weiss and the team of counselors at Heart to Heart Counseling Center (literally) change lives,” one voter wrote.

SILVER: SPRINGS BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

BRONZE: FAMILY CARE CENTER

MIDDLE SCHOOL EDUCATOR

GOLD: AMBER KETTINGER, RMCA

Amber Kettinger is an educator and instructional coach at the Rocky Mountain Classical Academy. Celebrating six years with the school, Kettinger is said to be welcoming, knowledgable and overall an excellent teacher.

SILVER: EMMIE STEINBERG, NORTH MIDDLE

BRONZE: LORI CURRIER, JENKINS MIDDLE

ORTHODONTICS

GOLD: BAILEY ORTHODONTICS

817 Village Center Drive, Unit 110, 719-598-2800, bailey-smiles.com/about-the-doctor

Bailey Orthodontics, founded by Dr. John H. Bailey, provides its patients with the highest quality of orthodontic care in a comfortable and friendly environment. Dr. Bailey holds a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine and is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists and the Rocky Mountain Society of Orthodontists. Bailey Orthodontists is known by its patrons as a great family practice with a kind-hearted, caring staff.

SILVER: JOHNSON ORTHODONTICS

BRONZE: SLIM ORTHODONTICS & PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

ORTHOPEDIC PRACTICE

GOLD: COLORADO SPRINGS ORTHOPEDIC GROUP

1259 Lake Plaza Drive, Suite 100, 719-417-4931, csog.net

The Colorado Springs Orthopedic Group is a comprehensive orthopedic care practice that has been serving its community since 1994. Colorado Springs Orthopedic practice is known for its knowledgeable, professional, and caring staff, and efficient means of providing services to its patrons daily.

SILVER: COLORADO CENTER OF ORTHOPEDIC EXCELLENCE

BRONZE: ROCKY MOUNTAIN PEDIATRIC ORTHO ONE — LONE TREE

OTOLARYNGOLOGY PRACTICE (EAR/NOSE/THROAT)

GOLD: COLORADO ENT & ALLERGY

3030 N. Circle Drive, No. 300, 719-867-7800, 6031 E. Woodmen Road, Suite 300, coloradoent.com

Colorado ENT & Allergy has been taking care of patients in Southern Colorado since 1995. Known to be a leader in the latest technology and clinical research, and is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Asthma practice in Colorado.

SILVER: CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL COLORADO, COLORADO SPRINGS

BRONZE: PIKES PEAK ENT

PEDIATRIC PRACTICE

GOLD: IRON HORSE PEDIATRICS

402 N. Tejon St., 719-633-3850, ironhorsepeds.com

Self-described as the region’s most “forward thinking” pediatric care center, Iron Horse Pediatrics is dedicated to offering accessible children’s health care, celebrating and serving families of all types and structures. Doctors at Iron Horse are known to be personable, kind, and respectful of any parent’s decisions when it comes to the health and wellness of their children.

SILVER: MILESTONE PEDIATRICS

BRONZE: DUBLIN PRIMARY CARE

PHYSICAL THERAPY

GOLD: HOPE PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS

4850 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 719-466-6800, hope4wellness.com

Hope Physical Therapy and Wellness Center is a charitable wellness and physical therapy office devoted to helping people feel their best and enjoy life to the fullest. Since opening its doors in 2016, the center has provided organic, personalized services to its patients, and donated a portion of the center’s proceeds to charities in Colorado Springs, and the Dominican Republic.

SILVER: STRIVE PHYSICAL THERAPY

BRONZE: JOINT EFFORT PHYSICAL THERAPY

PLACE FOR BIRTHDAY

GOLD: DART WARS

5850 Championship View, 719-573-8022, dartwars.com

Dart Wars, the nation’s best indoor Nerf battle arena, is a great place for birthdays, and team-building events alike. Dart Wars offers an expansive Nerf battle arena and access to an array of Nerf guns and bullets. A great place to get out some energy and celebrate with friends, Dart Wars is known to be inclusive, affordable, and fun for all ages.

SILVER: CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO

BRONZE: THE SUMMIT INTERQUEST

PRESCHOOL

GOLD: ROCKY MOUNTAIN CLASSICAL ACADEMY

4620 Antelope Ridge Drive, 719-622-8000

Rocky Mountain Classical Academy is a charter academy in District 49 of Colorado Springs that educates kids from kindergarten to eighth grade. It is known as a school with an amazing staff, that truly cares about its students, always pushing them to strive for the best.

SILVER: LITTLE SUNSHINE’S PLAYHOUSE AND PRESCHOOL OF COLORADO SPRINGS

BRONZE: ST. PAUL CATHOLIC SCHOOL

SLEEP CENTER

GOLD: UCHEALTH SLEEP MEDICINE CENTER —MEMORIAL HOSPITAL NORTH

4110 Briargate Parkway Medical Office Building, First Suite 445, 719-364-8840, uchealth.org

The UCHealth Sleep Medicine Center at Memorial Hospital North provides the highest level of sleep medicine services in Colorado Springs and is accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. The Sleep Medicine Center at Memorial hospital is an excellent place to identify issues disrupting sleep and find the help you need to get the best night’s rest.

SILVER: ST. FRANCIS SLEEP CENTER

BRONZE: PENROSE-ST. FRANCIS SLEEP DISORDER CENTER

SUMMER DAY CAMP

GOLD: CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO

4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, 719-633-9925; cmzoo.org

What’s a fun way of get up close to animals, exploring the outdoors, and interacting with zoo keepers? Sign your kids up for summer camps at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

SILVER: EAGLE LAKE DAY CAMP

BRONZE: ACADEMY OF LIFE AND LEADERSHIP TAEKWONDO

TECHNICAL SCHOOL

GOLD: PIKES PEAK STATE COLLEGE

5675 S. Academy Blvd., 719-502-2000, pikespeak.edu

Pikes Peak State College is the largest institution for higher education in the Pikes Peak Region and offers over 150 programs in liberal arts, sciences, and career technical education.

SILVER: COLORADO TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY

BRONZE: POWER TECHNICAL (PTEC)

TEEN HANGOUT

GOLD: DART WARS

5850 Championship View, 719-573-8022, dartwars.com

Dart Wars, the Nation’s best indoor Nerf battle arena, is a great place for birthdays, and team-building events alike. Dart Wars offers an expansive Nerf battle arena and access to an array of Nerf guns and bullets. A great place to get out some energy and celebrate with friends, Dart Wars is known to be inclusive, affordable, and fun for all ages.

SILVER: CHAPEL HILLS MALL

BRONZE: THE CITADEL MALL

TUTORING PROGRAM

GOLD: HUNTINGTON LEARNING CENTER

1430 Kelly Johnson Blvd., 719-239-7073, huntingtonhelps.com

The Huntington Learning Center offers in-person and online tutoring to kids in grades kindergarten to 12 in subjects such as reading, math, writing, phonics, biology, chemistry, and more. The center also offers prep courses for the ACT, SAT, Advanced Placement exams, etc.

SILVER: KUMON

URGENT CARE/WALK-IN CLINIC

GOLD: UCHEALTH URGENT CARE

2767 Janitell Road, 719-365-2888, uchealth.org

UCHealth Urgent Care serves the Colorado Springs community by offering prompt treatment for illness and injury that just can’t wait for an appointment at the doctor’s. The urgent care facility is known for its quick and competent staff and efficient online scheduling.

SILVER: ALLIANCE URGENT CARE & FAMILY PRACTICE

BRONZE: MATTHEWS-VU MEDICAL GROUP

WELLNESS CENTER

GOLD: HOPE PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS

4850 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 719-466-6800,

hope4wellness.com

Hope Physical Therapy and Wellness Center is a charitable wellness and physical therapy office devoted to helping people feel their best and enjoy life to the fullest. Since opening its doors in 2016, the center has provided organic, personalized services to its patients, and donated a portion of the center’s proceeds to charities in Colorado Springs, and the Dominican Republic.

SILVER: HYDRATION + WELLNESS BAR

BRONZE: LOTUS CENTER FOR WELL-BEING